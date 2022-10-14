Sexism when eating out doesn’t only happen when it comes to who is expected to pay. It can happen right from the moment you place your order. There have been several instances in my life when restaurant staff have delivered my order based on gender biases. And every single time it has been a very awkward experience. Why would you assume that beer wasn’t for me? Or that salad wasn’t for him?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO