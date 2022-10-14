Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
In the Garden: Preserving flower bulbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we dig deeper into fall, it may be time to dig up your flower bulbs for preservation. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer give us some tips on this week’s In the Garden.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, October 15
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, October 15. Today is Jay Peak’s 13th Annual Bean and Brew Festival! Today from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. you can find locally-roasted coffees alongside New England’s finest beers, ciders, and more. Quench your thirst and come to the Stateside Base Lodge to enjoy live music and lawn games. There will also be a gear sale. Tickets are $30, which gets you 12 sampling tickets and a commemorative glass.
mynbc5.com
The Strand Center being 'stuffed' for a good cause
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Friday, the Strand Center for the Arts and Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis teamed up to create "Stuff the Strand," a countywide drive to help local families. The goal of the event was to fill each of the 901 seats in the theater with 2 pounds of food or other essential items.
WCAX
Saving an exclusive Vermont family business
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police in South Burlington...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re searching for three little pigs -- guinea pigs that is -- meet Randy, Stuart, and Gerald. The three are waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find their forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Randy, Stuart,...
mynbc5.com
Hispanic heritage celebration in Montpelier
Oct. 15 marked the last day of National Hispanic Heritage Month. To celebrate, the state of Vermont's Office of Racial Equity and the state’s Human Rights Commission hosted a celebration in Montpelier. "Latinos and Hispanic people in Vermont are a huge part of the social fabric, the economic fabric...
Women in Need hosts New Member Mixer
Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) is holding a new member mixer on Thursday October 27 for those interested in becoming members. WIN is a non-profit that aids women and families in surrounding counties.
WCAX
2nd cannabis shop opens in Burlington
Future doctors received their white coats Friday from the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine, part of an annual rite of passage where first-year medical students are recognized for their commitment to the field. Live music proved problematic during the pandemic. Now, one local orchestra is finally making its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Vermont's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you're hungry for some tasty international cuisine, you're lucky! There are several all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Vermont. From Barre to Essex Junction, you're sure to find one that will satisfy your taste buds. In addition to Chinese and Italian restaurants, you can also try the Essex Junction Grand Buffet or Sherpa Kitchen.
Colchester Sun
‘Once we're gone, we're gone’ Essex Rescue asks for more funding to continue to operate
ESSEX RESCUE — To continue providing services, Essex Rescue is asking for an increase in funds for its 2024 budget from the five municipalities it serves. Director Colleen Ballard said the per-capita funding request, $207,072 from the Town of Essex and $190,620 from the City of Essex Junction, would go toward supporting the organization through its spike in call volume and drop in volunteers.
WCAX
Morning Show announces winner of pet costume contest
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We received more than 100 submissions for our Channel 3 This Morning Costumes Contest for Pets. Now it’s time to reveal the big winner!. Kendra Whittmore sent in several photos of animals on the farm all dressed up, including a chicken named Freckles. She was our favorite and wins the WCAX Swag Bag.
The Valley Reporter
‘The Salmon of the Clyde River’ documentary premieres at Big Picture Theater
An apparent demise in salmon in the Clyde River in northern Vermont led avid fisherman and documentary filmmaker Ian Sweet, Warren, to make the documentary “The Salmon of the Clyde River.” The film premieres on Thursday, October 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield. The 67-minute film was made for PBS and edited, directed and produced by Sweet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
WCAX
Williston cyclist dies in South Burlington crash
All were invited to be a citizen scientist for a day in Middlebury to help fungal enthusiasts and conservationists find and catalog fungi or mushrooms. Learning from comic books was the idea for this convention. Saving an exclusive Vermont family business. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont Wagyu held its 4th...
mynbc5.com
Vermont photographer reaches new heights to shoot fall foliage
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — A photographer in Vermont is taking his work to new heights while documenting the state’s famous fall foliage. "It is pretty amazing," said Caleb Kenna of Middlebury, who was photographing autumn leaves in New Haven Wednesday when NECN & NBC10 Boston tagged along with him. "I was sort of blown away by the color and the view."
WCAX
Police respond to Burlington High School threat
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There is a heightened police presence at Burlington High School Friday after a reported threat. BHS Principal Lauren McBride sent a message to the community Friday morning regarding a potential threat that has since been proven unsubstantiated. She says she believes the school is safe but that out of an abundance of caution police officers will be in and around the school Friday.
VTDigger
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
Burlington unveils Elmwood Avenue shelter pods
The 30 pods are expected to open by the end of November.
WCAX
UVM medical Center ER swamped with patients
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Medical Center says their ER is packed and the hospital is urging patients with non-emergency needs to seek treatment at urgent care centers or elsewhere. The hospital says its ER on Friday was experiencing high numbers of patient visits. It comes as the hospital...
The Valley Reporter
Blue Sage opening in Waitsfield offering retail cannabis
Blue Sage, a retail cannabis store, will be opening next month in the Village Square Shopping Center. Business owners Kevin Kennedy and Per Arneberg will be located in the former Infinite Sports location. The business will be vertically integrated, and they will be cultivating cannabis, manufacturing cannabis products and offering retail sales. They are doing some very basic construction work at the new shop and expect to open in mid to late November.
Comments / 0