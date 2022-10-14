Dick Howser Stadium is home to Florida State baseball, a legendary program that has been to 44 straight postseasons and appeared in the College World Series 23 times. Most of these accomplishments came under head coach Mike Martin, who coached the ’Noles for 40 years. Under Martin's tenure, he collected the most wins by a coach in NCAA history with an astonishing 2,029 wins.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO