Get Marty: Cake Walk for two amazing veterans from our friends at Oakmont Bakery
This is big people. Huge. It’s time for a Cake Walk from our friends at Oakmont Bakery and we’re doubling up the deliciousness. We’ve got two custom cakes ready to go for two amazing men.
Bob's Tavern in Finleyville reportedly deemed nuisance bar
FINLEYVILLE (KDKA) - A popular tavern in Finleyville has reportedly been shut down. According to a report from the Trib, the Washington County District Attorney has filed a temporary injunction deeming Bob's Tavern a nuisance bar. Court documents say the bar is reportedly used to deal drugs. The tavern was also the site of a shooting on Monday night where Jaisen Irwin was killed.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh’s 2022 Harambee Festival
Pittsburgh’s annual celebration, the Harambee Ujima Black Arts Festival, was held in different locations this year, including Homewood and East Liberty. Photos below are from the parade, held in Homewood in August. (All photos by J.L. Martello)
Woman found in Pittsburgh residence in August died of accidental drowing, medical examiner says
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Sunday released a cause and manner of death for a woman whose body was discovered in a Pittsburgh residence in August. Lori Bohn, 54, died of an accidental drowning, the medical examiner’s office said. Bohn had been found around 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15...
Bethel Park vibist pays tribute to brother with new album
When contemplating a musical instrument to pursue, many a young man’s thoughts turn to percussion, particularly the primal attraction of beating on a drum kit. That was Lou Lucarelli’s selection back in the day. But eventually, he decided to study a second, not nearly as well-known percussive instrument.
North Side residents fed up, as 3 people killed, 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
Robert Steadman has had enough. A longtime resident of Pittsburgh’s North Side, Steadman has seen too much violence, and hours after three people were killed and another wounded during a shooting Saturday night near Allegheny Commons, Steadman said it is time for action. “You get tired of it. It’s...
Pittsburgh Public Schools mourning after student hit and killed by car in Ross Township parking lot
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Public Schools District is mourning the loss of one of its students. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, medics and fire crews were sent to the 4800 block of McKnight Road at around 4:39 p.m. Saturday for reports of an accident. A teenager, later identified as...
New Kensington-Arnold will evacuate students as part of drills at high school, kindergarten building
Evacuations will be included in safety drills at Valley High School and Martin Elementary School in New Kensington this week. District officials did not provide dates and times for when the drills will take place. The district is practicing lockdown and evacuation procedures as part of the state’s safe schools...
Man in ‘critical but stable condition’ after shooting in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in McKees Rocks. According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the 800 block of O’Donovan Street just after 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting. Police said emergency...
Woman charged after allegedly shooting at boyfriend over a dozen times in McKees Rocks overnight
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A woman is behind bars after police said she shot her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in McKees Rocks overnight. According to Allegheny County police, McKees Rocks police were called to Gardner Street at around 2:21 a.m. At the scene, police found a man with...
butlerradio.com
Craft Bazaar In Harrisville
Those looking to get an early jump on some holiday shopping are invited to attend a show this weekend. A Craft Bazaar is taking place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company. Admission and parking are both free. Also, the kitchen will be open...
1 person hurt in overnight fire in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was hurt after a house caught fire in Penn Hills overnight. The blaze broke out in the 300 block of Collins Drive. According to Allegheny County 911, one person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on the...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Café on the Corner Serves Soul Food in Pittsburgh With A Side of Community Service
Michael Blackwell makes the best gumbo this side of The Big Easy. There’s always a pot of seafood stew simmering at Café on the Corner, the North Side eatery he opened with his wife, Lateresa Blackwell, in 2014. Folks from all walks of life stop by for soul...
Pennsylvania farm houses apparition history and boy ghost
Fayette County farm harbors ghostly tales.Credit: Roger Marsh. EDITOR'S NOTE: The names have been changed to protect the family's privacy. Paranormal activity is often personal and fleeting and meanders along as a winding country road with odd occurrences popping up like the occasional pothole. After the sudden jolt, the situation levels out and all anyone can see ahead is smooth sailing.
Pittsburgh police looking for missing 38-year-old woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 38-year-old woman. Officers say Tara Steiner was last seen on Oct. 13. Steiner is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has green eyes and short gray hair. Police said Steiner lives in North Side and may...
wtae.com
