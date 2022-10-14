ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

‘We have to be ready’: Kent Co. first responders train for active situations

By Megan Viecelli
 3 days ago
The Kent County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up its Rescue Task Force Training Thursday evening at the Gaines Township offices.

Rescue Task Force is a collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement and fire departments.

The exercises allow both police officers and medically trained firefighters to move into active threat situations, where they work to provide quick, life-saving treatment to victims, while getting them to safety.

The training is designed to help first responders use firefighter manpower, under the protection of police, to save lives more efficiently.

Matt Groesser, the Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator, told FOX 17 that as terrible as these situations are, it’s crucial for every responding team to be prepared.

“I think everybody understands how important this concept is right now. In today’s day and age, we have to be ready for this incident to happen,” Groesser added. “It is a tragic thing when it does, but we are really trying to make sure that we’ve got all the tools, resources and training necessary so that these guys can save as many lives as possible should we ever, you know, unfortunately, have this happen.”

He says Thursday’s training was supposed to happen nearly two-and-a-half years ago, but the pandemic delayed it.

Now that they could train again in-person, this training exercise brought together every individual agency throughout the quadrant.

