Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center to open in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian will soon be able to get help at a new FEMA disaster recovery center opening Friday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster recovery center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It’s located at the First Baptist Church of Astor on Ann Street in Astor.

The center will serve as a source of information from Florida’s various state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Lake County residents impacted by the storm will also be able to get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans.

It’s not required to show up at the center to apply for assistance. Residents can also apply online here or via the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362. The line is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For the latest emergency response updates from the Lake County Government, click here.

