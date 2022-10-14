Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Orange
Giona Leibold’s improvement from freshman year opens up offense for teammates
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. On Oct. 10 against Loyola Maryland, Giona Leibold got a pass from Olu Oyegunle on the left side. After a quick combination of passes, the ball found its way back to Leibold. He...
Daily Orange
Syracuse drops 5th-straight game, falls to Clarkson 3-2
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. During Syracuse’s first power play of the game, Maya D’Arcy controlled the puck, passing to the center of the ice for Hannah Johnson. Johnson whipped the puck straight back to D’Arcy, who skated into the open ice ahead of her. With no defender challenging her, D’Arcy sent a slap shot towards the net, which deflected off the post and in to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead. It was only SU’s second shot on goal, despite it being more than 12 minutes into the game.
Daily Orange
Syracuse moves to No. 14 in AP poll after 1st ranked win of the season
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Following Syracuse’s first win over a ranked opponent in four years, it moved to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Orange also earned No. 14 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, moving up four spots from last week. The win at home against then-No. 15 NC State moved SU to 6-0 and qualified it for a bowl game for the first time since 2018. The Orange jumped the Wolfpack, Penn State and Mississippi State in the rankings, all of whom lost on Saturday.
Daily Orange
No. 18 Syracuse earns 1st ranked win of season over No. 15 NC State
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. No. 18 Syracuse had two weeks to prepare for No. 15 NC State for a chance to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2018. The Orange put two weeks worth of preparation into the team that leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in interceptions, the team that has seven players with double-digit unassisted tackles. It knew the Wolfpack defense had only allowed 30 points once this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Orange
Observations from SU’s win over No. 15 NC State: Oronde overhaul, banged-up Wolfpack
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. No. 18 Syracuse entered its matchup on Saturday with two weeks rest while No. 15 NC State faced Florida State last week. The Wolfpack escaped with a 19-17 win, but they lost quarterback Devin Leary for the season and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye for this weekend.
Daily Orange
NC State hands Syracuse 3rd-consecutive conference loss in sweep
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Down 23-18 in the first set, the Orange needed to mount a comeback to avoid falling behind early. They almost succeeded, stringing together three consecutive points from a kill by Raina Hughes and two attack errors by NC State. Syracuse’s run brought the score to 23-21, but the Wolfpack won the next point and Naomi Franco notched a kill before a Bre Walp attack error wrapped up the set, giving the Wolfpack 1-0 set lead.
Daily Orange
No. 11 Syracuse fails to stop No. 1 UNC’s undefeated season
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. With under five seconds to go in the first quarter, UNC shot one last time on goal in a desperate attempt to add to its lead. Ryleigh Heck managed to get a stick on it and put it past Brooke Borzymowski, giving the Tar Heels a 3-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
Daily Orange
No. 5 Syracuse holds on with decisive 2-1 win over No. 11 Louisville
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Levonte Johnson saw that Nathan Opoku was open. The two transfer forwards were at the top left corner of Louisville’s penalty box when two Cardinal defenders started to close in on Johnson. While Johnson faced pressure, Opoku moved forward into a position where only one Cardinal defender, Bryce LeBel, stood in his way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Orange
Oronde Gadsden II’s consistency shows again in career-high night against NC State
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Oronde Gadsden II dropped the ball. When Garrett Shrader lofted the ball near the right sideline in the first quarter, Gadsden was forced to make a quick hop to get inside leverage on his defender. But the ball bounced off his pads.
Daily Orange
Mackenzie Gill steps into new role as Liverpool’s lead bowler
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. As COVID-19 restrictions eased up and bowling lanes reopened, Mackenzie Gill looked for a private coach. Gill, now a senior, wanted to maintain her success after the majority of Liverpool High School’s scheduled games in the 2020-21 bowling season were canceled.
Daily Orange
Finding ways to destress during midterms is daunting, but possible
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. It’s no secret that the midterm season can be an overwhelming time of the semester. But students aren’t just stressed in October — the American Institute of Stress (AIS) reported in 2019...
Daily Orange
Get in the Halloween spirit, sit for a chat at these 10 events
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Join former co-director of Syracuse University’s DanceWorks Porshia A. Derival for a conversation about her path to becoming executive director of the only global dance non-governmental organization: H+ | The Hip-Hop Dance Conservatory. Her talk will be Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 119 Euclid.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Orange
Beer, Polka and chicken hats come to Syracuse Bavarian Oktoberfest
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. At Oktoberfest, if you’re not drinking, you’re dancing. If you’re not dancing, then somebody is bound to pull you into a Polka performance, put you in the bier puppet or convince you to sign up for the stein hoisting competition. For Ruth Florey, a performer with the Syracuse Oktoberfest Band and Dance Group, she wouldn’t want it any other way.
Daily Orange
Changes made to this year’s Remembrance Week events
After this year’s Remembrance Scholars cohort learned about antisemitic writing and a drawing of a swastika in the files of Pan Am Flight 103 victims Jason and Eric Coker on Oct. 7, Scholar and Syracuse University Senior Emma Dahmen realized the group did not have time to make all the changes to the Remembrance Week’s programming that they wanted.
Daily Orange
Remembrance Scholar cohort holds candlelight vigil to begin 2022 Remembrance Week
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Content Warning: This story contains mentions of antisemitic language. After walking from Hendricks Chapel to the Place of Remembrance, the 2022-23 cohort of Remembrance Scholars placed electric candles along the edge of the memorial’s wall. Throughout the yearly routine, the scholars and the crowd that had gathered were silent.
Daily Orange
Members of Remembrance Scholar cohort reflect on program’s future
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Content Warning: This story contains mentions of antisemitic language. On Tuesday night, Syracuse University Remembrance Scholar Emma Dahmen gathered a group of scholars from this year’s cohort on Zoom. Following the discovery of antisemitic writings in SU’s Pan Am Flight 103 archives, the group wanted to craft a response that accurately reflected the perspectives of Jewish scholars and all other cohort members.
Daily Orange
SA hopes to increase water bottle filling stations, implement new to-go box policy
When Syracuse University senior Ben Cavarra was living in a dorm, he noticed students would often grab a water bottle from the vending machines rather than use a water bottle filling station. SA’s Community and Government Affairs committee is now looking to increase the number of water bottle filling stations...
Comments / 0