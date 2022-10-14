ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
vinlove.net

Hanoians flock to the streets to enjoy the autumn weather

Phan Dinh Phung Street, the Old Quarter… is crowded all day long when Hanoians of all ages gather to have breakfast, drink coffee and take pictures on a beautiful autumn day. Hanoi is entering the most beautiful time of the year. The weather in autumn is cool, white clouds,...
ENVIRONMENT
vinlove.net

10 “rooftops” become the best cloud-hunting spots in Vietnam

The appearance and existence of clouds like sunrise or sunset, we can only enjoy when there is a suitable time and space. Therefore, hunting clouds also become rare moments that everyone cherishes and looks forward to enjoying once in a lifetime. The most famous and ideal places to hunt for...
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

What is the most beautiful and ideal season of the year to travel to Thanh Hoa?

Not only swimming at Sam Son beach every summer, but Thanh tourism is also increasingly attracting a large number of domestic and international tourists with more resort experiences. So what is the best season to travel to Thanh Hoa so that you can enjoy the trip to the fullest? Find out below for the correct answer.
WORLD
Refinery29

That Beer Is For Me, Not My Boyfriend

Sexism when eating out doesn’t only happen when it comes to who is expected to pay. It can happen right from the moment you place your order. There have been several instances in my life when restaurant staff have delivered my order based on gender biases. And every single time it has been a very awkward experience. Why would you assume that beer wasn’t for me? Or that salad wasn’t for him?
FOOD & DRINKS
vinlove.net

Famous specialties in Phu Tho cost 7$ / kg, eat fleshy, greasy, and nutritious

Live silkworms are great nutritious food, with a rich and greasy taste, so many people in Ha Thanh are looking to buy them. The image of a silkworm releasing its cocoon to weave cloth is very familiar to Vietnamese people. And many people know that silkworm is a great tonic dish, advertised by many sales addresses as better than velvet ginseng, rich in nutrients, so many consumers order to enjoy it.
ASIA
vinlove.net

MOANA Sapa is the hottest virtual paradise in 2022

In recent years, Sapa tourism has had many beautiful virtual check-in points to serve tourists. The latest is on February 17, 2021, Sapa inaugurated a brand new amusement park, which is called Moana Sapa, it is like a miniature Bali right in the heart of Sapa. Please add this wonderful place to your travel itinerary right away.
TRAVEL
News Channel Nebraska

The Italian town with a boozy secret

It's super strong, fennel-flavored, as transparent as water -- and in many households across Sardinia it's still produced illegally. Filu 'e ferru, or "iron wire," is an old drink with a dangerous past and an alcohol concentration of up to 45% that knocks out even those with a high tolerance.
RECIPES
vinlove.net

Ho Chi Minh City hotel has the most beautiful lobby in the world

Reverie Saigon was honored in the category of Hotel with the most beautiful lobby in the world. The Traveler website of the Sydney Morning Herald, Australia, has just announced The best of the best: the World’s top hotel award in mid-October. The event celebrates accommodations around the world and offers readers suggestions for choosing the perfect getaway. The results are based on votes from travel experts – who are described by Traveler as “having thousands of nights of sleep at hotels around the world to evaluate”.
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

Quang Ninh’s specialty is 5$/ kg, has an eye-catching red leg

Dong Trieu river beach, Quang Ninh has a specialty named fish. This type has a small size, and many bricks are as expensive as field crabs but not fishy, ​​so many people love to buy them. This species of fish lives mainly on the riverbanks and in the...
ASIA
vinlove.net

Visit Sapa museum to learn about the unique cultural identity of the people of the Northwest

Sapa Museum is a place where visitors can learn more about the culture and lifestyle of ethnic minorities in Lao Cai province, typically the Ha Nhi, Dao, Mong, Tay, Giay, etc. Sapa Museum is a free destination located in the area of ​​Lao Cai Provincial Tourism Promotion and Information Center, at address 2 Fansipan, Sapa town. From Sapa town to here is only about 1.5 km, so it is very convenient for tourists to visit, learn and take a few pictures to check in as a souvenir.
MUSEUMS
vinlove.net

Visit Coc Pai town, see a very large and immense Ha Giang

Coc Pai town is a beautiful and new destination in Xin Man district, Ha Giang province. This place brings in the beauty of majesty, magnificence, and magnificence, and contains a lot of interesting things. Where is Coc Pai town?. Coc Pai town is a small town in Xin Man district...
WORLD
vinlove.net

Crowded of people “hunting the sun” in the autumn on Phan Dinh Phung Street

A large number of people flock to Phan Dinh Phung Street to have fun and take pictures under the beautiful autumn sunshine. Phan Dinh Phung Street is known as one of the most beautiful shady streets in the central area of ​​Hanoi. In autumn, the early sunlight shines through the leaves, creating an ideal backdrop for autumn photos in Hanoi.
PHOTOGRAPHY
vinlove.net

The artificial lake in Cao Bang is known as the ‘fairy scene’, once appeared in the province’s tourism promotion film

Besides the famous Ban Gioc waterfall, in Cao Bang, there is also an artificial lake site known as the ‘place of fairyland’ in real life. Referring to tourism in Cao Bang province, most people probably remember Ban Gioc waterfall. According to statistics from the provincial Department of Culture – Sports – Tourism, every year our country has about 30,000 visitors to Ban Gioc. In addition to Ban Gioc waterfall, Nguom Ngao cave is also a tourist attraction and equally famous.
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

Inundated with famous dishes in “snacks paradise” Dang Van Ngu

Let’s fill the hungry stomach with delicious and affordable snacks at the Kim Lien – Dang Van Ngu campus. Dang Van Ngu Street is a bustling, crowded street, gathering many schools around, this place also “hidden” many attractive restaurants. All kinds of food from main dishes to snacks, especially snacks, so this street is also favored by many people named “Dong Da district snack paradise”. Today let’s “Hungry not yet?” Eat all the delicious dishes at affordable prices on this street.
FOOD & DRINKS
vinlove.net

Eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang are full of tourists

The ecotourism model has long been very developed in Soc Trang province in particular and the Western provinces in general. It possesses a temperate climate, peaceful and poetic nature, and unique culture, creating extremely attractive tourist experiences for tourists. Let’s explore the eco-tourism areas in Soc Trang with Vinlove!
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy