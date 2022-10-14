ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian 'kamikaze drones' strike Kyiv: Ukraine

Russian-launched "kamikaze drones" attacked Kyiv early Monday, the Ukrainian presidency said, describing the strikes as an act of desperation nearly eight months into a war that has claimed thousands of lives. - 'Iranian drones' - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week said Iranian drones were used in Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in several Ukrainian cities, although Tehran denies supplying Russia with weapons for the war.
Ukraine war – live: Blasts rock Kyiv as Russia targets capital with kamikaze drones

Russia has targeted Kyiv’s central district with a kamikaze drone bombardment during the morning rush-hour, witnesses and top officials in Ukraine said.The Ukrainian capital was targeted with Iran-made self-destructing drones one week after a similar bombardment which also hit other cities across the country, killing 19.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky called upon ordinary Ukrainians to capture any Russian soldiers they encounter in their neighbourhoods, to use as bargaining chips for the return of captured Ukrainians.“This is extremely important - everyone who captures the Russian military provides us with the opportunity to release our heroes,” Mr Zelensky said, adding that...
