Henry County Daily Herald
City leaders disagree with Henry County LOST proposal
Leaders of municipalities in Henry County are looking to take a stand against a new offer from the county to have their collective Local Option Sales Tax allocation reduced from 34% to 23%. The county’s offer of a 77/23% split — a reduction from its initial offer of an 80/20%...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Stonecrest heavy rail discussed by leaders, community members
DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson recently hosted an in-person town hall meeting about expanding MARTA heavy rail to Stonecrest. The town hall, dubbed “A Candid Conversation About Heavy Rail to Stonecrest,” was held at Stonecrest Library and included DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, Congressman Hank Johnson, Commissioner Larry Johnson, Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Stonecrest Mayor Jazzmin Cobble, MARTA Interim CEO Collie Greenwood, and DeKalb County Pastor’s Christian Alliance Chair Lee May.
appenmedia.com
Roswell officials lay out costs, stress importance of bond initiatives
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell City Council hosted the second of 10 public information meetings about the three bond referendums on the Nov. 8 ballot that would fund nearly $180 million in upgrades to parks, public safety and downtown parking. Speaking before a crowd of residents Oct. 4 at...
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Some delightful old photographs that came our way
OCT. 14, 2022 | It doesn’t happen often, but every now and then you find something good unexpected happens to you. Suddenly it’s there, and you were not even thinking about it. You are just lucky. This windfall came to me recently from Norman Baggs, my former colleague...
California developer planning innovative office for 52-acre mixed-use project
A California-based developer is planning a new 52-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta with huge amounts of office s...
Tractor-trailer spills hazardous chemicals across I-75 northbound in Henry County, officials say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Sunday, officials responded to a tractor-trailer in Stockbridge that overturned spilling hazardous chemicals across Interstate 75 near exit 224. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Stockbridge Police said Eagles Landing Parkway is blocked both ways from Rock Quarry to I-75...
Cherokee County narcotics commander faces DUI charges in North Georgia
A Major in the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who also directs a multi-agency narcotics squad was charged with driving under the influence after a single-car wreck in North Georgia, officials confirmed Friday.
Georgia’s largest school district seeing success in recruiting, keeping bus drivers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a bigger challenge this year when it comes to finding bus drivers across metro Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. showed you how Clayton County Schools came up with an aggressive plan to tackle the shortage. Georgia’s largest school district is...
10-year-old boy found after disappearing from Henry County neighborhood
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Police say a 10-year-old boy who vanished on Friday afternoon has been found safe. Steven Ramsey was reported missing from Salem Ridge Court in McDonough around 1 p.m. on Friday. They announced he had been found at 6:45 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office responds to protests held for three inmate deaths in 2021
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement during a protest that was held at the jail on Saturday. The protest was in response to three separate inmate deaths that happened in 2021. Ian Longshore, 36 of Stone Mountain, and Corey Bryant, 22 of Decatur, both died on Sept....
Justice Department suing Georgia county for discrimination after 2 Black men fired
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Bartow County, Georgia alleging that the county violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it fired two Black men. Prosecutors say the county subjected former employee Carlen Loyal to a racially hostile work environment and retaliated...
Jury finds ex-Atlanta watershed official guilty in corruption case
Former Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Jo Ann Macrina was found guilty Friday of participating in a bribery scheme at Atl...
Ex-Yale medical school employee from Georgia sentenced for stealing $40M in electronics
WASHINGTON D.C. — A former official at Yale University’s medical school was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in prison for carrying out a $40 million scam involving computers and other electronics. Jamie Petrone was arrested last year and pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud and...
Sources confirm largescale investigation underway into crimes protesting new training facility
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned that there is a massive investigation underway tied to crimes allegedly committed in protest of the development of the land intended for Atlanta’s new Public Safety Training Center. Plans call for the state-of-the-art facility to be built on Key Road,...
Man convicted of murder again for running over Douglas County grandmother
For a second time, a Douglas County jury has convicted a man of murder for running over a grandmother in 2014....
Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors
Wednesday morning on the south interior steps of the Georgia State Capitol a group of Black men led by State Representative El-Mahdi Holly (District 111) addressed the media at a Black Men Vote rally. Early voting was top of mind when Holly said, “This is the time, this election cycle, that we all are together […] The post Georgia candidates are encouraging early voting, particularly to Black men and seniors appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Bus carrying 38 youth runs off road in Pickens County
Pickens County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident last night around 10:15 p.m. on Camp Hope Road located just off of Grandview Road. First arriving units discovered a large passenger bus destined for Camp Hope had left the winding roadway on a curve. Upon scene assessment, crews determined that the bus was loaded with 39 passengers, including 38 youth and one bus driver that could not exit the bus through the door because of the dangerous resting position of the bus itself.
Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her
ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile. The parents of Keeslyn Roberts told me they’re fighting harder than ever to find her. “We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”
WJCL
Georgia gubernatorial candidates will debate for the first time Monday
ATLANTA — Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates will take the debate stage Monday. Republican Governor Brian Kemp, Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams and Libertarian candidate Shane Hazel will debate in Atlanta. So far, Gov. Kemp is the only one to comment on the debate. On Twitter he said, in part, "I’ll...
