New Bedford JazzFest Returning to Kilburn Mill [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
New Bedford JazzFest is back for its 10th year with special performers and an indoor venue. This year's event will take place on November 6 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Kilburn Mill in the South End. JazzFest founder Eric Paradis is promising a great time with almost non-stop...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
This Rhode Island Buffet Will Make You Want to Drive Three Hours and Spend $125
We're talking unlimited lobster! And that's just the beginning. The Nordic is a fourth-generation restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. They are known for their high-end buffet items. Over 100 high-end items like lobster, Alaska king crab legs, Black Angus filet mignon, and prime rib...just to name a few. And all you can eat!
Swampscott dogwalker surrounded by at least 9 coyotes
BOSTON – Police issued a warning after a person walking their dog Saturday night in Swampscott was surrounded by at least nine coyotes.Swampscott police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Rockledge Road.The caller said a large group of coyotes were surrounding them and their dog, and "were not backing down."Officers arrived on scene and saw at least nine coyotes. "Thankfully these coyotes appeared to be scared off by the arrival of the cruisers and the strobe lights. The officers escorted the caller and their dog back to their residence without further incident," police posted.Police issued several tips for coyote encounters. They suggest yelling and waving your arms, noisemakers, projectiles, or other items like hoses, water guns with vinegar water or pepper spray.
Win Tickets to Classic Halloween Films at the Zeiterion
This Halloween weekend, New Bedford's Zeiterion Performing Arts Center is hosting a pair of classic films to help you celebrate the All Hallow's Eve in all its creepy (and weird) glory, and we're giving away multiple pairs of tickets to each movie. First, the Z has a special presentation of...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford parking ban while AMC films television series
“NOTICE: AMC is filming in New Bedford for an upcoming television series. There will be no parking on the following dates/times/locations:. • No Parking on 8th Street between Mechanics Ln and Union Street. 5am-9pm • No Parking Madison Street Between County Street and Orchard street. • No Parking William...
mybackyardnews.com
TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS – ANNUAL RETREE FESTIVITIES
CALL to MAKERS for the 9th Annual “re-Tree Outdoor Exhibition. A Festive Showcase of trees created with Recycled Materials” Open to individuals, kids & families, community organizations, businesses and art enthusiasts of all ages. Registration for this event begins on October 12th and runs thru November 18th. The...
Once Again, Hollywood Is Filming in New Bedford and Taking Over Downtown
Once again, New Bedford is representing "Hollywood East" as filming crews have already begun to take over the Downtown District. On Thursday, October 13th, the city of New Bedford took to Facebook to alert locals, commuters, tourists, and business owners that AMC will be filming an upcoming television series. The...
rinewstoday.com
In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022
On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
Spillane on New Bedford Councilor Hugh Dunn and Ballot Questions [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Jack Spillane – columnist for New Bedford Light, an online newspaper covering Greater New Bedford – stops by Townsquare Sunday every few weeks to review some of the top news stories of the day. Spillane always has something interesting to say. This week's topics include New Bedford Ward...
2 of the top 10 restaurants in New England are in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
They ranked high in Yelp's first-ever guide to the top 100 New England restaurants. A Caribbean-inspired restaurant on the Cape and a wood-fired oven pizzeria in Chelsea are among the top 10 restaurants in New England, according to Yelp. The website recently released its first-ever list of top 100 places...
Woonsocket Call
Man takes power trip at fall fest
WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022
My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
Free Family Movie at Local Drive-In Will Be a Night of Festive Fun!
You're invited to bring the family for a Halloween movie under the stars!(Photo by shaunl) (TAUNTON, MA) The Star Drive-In invites you to pack the car up with the entire family and head on down to a free Halloween movie under the stars!
whdh.com
Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Newport, RI
Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
NECN
A Private Cape Cod Beach? For $3.3M, It (and the House) Can Be Yours
The traffic on Route 6 was crawling and the beaches were packed. What you really wished for was your own home on a private beach. Take a look at a coastal haven in East Falmouth on Vineyard Sound. It’s a beauty, situated on almost a half-acre of lush green lawn and perched in front of the water, with a generous 95 feet of private beachfront.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
