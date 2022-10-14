ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: 20-degree temperature drop expected Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — A nice southwest wind in place across central Indiana today will bring a brief warming trend through the area. Look for highs in the mid-60s under a mostly sunny sky. A weak, dry cold front will sweep through the state during the latter part of the day, shifting our winds to the northwest, which will set the scene for much cooler air arriving.
Coldest days of the season ahead; first flakes on the horizon?

INDIANAPOLIS – Cool weekend weather will turn cold as we begin the work week. Feels-like temps in the teens and the first flakes of the season cannot be ruled out!. Sunday will be a bit of an outlier between now and the middle of the work week. Temperatures will be mild with highs reaching the mid 60s. We will be aided by a comfortable southerly breeze and a fair amount of sun. If you want to get outside before it gets cold, this will be your day!
What is a red flag warning and what it means to you

INDIANAPOLIS — Here is what the red flag warning means for you. One of the criteria for a red flag warning to be issued is sustained wind speeds of 20 miles per hour or frequent gusts above 20 miles per hour for at least three hours. This means you may experience some strong winds throughout the day.
City
Indianapolis leaf collection runs Nov. 8-Dec. 2

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that this year's leaf collection will begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Marion County residents can leave up to 40 bags of leaves for curbside pickup each week on their regularly scheduled trash collection day over a four-week collection period.
Large fire breaks out at Center Point Apartments’ clubhouse

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters were called to Center Point Apartment Homes near midnight on Saturday after a large fire broke out in the clubhouse. The Wayne Township Fire Department said there were no reports of injuries to either civilians or firefighters. Eagle Creek Parkway between 38th and 34th streets was closed for several hours due to […]
Indianapolis apartment clubhouse a total loss after overnight fire

INDIANAPOLIS — After hours battling the flames overnight, investigators with the Wayne Township Fire Department returned to an apartment complex Saturday morning to try to figure out what started the fire. The fire started around midnight and destroyed the clubhouse at Center Point Apartment Homes. That's off Eagle Creek...
1 injured, 1 killed in overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating separate shootings that left one man dead and another man injured early Sunday morning. Officers were first called to the 3000 block of East 21 Street just before midnight on a report of a domestic incident with a weapon. Officers located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was […]
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
‘Pet Pals TV’: Patty’s Mabel has Cushing’s disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to talk about her dog Mabel who has been diagnosed with Cushing’s disease.
1 dead in 3 separate Friday night shootings in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot, one fatally, in under 2 hours Friday night in separate incidents on Indy’s east and west sides. The first person was shot just before 9 p.m. on the west side of Indianapolis. Metro police were called around 8:50 p.m. to the 4300 block of Bertha Street, a residential area […]
Starbucks closing downtown Indy location due to safety concerns

INDIANAPOLIS — A wave of Starbucks closures nationwide due to safety concerns is hitting Indianapolis. On Friday, Starbucks confirmed that it is closing one of its downtown Indianapolis locations due to safety concerns. The location on Monument Circle will close effective October 28. The latest news comes after the...
Report: Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during pandemic

Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
Queen of Free: Saving on Halloween candy

INDIANAPOLIS — Spooky season is here!. Most Americans will pass out candy to trick-or-treaters for Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31. According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy is a $3 billion business every year. Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, has some ideas on ways to save, along...
