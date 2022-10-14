ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Henry County Daily Herald

City leaders disagree with Henry County LOST proposal

Leaders of municipalities in Henry County are looking to take a stand against a new offer from the county to have their collective Local Option Sales Tax allocation reduced from 34% to 23%. The county’s offer of a 77/23% split — a reduction from its initial offer of an 80/20%...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Stonecrest heavy rail discussed by leaders, community members

DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently hosted an in-person town hall meeting about expanding MARTA heavy rail to Stonecrest. The town hall, dubbed “A Candid Conversation About Heavy Rail to Stonecrest,” was held at Stonecrest Library and included DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, Congressman Hank Johnson, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, MARTA Interim CEO Collie Greenwood, and DeKalb County Pastor’s Christian Alliance Chair Lee May.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Roswell officials lay out costs, stress importance of bond initiatives

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council hosted the second of 10 public information meetings about the three bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot that would fund nearly $180 million in upgrades to parks, public safety and downtown parking. Speaking before a crowd of residents Oct. 4 at...
ROSWELL, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Some delightful old photographs that came our way

OCT. 14, 2022 | It doesn’t happen often, but every now and then you find something good unexpected happens to you. Suddenly it’s there, and you were not even thinking about it. You are just lucky. This windfall came to me recently from Norman Baggs, my former colleague...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways

“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
ROME, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors

Wednesday morning on the south interior steps of the Georgia State Capitol a group of Black men led by State Representative El-Mahdi Holly (District 111) addressed the media at a Black Men Vote rally. Early voting was top of mind when Holly said, “This is the time, this election cycle, that we all are together […] The post Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Bus carrying 38 youth runs off road in Pickens County

Pickens County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident last night around 10:15 p.m. on Camp Hope Road located just off of Grandview Road. First arriving units discovered a large passenger bus destined for Camp Hope had left the winding roadway on a curve. Upon scene assessment, crews determined that the bus was loaded with 39 passengers, including 38 youth and one bus driver that could not exit the bus through the door because of the dangerous resting position of the bus itself.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Georgia gubernatorial candidates will debate for the first time Monday

ATLANTA — Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates will take the debate stage Monday. Republican Governor Brian Kemp, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel will debate in Atlanta. So far, Gov. Kemp is the only one to comment on the debate. On Twitter he said, in part, "I’ll...
GEORGIA STATE

