Russia has targeted Kyiv’s central district with a kamikaze drone bombardment during the morning rush-hour, witnesses and top officials in Ukraine said.The Ukrainian capital was targeted with Iran-made self-destructing drones one week after a similar bombardment which also hit other cities across the country, killing 19.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky called upon ordinary Ukrainians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.“This is extremely important - everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the opportunity to release our heroes,” Mr Zelensky said, adding that...

MILITARY ・ 37 MINUTES AGO