JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns an economic disaster may be looming - and sees consumer spending drying up by the summer
Dimon flagged the amount of debt in the financial system as a key concern, and suggested consumers might exhaust their pandemic savings within months.
Beyond Meat has a new CFO—and investors are hungry for a turnaround as the stock has plunged from $110 to $13 over the past year
Beyond Meat has lowered its full-year sales outlook and is reducing 19% of its global workforce.
China has stopped sales of LNG to Europe to make sure its households have enough gas for the winter, report says
Beijing's economic planning agency told Chinese oil and gas giants like PetroChina and Sinopec to halt LNG sales to protect domestic supply, Bloomberg reported Monday.China has been a key supplier of natural gas to Europe, which faces an energy crunch after Russia squeezed flows of its exports to the region.
UK finance minister Hunt reverses most of 'mini-budget'
LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Monday tore up almost all parts of Prime Minister Liz Truss's proposed tax cuts, saying the measures would help the government raise around 32 billion pounds ($36.2 billion) a year.
Calls for UK response after protester attacked at Chinese consulate
Foreign secretary urged to take action after Hong Kong demonstrator punched and kicked in Manchester
