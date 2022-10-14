ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City-area businesses continue adjusting to impacts of inflation

By Megan Abundis
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YoQhP_0iYLIW3o00

Amid a 0.4% increase in inflation for the month of September, businesses in the Kansas City area continue adjusting.

Along Troost Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, there's a number of shops, from nail salons, to barber shops and sweet shops. Some people consider those services a want, not a need.

These shop owners know prices are going up, but they say they feel protected for now.

“I’ve been on the block for almost 11-years,” said Kim Jones, a nail tech. “Everyone has that little thing they do for themselves.”

Kim Jones is a full-time manicurist, she’s appointment only and plans to stay that way.

“I know that I provide a luxury service, but most of my clients include me in their budget," she said. "Like it’s their rent or their lives, God is good."

Jonathan Bush owns High Hopes Ice Cream.

“We haven’t raised our prices, but our cream costs more than it used to,” Bush said. “If it’s quality product, they are happy to spend the money.”

Bush said his business has felt the increase in utility bills.

“We’re using a lot of energy,” Bush said.

KSHB 41 spoke with Julia, who was grocery shopping to make dinner.

“(My) Mom and dad came from Minnesota, it’s a nice cool, fall evening — I thought chili would be perfect, but it's $120 chili," she said. “I had to buy 10 spices and a chili packet for 99 cents and the spices were $4.99 a piece.”


Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Business
Kansas City, MO
Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Bush
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Business Industry#High Hopes Ice Cream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy