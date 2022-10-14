ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge may have priced himself out of the Yankees’ range

After the magisterial season superstar slugger, Aaron Judge just enjoyed, the Yankees are looking at their checkbook, wondering how they will be able to fit all the zeros without extending the page. Judge was offered a seven-year deal worth $31.5 million per season before the 2022 campaign began, but it...
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers’ Justin Turner responds to contract option uncertainty

The Los Angeles Dodgers have managed to solve some offseason issues before they actually became issues. After extending Max Muncy, Blake Treinen and Daniel Hudson, the only glaring questions that remain are Trea Turner, Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson, all of whom are slated for free agency; Cody Bellinger, who is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility; and Justin Turner, who has a team contract option for 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers NLDS: The Padres Go All-In On Rally Goose

In what turned into a truly eventful evening, the Padres came out on top in a narrow 5-3 victory to tie the series 1-1. Brusdar Graterol made an incredible play and the Dodgers struggled to score with runners in scoring position, but the story of the night belongs to the goose who crash landed in Dodgers Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, How to Watch and More for October 14

We have ourselves a series. The Dodgers and Padres are now tied 1-1 as the Dodgers head to Petco Park in what is set up to be a hostile game three. Clayton Kershaw did not have his best pitching performance but the Dodgers batting unit also failed to capitalize more times than not with runners in scoring position. Costly mistakes that can completely alter the rest of the series, but the Dodgers will look to make some proper postseason adjustments to move forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Dodgers Pitching Plans Adjusted For Game 3

In the days leading up to the start of the postseason, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated on multiple occasions the team was likely to take an unorthodox approach with their pitching staff because of injuries to Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Blake Treinen. Specifically with Gonsolin, the Dodgers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy