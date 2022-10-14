Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Iga Swiatek's dominance confirms that Serena Williams' 2013 season was out of this world
Without a doubt, in 2022 Iga Swiatek has been the most dominant player that WTA Tour witnessed in the past few seasons. The young Pole leads WTA Rankings by almost 6000 points and she has more points than the second and third player combined. Overall, Iga Swiatek won 62 out of 70 matches she played and won 7 titles along the way. Moreover, she had a 37-match winning streak that was longer than one that Venus Williams had in 2000 (35 matches) and also Serena Williams' streak from 2013 which was 34 matches long. But despite the fact that the 23-time Grand Slam champion couldn't win more matches in a row than current world no. 1, her 2013 season was truly out of this world.
Yardbarker
Fans left furious as broadcaster chooses pickleball match over Gauff vs Andreescu
Tennis fans voiced their displeasure about Tennis Chanell interrupting tennis matches to show off a new emerging sport - pickleball. Tennis Channel, the San Diego Open's official broadcast partner, paused multiple tennis matches to display pickleball events, which infuriated many tennis fans. Recently, the sport has gained popularity as a result of increased media coverage.
Yardbarker
Venus Williams praises pickleball - “I’m happy to see folks with any kind of racquet in their hand”
Venus Williams was asked about the rise of pickleball lately during a Q and A and she is glad that people are picking up any kind of racquet. Tennis stars have been sharing their opinions on the racquet sport, which combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, and is growing in popularity in the US. When asked why tennis players were talking about it, Venus Williams explained that it simply looks very interesting and a lot of fun.
wtatennis.com
Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula qualify for 2022 WTA Finals
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday the doubles team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, to be held in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Dickies Arena from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7. Gauff and Pegula are the fifth doubles team to...
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek bulldozes past Gauff in French Open final rematch, secures spot in San Diego semifinal
World No.1 Iga Swiatek once again justified her top ranking on Friday night at the 2022 San Diego Open, cruising past Coco Gauff in a rematch from their encounter at this year's French Open final. The top seed required just 65 minutes to record a 6-0 6-3 victory over the...
Iga Swiatek wins eighth title of season at San Diego Open
Iga Swiatek won her eighth title of the season with victory over Donna Vekic at the San Diego Open.The world number one was left tearful after suffering a first defeat in 11 finals to Barbora Krejcikova in Ostrava last week but came out on top again on the American west coast.Qualifier Vekic had fought back from 4-2 down in the third set against Danielle Collins earlier on Sunday in a semi-final delayed by rain and pushed Swiatek before the Pole surged through the decider to win 6-3 3-6 6-0.8th title of 2022 🏆64th win of 2022 🏁24-1 in the US...
tennismajors.com
No stopping Swiatek – world No 1 claims career title 11 in San Diego
Iga Swiatek’s 2022 victory tour continues unabated. The only thing that might stop the Pole from racking up wins on the tour is the month of November, when the WTA season comes to a close. Meanwhile, it is business as usual for the world No1. On Sunday at the...
tennisuptodate.com
Fans slam the Tennis Channel for switching to pickleball in the middle of Gauff - Andreescu match
Tennis fans were fuming after the Tennis Channel interrupted its coverage of the Andreescu - Gauff match to show off some pickleball. Much has been talked about the sudden rise of pickleball but it's only really been a trend in the US. The sport is emerging at a rape pace Stateside but it's kind of lacking in the rest of the world for now. Perhaps it will catch on as after all Judy Murray, who serves as the Scotland Pickleball Ambassador, issued a warning that the sport is coming for tennis.
NBC Sports
U.S. women’s volleyball team takes fourth at world championship
The U.S. women’s volleyball team finished fourth at the world championship, one year after winning the program’s first Olympic title in Tokyo. The Americans were swept by Italy 25-20, 25-15, 27-25 in Saturday’s bronze-medal match. The U.S. lost its previous contest to Serbia in the semifinals. Serbia...
tennismajors.com
October 16, 1833: The day Walter Clopton Wingfield, the man who invented lawn tennis, was born
On this day, October 16 in 1833, Walter Clopton Wingfield, the man who invented the game of lawn tennis in 1874, was born in Wales. Although he did not know it at the time, his invention would replace the ancient game of tennis, known these days as real tennis. Major Wingfield was never a great player at his own sport, and he didn’t even compete at the first Wimbledon Championships in 1877.
Comments / 0