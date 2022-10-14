ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

Canfield fire department may end ambulance services in Boardman

By Stan Boney
 3 days ago

(WKBN) – The Cardinal Joint Fire District services Canfield city and township. When needed, it has provided ambulance service to Boardman. But, in a letter sent last week to Boardman trustees, the fire district’s board of trustees stated that because of increasing volume, the Cardinal Joint Fire District will no longer provide ambulance service to Boardman.

The Cardinal Joint Fire District has four ambulances. The Boardman Fire Department has none and instead contracts with Lane Ambulances and uses Canfield as a backup.

FBI, DEA raid houses in Valley and NW Pa.

In a letter dated Oct. 6 and signed by chairman Richard Russo, the Cardinal Joint Fire District trustees announced that effective Saturday, Oct. 15, they will no longer provide ambulance service to Boardman unless there is a mass casualty incident.

The reasons cited in the letter were an increasing call volume in Canfield and that taking ambulances outside the district is “unfair to our taxpayers since your department is unable to provide reciprocal services… The taxpayers of the Cardinal Joint Fire District are subsidizing services to your township.”

“We’ve reached out to the chairman of the Cardinal Joint Fire District and asked him questions. We have yet to hear back… [Boardman] trustees believe it’s just a misunderstanding in the interpretation of EMS provider,” said Boardman administrator Jason Loree.

The letter from the Cardinal Joint Fire District stated that Boardman was first contacted on Sept. 15 regarding the ambulance concerns, but the fire district trustees never heard back from anyone in Boardman.

Canfield will continue to provide mutual aid fire protection and has left open the possibility of a discussion before Saturday’s deadline.

Politics
