Two More Wrestlers Advance In NJPW World TV Title Tournament
Six names now set for the NJPW World TV Title Tournament quarterfinals. At the October 16 NJPW Battle Autumn event, KENTA defeated Hirooki Goto in the co-main event and SANADA defeated Taichi in the main event. Both men have advanced in the NJPW World TV Title tournament. KENTA and SANADA...
Saraya Names Who She Is Looking Forward To Working With In AEW
Saraya (Paige in WWE) hasn't wrestled since December 2017 after she suffered a neck injury that caused her to retire. Before her December 2017 injury, she had missed a year and a half of action (June 2016 - December 2017) with a neck injury. Saraya joined AEW at AEW Dynamite...
More On Sammy Guevara-Andrade Altercation, AEW Stars Were Frustrated Even Before
Another backstage altercation took place in All Elite Wrestling. Sources familiar with the situation claim that at the October 5 AEW Dynamite show, there was an "altercation" between Andrade and Sammy Guevara. The two had taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media throughout the week, and it came to a head at the Dynamite tapings.
Melina: Gimmick Matches Were Used As Punishment In The Divas Era
Gimmick matches were punishment if you were an overachiever in the divas era. Many fans around the world of wrestling don't look back fondly at the Divas Era in WWE. Although there are some current day talent such as Chelsea Green who have openly admitted that they belonged in that era, many of the other former talent think that certain viewpoints attached to that era should be eliminated from the wrestling industry all together.
WWE Extreme Rules 2022 Producers
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Extreme Rules:. - Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross: Michael Hayes. - Ladder Match: Bianca Belair vs. Bayley: Petey Williams. - I Quit Match: Edge vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble. - Fight Pit: Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins: Adam Pearce. This...
RJ City Renames Wardlow, Dax Harwood Praises Aussie Open Bout, Rosemary Thanks IMPACT | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 16, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW), Wardlow increases the female demographic for AEW and RJ City offers to reveal some of the names he could have been saddled with in another company. Check out the full video above.
Rosa Mendes Says The Only Way She Would Compete In A WWE Royal Rumble Match Is For Charity
Rosa Mendes talks about competing in one more match. Royal Rumble surprises have become a staple of the annual tradition and ever since 2018, that has also meant several comebacks for women competitors with the addition of the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Over the years, names like The Bella Twins,...
The Gunns (Austin & Colten Gunn) Discuss Joining The Firm
Austin & Colten Gunn talk about the luxuries that have been afforded them since joining The Firm. About a month ago, The Firm was introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The faction, which is a stable on retainer for MJF, includes big names such as The Gunns, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and W. Morrissey. The group is also headed by Stokely Hathaway.
Comcast Shuts Down G4TV, Xavier Woods And More React
G4TV, the revived gaming network which featured WWE Superstar Xavier Woods (Austin Creed) as a host and regularly featured WWE and AEW superstars on their programming, has officially been shut down. The news came courtesy of an exclusive report by Deadline which revealed the internal memo that was sent out...
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/15): Junior Heavyweight Title Match, Last Man Standing Match Booked
NWA USA Results (10/15) Non-Title: Missa Kate and Madi def. NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) Kratos tells May Valentine that Aron Stevens isn't retried and they're not going to Brazil, before saying Aron will fight him. NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion: Homicide (c)...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Topeka, KS (10/16): Seth Rollins Battles Matt Riddle
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on October 16 from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Topeka, Kansas (10/16) Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory. Omos (with MVP) def. R-Truth. Mustafa Ali def. Chad...
Bray Wyatt, Good Brothers, The Kingdom, Brock Lesnar Make Moves! Grapsody 10/15/22
Will Washington, Righteous Reg and Phil Lindsey bring you all the wrestling news for October 15, 2022.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Phoenix, AZ (10/15): New Day Teams With Braun Strowman
WWE held a live event from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ on October 15. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Phoenix, AZ (10/15) - Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. - Hit Row (Top Dolla & Ashante 'Thee' Adonis) def....
More On WWE Commentary Team Changes
WWE made some huge changes to commentary, and they've been in the works for a while. Fightful was told heading into October that possible changes to the commentary team were looming. With the loss of Pat McAfee, WWE was already looking for a permanent replacement, and we're told they had decided to make some other moves. Now-former Raw commentator Jimmy Smith even noted that he realized on Monday he would be fired.
Brock Lesnar Appearance And US Title Match Set For 10/17 WWE Raw
New matches and segments are set for WWE Raw. WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw. Lesnar returned to WWE TV this past Monday on Raw when he laid out Bobby Lashley. It was Lesnar's first WWE TV appearance since losing to Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at WWE SummerSlam.
Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating Holds Steady For WWE SmackDown On 10/14/22
Preliminary numbers are in for the October 14 episode of WWE SmackDown. On October 15, Spoiler TV reported that WWE SmackDown on October 14 averaged 2.129 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.175 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.149 million viewers. This number is down slightly from the preliminary numbers for the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown, which came in at 2.133 million viewers.
Rey Mysterio Officially Moved To WWE SmackDown Roster, Earns Intercontinental Title Shot
Rey Mysterio appeared on the October 14 episode of Friday Night SmackDown and he was ready to quit. Fighting with his own son on Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio approached Triple H and told him he was quitting WWE. Triple H, instead of letting Rey Mysterio quit, offered him a spot in the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contender Fatal 4-Way match.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Results (10/8): The Beast Defends WOW Title
WOW Women of Wrestling aired season four, episode four of its show on October 8. The show aired in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 4 Results (10/8) - WOW Tag Team Championships Tournament Semi Final:...
Happy Corbin Says Triple H Is Trying To Bring The Edge Back To His Character
Baron Corbin is getting his edge back. Corbin has gone through many character changes throughout his time in WWE, beginning as the lone wolf in NXT and now acting as Happy Corbin after striking it rich. During his time in NXT, Corbin worked with Triple H, who helped crafted his early persona.
Sami Zayn Is Happy Bloodline Story Evolved From Original Idea
Following WrestleMania 38 and his loss to Johnny Knoxville, Sami Zayn needed to win back the respect of the locker room. To do so, he was looking for validation from the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. In trying to win the respect of Reigns by offering his services to the Head of the Table, Zayn would form relationships with Paul Heyman and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso). Sami would do enough to eventually become an Honorary Uce and an official member of The Bloodline.
