New Bedford, MA

CBS Boston

Swampscott dogwalker surrounded by at least 9 coyotes

BOSTON – Police issued a warning after a person walking their dog Saturday night in Swampscott was surrounded by at least nine coyotes.Swampscott police were called around 9:30 p.m. on Rockledge Road.The caller said a large group of coyotes were surrounding them and their dog, and "were not backing down."Officers arrived on scene and saw at least nine coyotes. "Thankfully these coyotes appeared to be scared off by the arrival of the cruisers and the strobe lights. The officers escorted the caller and their dog back to their residence without further incident," police posted.Police issued several tips for coyote encounters. They suggest yelling and waving your arms, noisemakers, projectiles, or other items like hoses, water guns with vinegar water or pepper spray.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
New Bedford, MA
1420 WBSM

Win Tickets to Classic Halloween Films at the Zeiterion

This Halloween weekend, New Bedford's Zeiterion Performing Arts Center is hosting a pair of classic films to help you celebrate the All Hallow's Eve in all its creepy (and weird) glory, and we're giving away multiple pairs of tickets to each movie. First, the Z has a special presentation of...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

City of New Bedford parking ban while AMC films television series

“NOTICE: AMC is filming in New Bedford for an upcoming television series. There will be no parking on the following dates/times/locations:. • No Parking on 8th Street between Mechanics Ln and Union Street. 5am-9pm • No Parking Madison Street Between County Street and Orchard street. • No Parking William...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
mybackyardnews.com

TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS – ANNUAL RETREE FESTIVITIES

CALL to MAKERS for the 9th Annual “re-Tree Outdoor Exhibition. A Festive Showcase of trees created with Recycled Materials” Open to individuals, kids & families, community organizations, businesses and art enthusiasts of all ages. Registration for this event begins on October 12th and runs thru November 18th. The...
TIVERTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… update for Oct. 15, 2022

On the former I-195 land, a 212,000 square foot, 7-story building will house a new public health lab for the State of Rhode Island. The new Woonsocket Education Center opens – CVS Health, CCRI, RIC and New England Tech are all holding classes at new center. Unexpected death of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

Man takes power trip at fall fest

WOONSOCKET – Police arrested a man Wednesday who was accused of stealing a power generator from a food trailer during Autumnfest. Brian Mansfield, 48, of Burnside Avenue, was later identified as the suspect seen in surveillance video of the incident. Detective Timothy Hammond got the report in person while...
WOONSOCKET, RI
1420 WBSM

Massachusetts Mall Time Capsule Predicts Life in 2022

My sister-in-law, Elise Warecki, had a brush with her past yesterday. When she was a junior at Framingham High School in 1994, she won a contest to have her essay included in a time capsule that was to be sealed off at the Natick Mall. She wrote the essay as an English assignment. Her teacher liked it so much that she entered it into the contest. The mall was going through some renovations and decided to take advantage of the construction and collect items for a time capsule.
NATICK, MA
whdh.com

Fight in front of Bova’s Bakery sends 1 to hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A large fight broke out outside of Bova’s Bakery in the North End, according to Boston Police. They said one person was transported to a hospital for injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.
BOSTON, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Newport, RI

Founded in 1693, Newport is a small, seaside city in Rhode Island with a lot of history. Trade would take place from Newport to the Caribbean. At present, Newport is well known for hosting the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival. Home to some of the best seafood in the nation, Newport is frequently visited for its beautiful scenery, shopping, and mansions.
NEWPORT, RI
NECN

A Private Cape Cod Beach? For $3.3M, It (and the House) Can Be Yours

The traffic on Route 6 was crawling and the beaches were packed. What you really wished for was your own home on a private beach. Take a look at a coastal haven in East Falmouth on Vineyard Sound. It’s a beauty, situated on almost a half-acre of lush green lawn and perched in front of the water, with a generous 95 feet of private beachfront.
FALMOUTH, MA
hot969boston.com

Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!

It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

