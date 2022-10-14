ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Bob's Tavern in Finleyville reportedly deemed nuisance bar

FINLEYVILLE (KDKA) - A popular tavern in Finleyville has reportedly been shut down. According to a report from the Trib, the Washington County District Attorney has filed a temporary injunction deeming Bob's Tavern a nuisance bar. Court documents say the bar is reportedly used to deal drugs. The tavern was also the site of a shooting on Monday night where Jaisen Irwin was killed.
FINLEYVILLE, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pittsburgh’s 2022 Harambee Festival

Pittsburgh’s annual celebration, the Harambee Ujima Black Arts Festival, was held in different locations this year, including Homewood and East Liberty. Photos below are from the parade, held in Homewood in August. (All photos by J.L. Martello)
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person killed after being struck by a vehicle in Ross Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person has been killed after being hit by a car in Ross Township.It happened in the parking lot of the North Hills Village shopping complex along McKnight Road.KDKA photojournalist Ian Smith was on the scene and was able to gather more information from police officials."I can confirm a teenage male was standing in the parking lot of North Hills Village shopping center when he was struck by a car," said Ross Township Public Information Officer Brian Kohlhepp."The male was found to be deceased on scene. The car was being operated by an elderly male who is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Craft Bazaar In Harrisville

Those looking to get an early jump on some holiday shopping are invited to attend a show this weekend. A Craft Bazaar is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company. Admission and parking are both free. Also, the kitchen will be open...
HARRISVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 person hurt in overnight fire in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was hurt after a house caught fire in Penn Hills overnight. The blaze broke out in the 300 block of Collins Drive. According to Allegheny County 911, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on the...
PENN HILLS, PA
Roger Marsh

Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost

Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Two of three victims identified in fatal shooting Saturday night

Two of the three individuals shot and killed last evening in the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in the city's East Allegheny area have been identified by the Medical Examiner's Office. Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, age 33 and Betty J. Averytt, age 59, both died from their injuries last night after being shot.
PITTSBURGH, PA

