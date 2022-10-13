Read full article on original website
AZ Vet
4d ago
It is his worse action. Taxpayers should not have to support private and religious schools. These schools are not open to all students.
Reply
7
Richard Hernandez
3d ago
This man reminds me of the saying if a RV owner. There are only two times your happy one first biy it ( first day in ofdice) and two when you sell it ( last days in office). Time for Arizona to party ding dong he is gone.
Reply
2
Az retiree
4d ago
It definitely hasn’t been helping the homeless, feeding children and the poor, or helping anyone not in his circle😡
Reply(1)
4
Related
Mike Pence praises Arizona for breaking through 'ceiling' on school choice
Former Vice President Mike Pence praises Arizona for leading the nation in educational freedom by expanding school choice legislation to all K-12 students.
Most of Arizona’s statewide races look like toss-ups, according to polls
PHOENIX – If polling trends hold true, Arizonans should to expect to see multiple statewide races go down to the wire in the upcoming general election. Treasurer is the only statewide down-ticket race with a clear-cut favorite in the Nov. 8 general election, according to findings released Monday by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI).
prescottenews.com
Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction – The Center Square
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
kjzz.org
The argument for and against Arizona Prop. 211, the 'Stop Dark Money' initiative
There will be a lengthy list of propositions on the ballot in November; voters will be asked to weigh in on everything from how we vote to who should get in-state tuition at our state universities. The Show’s election coverage continues, this time focusing in on one initiative that organizers...
Arizona schools chief candidates Hoffman, Horne differ on top education priority
PHOENIX — The two candidates for Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction have differing opinions on what the state is facing as its top education priority. Kathy Hoffman, the incumbent Democrat, believes it’s hiring and retaining well-qualified teachers. “Our number one priority is ensuring that every classroom has highly...
12news.com
Fallout from Arizona governor debate fiasco
Insiders Dawn Penich-Thacker and Tyler Montague discuss the fallout from the debate fiasco this weekend. Also: Blake Masters and Glendale's ban on panhandling.
recordpatriot.com
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Enjoys Support from Hispanic Voters as She Leads in New Arizona Governor’s Race Poll
As early ballots ship out to Arizonan voters, the OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) unveiled its latest poll for Arizona’s gubernatorial race, showing Republican Kari Lake with a lead over her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs, and growing support from Hispanic voters. “Why would anyone be surprised that Hispanic voters are...
kjzz.org
Díaz: Why the Arizona Republic ran a front-page op-ed reassuring voters about election safety
On Oct. 12, early voting officially began in Arizona ahead of November’s consequential elections. And on that morning, the editorial board of the Arizona Republic made the rare move to print a front page op-ed. Its title was powerful: "Democracy is under attack." The Show regularly checks in with...
kjzz.org
25,513 applications for AZ school vouchers turned in since opening universal category
The Arizona Department of Education has received 25,513 applications for Empowerment Scholarship Accounts since opening the universal application category on Aug. 16. The deadline to receive first quarter funding is Saturday, Oct. 15. The department received a flood of applications in late September, after an effort to block universal school...
The Feds Tell Governor Ducey No More Containers on the Arizona Border
The U.S. Government sent a letter to Arizona's Governor and told him to stop putting up shipping containers on the Arizona-Mexico border. They also said it was a "trespass against the United States."
Arizona Attorney General's office asks for federal investigation of conservative nonprofit True the Vote
The Arizona Attorney General's office has asked for a federal investigation related to potential violations of the Internal Revenue Code by the conservative nonprofit True the Vote, which claims to be trying to expose voter fraud.
arizonasuntimes.com
AG Mark Brnovich Receives Complaint About Maricopa County Recorder Allegedly Using Government Resources to Oppose Election Integrity Ballot Measure
Arizonans for Voter ID filed a complaint Wednesday with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, alleging that he violated election law by posting a letter on his county website opposing their Proposition 309, which improves voter ID requirements. The complaint alleges violations of A.R.S. 11-410(A) and A.R.S. 16-192(A), which prohibit the use of government resources to influence an election.
'Baseless stories': Hobbs campaign tries to tamp down Democrats' concerns as debate fiasco cools off
PHOENIX — The curtains could be coming down on this past week's debate drama engulfing Arizona's race for governor. Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs getting an interview this coming Tuesday that she wasn't supposed to get. Republican candidate and former TV news anchor getting Kari Lake got nothing on TV...
azbigmedia.com
Arizona politics: Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’
As Arizona politics take the national spotlight, AZ Big Media takes a look at the two candidates running for governor and how they stand on the issues important to Arizonans. Here is a look at Katie Hobbs. Katie Hobbs touts her political competence – and ‘sanity’. By John...
Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event
It wasn’t a debate, which is what we all really wanted to see, but we did get to watch the Republican and Democratic candidates for Arizona governor respond, one at a time, to hot topic questions about what they plan to do if they get the job. Last week’s candidate forum was hosted by the […] The post Lake labels Ducey a human trafficker during Hispanic chamber event appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 14-16
PHOENIX — Scattered storms left thousands of residents without power across the Valley, the swim portion of the Iron Man competition in Tempe was canceled due to rainfall and a lottery player is running out of time to collect a $4,300,000 jackpot. Here are some of the biggest stories...
prescottenews.com
Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana’s hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers – The Center Square
[Editor’s Note: Halstead Bead is a locally owned company.]. An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana’s remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned...
kjzz.org
Where to find info on judges, local election candidates
Election season is upon us. Many of you already have a mail-in ballot sitting on your kitchen counter, and while you might know your choice for governor or Senate, you might be a little more bewildered when you look down ballot. And we’re talking way down ballot. From judges...
kyma.com
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
KTAR News
Phoenix, AZ
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.https://ktar.com/
Comments / 14