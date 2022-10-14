Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Woman injured in early morning shooting downtown
A woman was injured in a shooting in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene in the 600 block of Trinity Street around 1:51 a.m. They said the suspect was trying to shoot another man from his car, but he missed and shot a woman instead. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took her to Dell Seton Medical Center.
fox7austin.com
Family of victim killed in Round Rock crash speaks out
A motorcycle crash involving a deer killed a couple in Round Rock earlier this month. FOX 7 Austin heard from the family of one of the victims, Maggie Haynie, who say she was a loving mom searching for a cure for her daughter's deadly illness.
Killeen police release name of murdered man
KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a murder victim. The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence, according to the department. The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit. The department has given no further...
News Channel 25
Dispute ends in shooting victim airlifted, suspect arrested: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — A Central Texas shooting victim was airlifted Wednesday nigth after getting into a dispute, police said. Around 9:30 p.m. that night officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Cederview Drive in response to a shooting that had just occurred, according to the Killeen Police Department.
Temple police search for missing teen
Temple police are searching for 14-year-old Emma Stone, who was last seen Wednesday evening in the 200 block of East Victory.
Motorcyclist dead after Taylor hit-and-run
Officers with the Taylor Police Department began an investigation Thursday after an overnight collision resulted in the death of a man near the 2000 block of West Second Street.
Criminal charges remain undetermined after driver allegedly attempted to leave scene of fatal crash in Taylor
AUSTIN, Texas — A fatal crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle on Thursday resulted in the questioning of a man after he allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot. According to the Taylor Police Department (TPD), the crash occurred around 12:23 a.m. on the 2000 block of West Second Street.
fox7austin.com
Family of woman killed after motorcycle crash with deer speaks out
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A motorcycle crash involving a deer killed a couple in Williamson County earlier this month. Both Jimmy Thompson and Maggie Haynie died in the crash. Maggie’s family says she was a loving mom searching for a cure for her daughter’s deadly illness. "I’m going...
1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash in north Austin late Saturday
It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road, ATCEMS said.
kwhi.com
HUNG JURY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
After four and a half hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a jury in the Burton State Bank robbery trial of Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange could not reach a unanimous verdict. Seven of the 12 jurors voted that Childers was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery of...
CBS Austin
One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:29 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 8700 Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road. ATCEMS said the person on foot...
Woman found guilty of 2019 murder in Cedar Park, sentenced to life in prison
A woman was convicted Monday for her part in the murder of an active-duty airman that happened in Cedar Park in January 2019.
KSAT 12
Warrant: Former San Marcos police officer head-butted wife, kicked child in pattern of family assault
BUDA, Texas – A San Marcos Police Department officer who resigned last week amid allegations that he repeatedly assaulted family members is accused of head-butting his wife during a holiday cookout and kicking an 11-year-old boy in his back, arrest warrants obtained Wednesday by KSAT Investigates confirm. Kyle Lobo,...
lavacacountytoday.com
Highway 111 crash leaves two teens dead, another in Austin hospital
Two Lavaca County communities are reeling after a two-vehicle head-on collision just before noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, left two teenagers dead and a third in serious condition at an Austin hospital. Sgt. Rueben San Miguel, public information officer with Texas Department of Public Safety out of Victoria, said the...
CBS Austin
EMS: Three-vehicle crash in west Travis County leaves one dead
EMS officials say one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in west Travis County. It happened at around 3:15 p.m. in the 17400 block of West Hwy 71, near the Pedernales Summit Parkway intersection. Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was declared dead at the scene. Another...
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in South Austin single-vehicle crash
Police have identified the man who was killed early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in South Austin. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of MoPac and SH 45. The Austin Police Department says 51-year-old Darren Gray Webb's vehicle hit a guardrail in the southbound lanes and...
fox7austin.com
Woman accused of stealing mail in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A woman in Fayette County has been arrested for allegedly stealing pounds of mail containing identifying information. 43-year-old Michelle Phillips of West Point has been charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. The Fayette...
fox7austin.com
Several residents displaced after fire at Central Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas - Several people have been displaced from their apartments after a fire in Central Austin Sunday morning. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16, Austin fire crews were called to the Benjamin Todd Apartment Complex in the 1500 block of W 39 ½ street just off Shoal Creek Boulevard.
KWTX
Remains found in Williamson County those of missing Houston-area man, investigators say
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Skeletal remains found on Oct. 11 in Williamson County have been identified and reportedly belong to a missing man from Houston. The remains were found north of State Highway 45 and Mopac Expressway and have been identified as belonging to Timothy Perez, 31, of Conroe, reported missing on March 5.
Temple man found shot after police respond to multiple reports of gunfire
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating an incident where a man was shot. The department has stated that they were dispatched to the 300 block of E. French Ave. at 9:27 p.m. on Oct. 11 after multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area. According...
