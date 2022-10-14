ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunlap, IL

Extra Effort: Dunlap, Limestone High School Meet to Make Special Night for Special Student-Athletes

By Kurt Pegler
 3 days ago

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It looked like a volleyball game and it was.

But it was a special one. A special game for area high school students with special needs.

High school volleyball players turned into cheerleaders, cheering for a Unified P.E. volleyball game between Dunlap and Limestone High Schools.

Special needs students paired with peers in their school’s student body as part of a “Best Buddies” program. The Unified P.E. athletes got a chance to play a game in front of a gym full of fans.

“I’m very excited to play volleyball,” said Dunlap sophomore Rachel Lamb, a player in the game. “It’s nice to play volleyball.”

Unified P.E. teams in central Illinois have played other sports, most notably basketball, on a big stage. But last week’s game at Dunlap is believed to be the first time any school has tried a volleyball match between Unified P.E. teams.

Dunlap hosted the first match on Oct. 4. A night later, Limestone hosted Washington in another volleyball match between Unified P.E. teams.

“This year we talked about Mid-Illini teams and we came up with doing more activities in the Mid-Illini to allow kids to have this opportunity to play basketball, volleyball, whatever we could come up with,” said Dunlap Unified P.E. teacher Krysten Wallace. “We are about inclusion and giving them opportunities.”

The schools hope the success of the first round of Unified P.E. volleyball games opens the door for more schools to follow their lead.

“I love it so much,” said Dunlap junior Ashley Freundt, one of the student peers paired with Unified P.E. athletes. “It makes my day every day to talk to them. And when we do stuff like this, it feels so huge because it’s the first year doing it.”

Annexstad Brothers at Home at ISU

NORMAL, ,Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois State starting quarterback Zack Annexstad is in his first year with the Redbirds. And he’s loving every minute it,  partly because he’s playing with his brother again. “We played in the backyard together, in high school together, at Minnesota together and nowhere her together,” Zack Annexstad said. “There’s nothing like it.” […]
NORMAL, IL
Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 13, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora rallied for a three-set win at Limestone to stay undefeated in Mid-Illini Conference volleyball. The Redbirds won, 19-25, 25-13, 25-19 over the second-place Rockets. Normal West and Hartsburg-Emden were also winners in volleyball on Thursday. Normal Community soccer and Pekin swimming were winners. Enjoy the highlights.
METAMORA, IL
It’s official: ISU Board votes to rename Redbird Arena

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Redbird Arena will soon be a name of the past. The Board of Trustees of Illinois State University approved renaming Redbird Arena to “CEFCU Arena” at their meeting on Friday. The name will change upon the completion of a naming rights and sponsorship agreement between ISU and CEFCU.
NORMAL, IL
Football delivers record-breaking performance in 30-7 win over Western Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Quarterback Nic Baker set a school completion percentage record, connecting on 25-of-28 passes, as Southern Illinois cruised to a 30-7 win over Western Illinois in front of a big Homecoming crowd at Saluki Stadium on Saturday. Baker completed his first 15 passes in the game, which set a school record for consecutive completions to start a game and tied the overall school record.
MACOMB, IL
Peoria Civic Center preparing for busiest season of the year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is getting ready for its busiest time of the year. The Civic Center will host an event during at least 40 of the next 60 days. Staff said ticket sales this year are on par with pre-pandemic levels. First up, country superstar Luke Bryan will perform a […]
PEORIA, IL
Day of the Dead is celebrated with a twist in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is traditionally a Mexican-themed holiday to celebrate both life and death. However in Peoria, Nikki Romain, co-founder of ART Inc, decided to put a twist on the holiday by hosting the fourth annual Día de los Muertos: Love Never Dies event.
PEORIA, IL
14th annual Stand Down for Homeless Veterans returns to Peoria

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois held its 14th annual “Stand Down for Homeless Veterans” event to help provide resources to homeless veterans. Hundreds of Veterans showed up Saturday where they were gifted winter survival kits with hats, gloves, scarves, jackets, and boots. Veterans also had the opportunity to attend workshops and seminars for awareness regarding PTSD, sobriety, and suicide prevention.
PEORIA, IL
Families honor lost babies at Shining Light Infant Memorial

ILLINOIS. (WCIA) — In 2019, Megan Haile from Bloomington lost her baby Olivia seven days before the due date. In 2014, Atwood father Bobby Beck lost baby Ainsley, who died at 36 weeks due to placental abruption. “Neither parent knows one another, but they know well the heartbreak that comes with infant loss and the importance […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
