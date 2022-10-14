Read full article on original website
Related
‘Absolutely heartbroken’: Who were the victims in the deadly Raleigh mass shooting?
RALEIGH, N.C. — The people who were killed Thursday in a shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood were identified Friday morning. Five people were killed, including an off-duty officer, and two more people were injured in the shooting rampage, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed Thursday evening. The suspect is a juvenile, Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said.
AOL Corp
D.A. to charge 15-year-old Raleigh shooting suspect as an adult
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina district attorney said Friday that she intends to charge the 15-year-old suspected in a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh as an adult. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said that her office had filed petitions to transfer the case "to...
Suspect in Raleigh shooting is 15 years old and in critical condition, police say
The victims include three women, a 16-year-old boy and an off-duty police officer, officials said at a news conference Friday morning.
A 15-Year-Old Mass Shooter Killed 5 People in Raleigh
A 15-year-old boy shot and killed five people on a walking trail in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday evening. The teenager evaded police capture for hours before he was finally cornered and arrested. The alleged shooter was later identified in multiple local reports as 15-year-old Austin Thompson. Eye-witnesses told local media that the shooter was dressed in camouflage gear.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured
Officials are gathering for an 8:30 a.m. press conference Friday to share new details of the mass shooting that killed five and injured two in Raleigh on Thursday.
Raleigh shooting suspect identified as younger brother of slain victim, law enforcement source says
The suspected gunman in Thursday's deadly mass shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been identified as the younger brother of one of the five people killed in the rampage, a law enforcement source confirmed to CBS News. The suspect, who was identified as a 15-year-old boy, is the brother of 16-year-old James Roger Thompson, CBS News' Pat Milton reports.
What we know about Gabriel Torres, the police officer killed in Raleigh mass shooting
Torres leaves behind his wife and one child, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said.
16-year-old mass shooting victim was junior at Knightdale High, principal says
James Thompson, a 16-year-old killed in a mass shooting in northeast Raleigh has been identified as a student of Knightdale High School.
RELATED PEOPLE
WITN
Five people killed in Raleigh shooting, suspect in custody
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin says five people, including a police officer, were killed in a shooting in a residential area. Raleigh Police say a suspect is in custody. Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 p.m., and that the...
cbs17
Arrest made after 1 injured in daytime Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police have arrested a 27-year-old in a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured a man in the 1300 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard. Police responded to the shooting at approximately 5:23 p.m. to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigation led to the...
Woman killed in Raleigh hit-and-run, suspect in custody
A woman was killed in a hit-and-run around 12:00 a.m., in the southbound lanes of South Saunders Street, just south of downtown.
cbs17
Raleigh police investigate shooting that leaves 1 injured
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured during a shooting in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to the Raleigh Police Department. On Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of North Raleigh Boulevard. After arriving, police found one adult male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman accused of having gun during argument in Southern Alamance High School parking lot, sheriff’s office says
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A report about a gun in an Alamance County School parking lot led to an arrest, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says that around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a school resource office at Southern Alamance High School got a report about someone with a gun in […]
cbs17
Hillsborough man dies after Durham collision; police continue investigation
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon crash that left a 72-year-old man dead is under investigation in Durham. David Fox, 72, of Hillsborough, was driving northbound at 4:12 p.m. on Neal Road when he crossed the double yellow line, police said in a Thursday press release. Fox, who...
WITN
Man gets up to 15 years in 2017 murder case
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been sentenced to a maximum of 15 years in prison due to a Lenoir County double murder from 2017. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says Tiquon Brown was given that sentence on Tuesday due to a plea arrangement. Deputies say on...
Mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates, in Alamance County Jail
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County mother is facing felony charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 3, ACSO investigators say that Stephanie Nicole Patterson, 44, attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates in the Alamance County Jail. Those inmates included her son Brandon Adam Evans, 26. The other […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alamance County inmate who overdosed believed to be responsible for other inmate overdose, deputies say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who overdosed in the Alamance County Detention Center has been charged in connection to another inmate’s overdose, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Oct. 2 at 1:44 p.m., deputies were told about an overdose in the Alamance County Detention Center. During the investigation, deputies identified […]
Man arrested after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into garage during pursuit with law enforcement in Graham
GRAHAM N.C. (WGHP) — A Durham man was arrested on Wednesday after a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement and crash in Graham last month, according to the Graham Police Department. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6:03 p.m. a speeding driver, later identified as 23-year-old Xavier Juwan Atwater-Smith, ran a red light at Oakley Street and […]
17-year-old arrested more than two weeks after North Carolina teens were found dead
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested more than two weeks after two teenagers were found shot dead by the side of a road in North Carolina, a sheriff said Wednesday. The arrest came after a juvenile petition was filed against the suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
Comments / 0