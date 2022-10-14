ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

CBS Austin

Woman injured in early morning shooting downtown

A woman was injured in a shooting in downtown Austin overnight. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene in the 600 block of Trinity Street around 1:51 a.m. They said the suspect was trying to shoot another man from his car, but he missed and shot a woman instead. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took her to Dell Seton Medical Center.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Family of victim killed in Round Rock crash speaks out

A motorcycle crash involving a deer killed a couple in Round Rock earlier this month. FOX 7 Austin heard from the family of one of the victims, Maggie Haynie, who say she was a loving mom searching for a cure for her daughter's deadly illness.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KCEN

Killeen police release name of murdered man

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has released the name of a murder victim. The victim has been identified as Davarian James Lawrence, according to the department. The case is currently being investigated by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit. The department has given no further...
KILLEEN, TX
kwhi.com

HUNG JURY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL

After four and a half hours of deliberation on Wednesday, a jury in the Burton State Bank robbery trial of Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange could not reach a unanimous verdict. Seven of the 12 jurors voted that Childers was not guilty of three counts of aggravated robbery of...
BURTON, TX
CBS Austin

One person killed in auto-pedestrian crash in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died following an auto-pedestrian collision Saturday night in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 11:29 p.m. reporting a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle near 8700 Research Boulevard and Payton Gin Road. ATCEMS said the person on foot...
AUSTIN, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Highway 111 crash leaves two teens dead, another in Austin hospital

Two Lavaca County communities are reeling after a two-vehicle head-on collision just before noon on Saturday, Oct. 15, left two teenagers dead and a third in serious condition at an Austin hospital. Sgt. Rueben San Miguel, public information officer with Texas Department of Public Safety out of Victoria, said the...
LAVACA COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

EMS: Three-vehicle crash in west Travis County leaves one dead

EMS officials say one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in west Travis County. It happened at around 3:15 p.m. in the 17400 block of West Hwy 71, near the Pedernales Summit Parkway intersection. Austin-Travis County EMS says one person was declared dead at the scene. Another...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in South Austin single-vehicle crash

Police have identified the man who was killed early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash in South Austin. It happened at around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of MoPac and SH 45. The Austin Police Department says 51-year-old Darren Gray Webb's vehicle hit a guardrail in the southbound lanes and...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman accused of stealing mail in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - A woman in Fayette County has been arrested for allegedly stealing pounds of mail containing identifying information. 43-year-old Michelle Phillips of West Point has been charged with fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of methamphetamine. The Fayette...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX

