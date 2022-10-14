Read full article on original website
buttesports.com
Bulldog Boys Soccer Team Finishes Season Undefeated at Bulldog Memoria
The Butte High boy’s soccer team hosted Flathead at Bulldog Memorial Stadium this afternoon. The game was physical and hard fought on both sides for the entire 80 minutes of play. After two ties in their last two games, the Bulldogs closed the regular season with a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Braves.
buttesports.com
BHS Girls Soccer Building Something Special
The Butte High Girls Soccer team played their most competitive game of the year Saturday afternoon and Bulldog Memorial Soccer Stadium. The Dogs might have lost to Flathead 1-0 but the score doesn’t matter as the ladies showed how far they have come and how exciting the future is for the program.
buttesports.com
Maroons Wrap Up Successful Blocktober Classic
The Butte Central Blocktober Classic was another great success with 25 teams competing in three gyms in the mining city. Butte Centrals annual tournament was filled with great opportunities for teams to improve before end of season tournaments. The Blocktober tourney also allows teams to see and play against opponents they normal would not see until the State Tournament.
406mtsports.com
Jefferson downs Stevensville to win 2022 Blocktober Classic
BUTTE - Saturday in Butte marked 2022 Blocktober Classic bracket day for all 25 tournament participants. Teams were reseeded into brackets based on their pool play results from Friday. The top teams were placed in the championship bracket at the Maroon Activity Center, the next grouped into the consolation bracket at Montana Tech and copper bracket at East Middle School.
buttesports.com
Bulldogs knock off Knights on Senior Night
The breaks went Butte High’s way Friday night. They haven’t always or even much this high school football season for the Bulldogs. However, at Naranche Stadium while the team was celebrating Senior Parents Night, Butte High scored on the run, on the pass, on defense and on a “Fridge” play and walloped Missoula Hellgate 55-0 in a Western AA Conference game in front of a large crowd.
buttesports.com
Butte Central Maroons take two from Columbia Falls in Saturday morning action
The Butte Central Maroons came out swinging Saturday morning against the Columbia Falls Wildkats and won both sets 25-19 and 25-11 in second day action of the Blocktoberfest tournament. Waking early on a Saturday morning was no problem for the Lady Maroons as they were playing great team ball from...
montanasports.com
Class AA roundup: No. 1 Helena Capital dominates No. 3 Missoula Sentinel
HELENA — Helena Capital looked every bit like the No. 1 team in Class AA on Friday with a 40-6 victory over No. 3 Missoula Sentinel, the two-time defending state champion. Sentinel went three and out to open the game, then the Bruins’ Tom Carter continued his big-play production, catching a 51-yard touchdown pass from Joey Michelotti down the right sideline to put Capital ahead 7-0.
montanarightnow.com
Bruins 40-6 Over the Spartans. Tom Carter a Big Reason Why.
HELENA- Tom Carter's stat line may not jump out at you at first glance, but he had a big performance in a big-time game. Carter rushed six times for 42 yards and a touchdown, adding two catches for 55 yards and a score. He hit the big play early. A 51-yard bomb from Joey Michelotti that set the pace for the Bruin offense and made a statement. Early in the second half, he made yet another big play. 4th down, 4 yards to go, Carter busts open for a 20-yard gain and punched it in a play later. Essentially putting the game out of reach for the Spartans. Carter's big play ability is a huge reason why the Bruins remain undefeated. Next up, Cross-town.
buttesports.com
Blocktoberfest Volleyball first day in Butte
The first day of pool play at the Butte Central Blocktober Classic saw one team in each pool go undefeated. With 25 teams competing from Libby to Lockwood and Miles City to Hamilton, fans were treated to the best of Class A and Class B volleyball in our state. The...
montanarightnow.com
Uncovering the history behind Montana's hillside letters: Butte's big 'M'
BUTTE, Mont. - It's the first thing that catches your eye as you're driving down the continental divide into Silver Bow valley. The 'M' plastered into the side of Big Butte is arguably the Mining City's most famous icon. But what makes it iconic?. These hillside monograms are popular across...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and amazing atmosphere.
Fairfield Sun Times
New permanent fishing access site on the Beaverhead River
DILLON, Mont. - Anglers on the Beaverhead River have a new fishing access site to visit. Last month, Cornell Park was donated by the Beaverhead Trails Coalition to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) through a cooperative, multi-year effort involving several organizations. The new Cornell Park Fishing Access Site is...
NBCMontana
Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area closed due to injured grizzly bear
MISSOULA, MT — The CSKT Wildlife Management Program temporarily closed the Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area one mile east of Charlo due to human safety. Officials sent out an alert that an injured grizzly bear was in the area around 1:51 p.m. Authorities are handling the situation and remind the public that they need time to safely resolve the problem.
A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories
Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
Flathead Beacon
Homegrown Columbia Falls Candidates Square Off in Historically Red District
Voters in House District 3, which encompasses portions of the North Fork, Columbia Falls and the Canyon, will choose between a pair of homegrown Columbia Falls candidates when they elect either 22-year-old Republican incumbent Braxton Mitchell or his 26-year-old Democrat challenger Andrea Getts. Getts works for the food access nonprofit...
msuexponent.com
Flathead County Senate District 4
As for any campaign positions, I have the following statement, “I support the platform of the Montana Republican Party as currently written.”. John Fuller failed to respond to the remainder of this candidate issue survey. Kyle Waterman. Political party: Democratic. Birth date and age: 4/20/1975 - 47 Home: Kalispell.
New Restaurant Gives Small Montana Town a Fresh Start
An iconic steakhouse that was open for over 40 years recently closed, and a new restaurant just opened in the same location. In early September, Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan closed after the owners decided to retire. The Oasis was a landmark in southeast Montana. Many people that live in the Gallatin Valley have fond memories of family dinners and celebrations that took place at the Oasis. When I first bought my home in Manhattan, I celebrated with a huge steak dinner there. The restaurant has been an important part of the Manhattan community, and many were sad to see it close.
montanarightnow.com
More information released on Butte standoff
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has released more information regarding the standoff in Butte. The situation started around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 when officers with the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence on Aluminum St. Lester says the officers had...
Butte standoff ends, suspect found dead
The situation on the 500 block of W Aluminum Street has ended. The armed suspect that barricaded himself inside the residence was found dead in the basement.
Montana Standoff With Armed Man Comes To An End. Details Here
On October 12th, the Butte-Silver Bow Police Department surrounded a residence on the 500 block of West Aluminum Street in uptown Butte, where an armed man barricaded himself inside a residence. The standoff started around 1:30 PM and ended the evening of the next day. Initially, a female was in...
