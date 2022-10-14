Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Anadarko Police: Shooting Involving 2 Officers Leaves 1 Person Injured; Investigation Underway
Police confirmed Sunday night that one person was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Anadarko. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 300 block of West Texas Avenue. Neighbors tell News 9 the shootout happened in the street. The Anadarko Police chief confirmed the shooting and said...
KTUL
1 killed in Yukon blaze, fire crews responding
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Fire crews are responding to a house fire that left one person dead in Yukon on Sunday. Officials say the fire occurred in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street. Reports say one person was killed in the blaze. This is a developing story.
KOCO
Authorities investigate cause of deadly southwest Oklahoma City house fire
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after a house caught fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Around 2 p.m., crews responded to a report of a fire at a home in the 12300 block of Southwest 13th Street, just off Czech Hall Road. Neighbors who reported the fire told authorities that they didn't think anyone was home.
News On 6
1 Killed In SW Oklahoma City House Fire
One person has died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said the fire started in a home near Southwest 15th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Firefighters said the fire is out, and the cause of the fire...
KOCO
Police shoot, kill stabbing suspect in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police shot and killed an armed stabbing suspect Sunday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. Authorities said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 2:25 p.m. near Southwest 25th Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Officers found a man with a knife outside a home, and police said they gave him commands to drop the weapon.
News On 6
Bike Rider Taken To Hospital After Being Hit By Car In Oklahoma City, Police Say
Police said a bike rider was taken to the hospital Sunday night after being hit by a car. Oklahoma City Police said it happened near NW 36th and Meridian. Officers didn't say how many cars may were involved, but it does appear one driver stayed on the scene. Right now,...
Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
KOCO
Fight between 2 young girls ends in deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. — A fight between two young girls ended in a deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer. It started out as a physical fight between a 10-year-old and a 17-year-old in a Spencer neighborhood. When the parents of the children got involved, the 10-year-old’s parent somehow brought out a kitchen knife, killing 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade.
fox7austin.com
Fight between 2 girls ends in deadly stabbing between mothers, sheriff says
SPENCER, Okla. - Authorities in Oklahoma have charged a woman in the fatal stabbing of her neighbor after their young daughters were involved in a fight. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home in the Spencer neighborhood Thursday for a report of a stabbing. They...
KOCO
Suspect on loose after man brutally assaulted, nearly killed in OKC parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect is still on the loose after a man was brutally assaulted and nearly killed in an Oklahoma City parking lot. Now, police are asking for help in identifying who may have done this. The report says a man was found beaten so badly in a parking lot that the people who found him didn’t think he was alive.
News On 6
OCSO Identifies Suspect, Victim In Deadly Spencer Stabbing
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and victim in connection to a deadly Spencer stabbing. Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Deputies said the victim, Vanessa Wade, 29, was transported to...
The Village PD searching for man accused of road rage
The Village Police Department is looking for a man accused of road rage.
KOCO
Family, police need help finding Oklahoma 17-year-old girl missing for nearly two months
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and police need help to find an Oklahoma 17-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two months. The report said 17-year-old Madisyn Riffe went missing on Aug. 22 after running away with her boyfriend. Now, the boyfriend is back home but she is nowhere to be found.
KOCO
Person in custody after barricading themselves inside Cleveland County home
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement took a person into custody after they barricaded themselves inside a home in Cleveland County. The incident was first reported around 8 a.m. Friday at a home near Noble. The person was later taken into custody. Authorities did not say why the person...
KOCO
Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
News On 6
Police Searching For Gunman After Shooting At Oklahoma City Apartment
At least one person was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. The incident happened near Northwest 10th Street and North Gardner Avenue. Oklahoma City police said one victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. Police said they have no suspect information...
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
EMSA Ambulance Collides With Vehicle In NW OKC
Authorities are responding to the scene of a crash involving an EMSA ambulance Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The crash happened near North Western Avenue and West Hefner Road. An EMSA ambulance collided with another vehicle, according to Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. Police said...
OKCPD: Man violently attacked in bar parking lot, most facial bones broken
Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating a case of aggravated assault after a man was viciously attacked in a bar parking lot early Sunday morning.
KOCO
OHP: 17-year-old killed in head-on collision in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died in a crash involving a semi over the weekend in southern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report says around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was traveling north on State Highway 76 near Lindsay when it tried to turn onto a county road. A semi heading south on the highway then crashed into the Escalade head-on, the report says.
Comments / 0