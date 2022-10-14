Read full article on original website
calcoasttimes.com
Mexican Mafia-linked gang member sentenced for Ventura County drug sales
A federal judge on Thursday sentenced a high-ranking member of an Oxnard-based gang to more than 13 years in prison for attempting to secure control of drug trafficking in Ventura County, as well as for extorting money on behalf of the Mexican Mafia prison gang. Armando “Criminal” Molina, 39, is...
High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A high-ranking member of an Oxnard-based street gang was sentenced on Thursday to 13.5 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses and extorting "taxes" on behalf of a Mexican mafia prison gang. The post High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Homeless man sentenced to 16 years for violently attacking a woman near Ventura Pier
A transient man was sentenced to 16 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to violently attacking a woman who was walking near the Ventura Pier in August 2021. The post Homeless man sentenced to 16 years for violently attacking a woman near Ventura Pier appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
davisvanguard.org
Man Sentenced to 4 Years in Ventura County Jail for Felony Drug Charges Resulting in Fatal Overdose
VENTURA, CA – Ventura County Superior Court Judge Bruce A. Young this week sentenced Pablo Johnson to a four-year sentence in the Ventura County Jail, with an additional year to be served on mandatory supervision after Johnson pleaded guilty to multiple felonies that led to the fatal overdose of the victim.
Antelope Valley Press
Two felons arrested in ongoing investigation
LANCASTER — Two convicted felons were arrested, on Sept. 29, as part of an ongoing investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Organized Crime Task Force, Major Crimes Bureau (Prison Gang Unit) and Operation Safe Street K-9 unit, Sheriff’s officials reported. The California City Correctional...
Sherman Oaks woman gets 6 years in prison for health care fraud
A former spa owner from Sherman Oaks was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for running a health care fraud scheme in which millions of dollars in bogus claims were submitted to insurance companies. Roshanak “Roxanne” Khadem, 55, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, who also...
kclu.org
Homeless man gets 16 year jail sentence for attack with metal pole on woman at South Coast beach
A homeless man has been sentenced to 16 years in state prison for an unprovoked attack with a metal pole on a woman walking on a South Coast beach. The attack happened in August of 2021, on the boardwalk near the Ventura Pier. Prosecutors say the victim was walking with...
foxla.com
Los Angeles man exonerated of murder after spending 20 years in prison sues county, LASD
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles man who was wrongfully convicted of murder after spending 20 years behind bars is now suing the county and local sheriff's department, according to his lawyer. The lawsuit filed in federal court Tuesday on behalf of Alexander Torres alleges three officers with the LASD...
oxnardpd.org
NEWS RELEASE | Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-Automatic Firearm | 10/13/22
SUBJECT: Juvenile Prohibited Person / Documented Criminal Street Gang Member Found in Possession of P80 Semi-automatic Firearm. LOCATION: North alley of the 1900 blk. of San Gorgonio, Oxnard. CONTACT: Bakari Myers, Sergeant. (805) 797-6202 | bakari.myers@Oxnardpd.org. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 6:30 p.m., officers from the Oxnard Special Enforcement...
Convicted felon arrested after SWAT standoff, police chase in Ventura
A man was arrested after a lengthy police pursuit and SWAT standoff in Ventura County on Wednesday. The suspect, John Picarelli, 38, was arrested on multiple felony charges including felony assault, felony evading, burglary, and various firearm/ammunition violations. Ventura Police were investigating Picarelli for the unlawful possession of firearms in early October. Due to a […]
Former LA Councilmember José Huizar's Brother Agrees To Testify Against Him In Corruption Case
Former Councilmember José Huizar faces allegations he traded his influence over development projects for at least $1.5 million in cash and other perks.
signalscv.com
Deputies: Two men arrested after public drinking incident
Two Canyon Country men were arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, with one in possession of a leaded cane/baton, on Thursday night, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call...
kvta.com
Camarillo Man Accused Of Murdering And Dismenbering His Mother Found Incompetent To Face Charges
Update--The Camarillo man accused of murdering and then dismembering his mother has been found incompetent to face the criminal charges against him. The judge made that determination Thursday following a court-appointed psychiatrist's report on the mental state of 25-year-old David Hoetzlein. Both prosecution and the defense stipulated to the doctor's...
foxla.com
Victim dragged to death in Inglewood carjacking identified as La Habra man
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles County Coroner has identified the man who was dragged to death during a carjacking in Inglewood Thursday. La Habra resident Larry Walker, 63, was dragged for three miles as police chased the carjacking suspect. The suspect, Joshua Reneau, 31, was wanted for a murder in July.
Man beaten outside Taft Fastrip allegedly made inappropriate remarks to suspect’s teen daughter
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple witnesses said a man who suffered serious head injuries in a beating outside a Taft Fastrip made inappropriate remarks to the suspect’s daughter, according to police reports. Chester Lewis Goff III told police his daughter called and said a man was following her and making inappropriate comments, according to reports […]
Police arrest man who stabbed woman with scissors in North Hollywood
A man has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for stabbing one woman and attacking another at a bus stop on Monday. Jonathan Cole was walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street Monday morning. As a woman was walking by him, Cole, without any provocation, stabbed the woman in the head with a pair of scissors he had on him. The victim then ran into a nearby business asking for help. She then collapsed with the scissors still inside her head, according to the LAPD.The victim was hospitalized and is recovering.Cole then went on and attacked another woman...
signalscv.com
Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of multiple felonies
A 32-year-old Canyon Country man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on Wednesday morning at the Canyon Country Community Center, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV...
2urbangirls.com
Man sentenced to state prison after girlfriend’s body found in Compton alley
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was arrested in Mexico in connection with his girlfriend’s stabbing death was sentenced Wednesday to 26 years to life in state prison. Victor Hugo Sosa, 27, was convicted May 4 of first-degree murder for the February 2021 slaying of Daisy De La O.
