PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person has been killed after being hit by a car in Ross Township.It happened in the parking lot of the North Hills Village shopping complex along McKnight Road.KDKA photojournalist Ian Smith was on the scene and was able to gather more information from police officials."I can confirm a teenage male was standing in the parking lot of North Hills Village shopping center when he was struck by a car," said Ross Township Public Information Officer Brian Kohlhepp."The male was found to be deceased on scene. The car was being operated by an elderly male who is...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO