Mcclain County, OK

KTUL

1 killed in Yukon blaze, fire crews responding

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire that left one person dead in Yukon on Sunday. Officials say the fire occurred in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street. Reports say one person was killed in the blaze. This is a developing story.
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Authorities investigate cause of deadly southwest Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a house caught fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Around 2 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a home in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street, just off Czech Hall Road. Neighbors who reported the fire told authorities that they didn't think anyone was home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Killed In SW Oklahoma City House Fire

One person has died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire started in a home near Southwest 15th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Firefighters said the fire is out, and the cause of the fire...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KOCO

Fight between 2 young girls ends in deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. — A fight between two young girls ended in a deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer. It started out as a physical fight between a 10-year-old and a 17-year-old in a Spencer neighborhood. When the parents of the children got involved, the 10-year-old’s parent somehow brought out a kitchen knife, killing 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade.
SPENCER, OK
News On 6

OCSO Identifies Suspect, Victim In Deadly Spencer Stabbing

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and victim in connection to a deadly Spencer stabbing. Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Deputies said the victim, Vanessa Wade, 29, was transported to...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Police Searching For Gunman After Shooting At Oklahoma City Apartment

At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OHP: 17-year-old killed in head-on collision in Garvin County

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died in a crash involving a semi over the weekend in southern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report says around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was traveling north on State Highway 76 near Lindsay when it tried to turn onto a county road. A semi heading south on the highway then crashed into the Escalade head-on, the report says.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK

