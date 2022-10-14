BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, October 15. Today is Jay Peak’s 13th Annual Bean and Brew Festival! Today from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. you can find locally-roasted coffees alongside New England’s finest beers, ciders, and more. Quench your thirst and come to the Stateside Base Lodge to enjoy live music and lawn games. There will also be a gear sale. Tickets are $30, which gets you 12 sampling tickets and a commemorative glass.

