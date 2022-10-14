Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range
After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
MLB・
Dodgers’ Justin Turner responds to contract option uncertainty
The Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to solve some offseason issues before they actually became issues. After extending Max Muncy, Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson, the only glaring questions that remain are Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson, all of whom are slated for free agency; Cody Bellinger, who is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility; and Justin Turner, who has a team contract option for 2023.
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Keeps it Painfully Simple with Assessment of Team
The Dodgers are in a bad spot heading into game 4 of the NLDS against the Padres. You know it. I know it. They know it. The team mustered up 6 scattered hits en route to a 2-1 loss in San Diego. With runners on base, the offense went 0-9. The lone run scored on a sacrifice fly in the 5th inning.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reveals His MLB Hall of Famer He Would Have Loved to Have Played With
Just because you are in the midst of the postseason doesn’t mean you can reminisce on your career a bit. That’s exactly what Mookie Betts has done. Last week, Betts took some time out of his schedule, which had been jam-packed with postseason preparation and celebrating his birthday, and gave fans some insight on some fun questions.
Darvin Ham finally makes the move Lakers fans have yearned for
After the most disappointing season in franchise history, the Los Angeles Lakers parted ways with the head coach that helped guide them to a championship less than two calendar years earlier. Frank Vogel was shown the door and replacing him was Darvin Ham. Ham is well respected in the league...
Dodgers NLDS: The Padres Go All-In On Rally Goose
In what turned into a truly eventful evening, the Padres came out on top in a narrow 5-3 victory to tie the series 1-1. Brusdar Graterol made an incredible play and the Dodgers struggled to score with runners in scoring position, but the story of the night belongs to the goose who crash landed in Dodgers Stadium.
Dodgers Postseason: Astros Cheating Can’t Hide Even At A Kings Game
Playing professional sports automatically puts you in the realm of winning at all costs. Whether it’s training, practicing or being gifted you want to excel at your craft no matter what, but nobody likes a cheater. Part of what draws fans to the game is knowing (for the most...
Dodgers News: Insider Worries About Mookie Betts’ Focus Heading into Postseason Play
Mookie Betts has had a slow start to the 2022 NLDS — that’s putting it nicely. Through two games, Betts is 1-8 with a double, a walk, and two strikeouts. He’s done a lot more bad than good out of the leadoff spot. The general consensus around...
Dodgers Mural: Venice Beach Unveils New Vin Scully and Tommy Lasorda Work
It’s been a rough couple of years for Dodgers fans losing their legends. Hall of Famers Tommy Lasorda and Don Sutton both passed away in early 2021, and in 2022 we’ve lost Mike Brito, Maury Wills, and the beloved Vin Scully. One L.A. artist is doing his part...
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, How to Watch and More for October 14
We have ourselves a series. The Dodgers and Padres are now tied 1-1 as the Dodgers head to Petco Park in what is set up to be a hostile game three. Clayton Kershaw did not have his best pitching performance but the Dodgers batting unit also failed to capitalize more times than not with runners in scoring position. Costly mistakes that can completely alter the rest of the series, but the Dodgers will look to make some proper postseason adjustments to move forward.
Yardbarker
Watch: Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can during 'look-a-like' game
Los Angeles still has a strong dislike for Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros, and we saw that play out on Thursday night during a scoreboard look-a-like game that took place at the Kings-Seattle Kraken game. During a stoppage, the scoreboard showed several Los Angeles Dodgers players on the scoreboard...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Critical of Poor Approach with Runners on Base
In case you missed it, the Dodgers are down two games to one to the Padres in the NLDS. Yeah, it’s an ugly feeling. Pitching for the team has been good, but not great overall for the team. Focusing on the bullpen, it’s been basically lights out (2 earned runs over 14.2 innings).
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Suffers Grade 2 Sprain; Good To Go For Tonight
Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts revealed the severity of Trea Turner’s injury that he suffered last night. Roberts said that Turner has a grade 2 sprain on his ring finger; however, he remains good to go for game four tonight. Roberts - Trea Turner has a grade 2 sprain of...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner to Start in Game 4 after Injuring Hand Last Night
Dodgers shortstop Trea turner will be in the starting lineup tonight. Turner had an apparent hand injury after sliding back to first base on a pickoff attempt. He appeared to jam his finger on the base and immediately held it in pain. His X-rays came out negative and he will...
Dodgers: Watch Drone Intervene Game 4 at Petco Park
Mookie Betts gets walked to start the top of the 7th. Trea Turner is up, and a rally is due for the Boys in Blue. And like the goose in game 2, game four gave us another random stoppage. Dodger rally drone >>> rally goose https://t.co/yqFxnxHyWu. A drone showed up...
Dodgers: Joc Pederson and Kiké Hernandez are Missing Joctober Right Now
Postseason baseball is in full swing, and a few former Dodgers are having some major FOMO. Joc Pederson took to Instagram to let fans know how much he missed playing in October. And his former teammate, Kiké Hernandez, chimed in with a comment of his own, saying “It’s okay… We’ll be back!!!!”
Dodgers News: Gonsolin Reflects on His Game 3 Performance
After such a dominant regular season, the Dodgers were expected to carry that energy into October. Clearly, that plan hasn’t worked all that well. Now down 1-2 with an elimination game coming up, the Dodgers have their back against the wall again. Friday night’s game opened up with Tony...
Dodgers News: Trea Turner Feeling Healthier Than He Ever Has in Postseason Play
It’s no secret that Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner’s postseason career prior to this year hasn’t been stellar. Over his first four postseasons (2016, 2017, 2019, and 2021), Turner posted a .228 batting average and a .561 OPS, both not just well below his lofty regular-season numbers, but well below average for anyone.
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Dodgers Pitching Plans Adjusted For Game 3
In the days leading up to the start of the postseason, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated on multiple occasions the team was likely to take an unorthodox approach with their pitching staff because of injuries to Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Blake Treinen. Specifically with Gonsolin, the Dodgers...
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0