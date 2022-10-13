ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

AZ Vet
4d ago

It is his worse action. Taxpayers should not have to support private and religious schools. These schools are not open to all students.

Richard Hernandez
3d ago

This man reminds me of the saying if a RV owner. There are only two times your happy one first biy it ( first day in ofdice) and two when you sell it ( last days in office). Time for Arizona to party ding dong he is gone.

Az retiree
4d ago

It definitely hasn’t been helping the homeless, feeding children and the poor, or helping anyone not in his circle😡

prescottenews.com

Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction – The Center Square

When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
ARIZONA STATE
recordpatriot.com

On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot

PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

AG Mark Brnovich Receives Complaint About Maricopa County Recorder Allegedly Using Government Resources to Oppose Election Integrity Ballot Measure

Arizonans for Voter ID filed a complaint Wednesday with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging that he violated election law by posting a letter on his county website opposing their Proposition 309, which improves voter ID requirements. The complaint alleges violations of A.R.S. 11-410(A) and A.R.S. 16-192(A), which prohibit the use of government resources to influence an election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event

It wasn’t a debate, which is what we all really wanted to see, but we did get to watch the Republican and Democratic candidates for Arizona governor respond, one at a time, to hot topic questions about what they plan to do if they get the job. Last week’s candidate forum was hosted by the […] The post Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana’s hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers – The Center Square

[Editor’s Note: Halstead Bead is a locally owned company.]. An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned...
LOUISIANA STATE
kjzz.org

Where to find info on judges, local election candidates

Election season is upon us. Many of you already have a mail-in ballot sitting on your kitchen counter, and while you might know your choice for governor or Senate, you might be a little more bewildered when you look down ballot. And we’re talking way down ballot. From judges...
ARIZONA STATE
