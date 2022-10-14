Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Florida State University breaks ground on new College of Business building
The new building will feature a financial trading room, a 300-seat auditorium, a central atrium and space to accommodate future growth.
thefamuanonline.com
Robinson commits to more resources for Marching 100
Shortly after Florida A&M’s football team spoke out and took the university to task,. members of The Marching 100, FAMU’s marching band, voiced their concerns with the. administration on social media, explaining that they get treated worse than the football. players. During the first away game at the...
triangletribune.com
FAMU hires the right woman for the job
When the list of finalists for Florida A&M’s new athletic director was revealed, and I saw Tiffani-Dawn Sykes’ name, I thought “game over.” Unless, of course, the powers that be weren’t ready to hire only their second female AD in school history. Happy to say...
famuathletics.com
Rattlers Win 5th Straight, Coach Simmons 50th Career Win
GRAMBLING, La. | The Rattlers traveled to Grambling, Louisiana, and will leave winners, but they did not make it easy for themselves as they finished with 14 penalties for 171 yards in the 20-16 win. "Another close one; start calling us the cardiac kids, I guess," said Head Coach Willie...
fsunews.com
Mike Martin Field turns to turf
Dick Howser Stadium is home to Florida State baseball, a legendary program that has been to 44 straight postseasons and appeared in the College World Series 23 times. Most of these accomplishments came under head coach Mike Martin, who coached the ’Noles for 40 years. Under Martin's tenure, he collected the most wins by a coach in NCAA history with an astonishing 2,029 wins.
thefamuanonline.com
FSU to wait 6 months to celebrate homecoming
Florida State University was scheduled to have its homecoming through the week of Sept. 26 –Oct. 2, with the actual game on Saturday, Oct. 1 against Wake Forest. But FSU decided to postpone its homecoming events due to the university’s closure for Hurricane Ian. The hurricane was first identified as a Category 3, and the university planned to stay open.
FSU 5-star WR commit Hykeem Williams enjoys time in Tallahassee and has plans to return very soon
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State five-star wide receiver commitment Hykeem Williams made it to Tallahassee over the weekend to watch the Seminoles take on No. 4 Clemson. Even though the 'Noles didn't come out with a victory over the Tigers -- losing 34-28 -- Williams enjoyed himself regardless. He talked about...
WCTV
Gadsden County boxing coach teaches kids the ropes in and out of the ring
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The next boxing world champions may be training right in the big bend in Gadsden County. Shine Head Boxing Gym is led by former boxing pro Shinny Burns, and he does it right in his backyard free of charge. Burns says boxing helped keep him out...
WCTV
Replay: Football Friday Night (10/14)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda break down the biggest games in preps football from both the Big Bend of Florida and South Georgia. This week’s games include... Rickards vs Lincoln. Brooks County vs Early County. Madison County vs Suwannee. Richmond Hill vs...
WCTV
Pedestrian seriously injured near Doak Stadium after football game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department was investigating a crash that left one man injured after getting hit by a car. The crash happened a few hours after the Florida State University vs. Clemson Tigers football game. According to TPD, it happened Sunday morning just before 1 a.m....
blackchronicle.com
Florida’s first house built with 3-D printer technology takes up residence in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood
The first-ever house in Florida to be built with 3-D printing technology now sits in Tallahassee’s Griffin Heights neighborhood. A ribbon reducing for the distinctive residence befell on October 14. The inside and outside partitions of the just-over-1,400 sq. foot construction had been built up in layers of concrete,...
Group behind Slim Chickens working to support area charities
A Tallahassee-based team is working to support Big Bend charities by building up new businesses. Their latest project is called Slim Chickens.
The Extra Point: Brooks County vs. Early County
BLAKELY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Early County Bobcats welcome the Trojans from Brooks County in a huge non-region showdown. Early County comes into the game undefeated and is playing a Trojan team that is 4-1 on the season. Last week, Early County beat Randolph-Clay 46-6. while according to MaxPreps, Brooks County’s last game was September […]
blackchronicle.com
Brooks County teen dies in Florida accident | Local News
JASPER Fla. — A Brooks County teen was killed Sunday in an accident in Hamilton County, Fla., in line with officers. The accident happened at 4:46 a.m. close to the 465 mile marker on Interstate 75 southbound, in line with a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The...
WCTV
Tallahassee unanimously passes gun violence intervention plan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission made a major investment in funding for several community programs with a focus on reducing gun violence and supporting at risk communities. Wednesday the city commission voted unanimously to pass their gun violence intervention plan. The city and Leon County will be...
County Commissioners discuss new ordinance for landlords before increasing rent
Over the last year rent prices have increased in Tallahassee by 15% according to Florida Tax Watch.
WCTV
Tallahassee man arrested for September Synovus bank robbery
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a suspect is in custody for a bank robbery last month. Police say 26-year-old Demetrius Williams robbed the Synovus Bank at 1881 West Tenessee Street on Sept.15. At first, he told a bank teller he was there to open a new account, according...
WALB 10
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville city leaders are looking at ways to become a safer city, but some residents see it a different way. In a 3-1 vote, the camera surveillance system known as Flock was approved for a six-month trial run in Thomasville. That security system includes not only...
capitalsoup.com
The Cleanest School Buses in Town
Since graduating from East Gadsden High School in 2008, Don Brown has had his heart set on working for the Gadsden County School District. After successfully completing a couple of internships in other areas, he finally found his home in the district’s school bus transportation department. “I am happy...
Comments / 0