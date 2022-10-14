ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
High Springs, FL
City
Newberry, FL
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Local brewery hosts Gainesville Record Fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cypress and Grove Brewery played host to the Gainesville Record Fair Sunday. Record lovers piled in to sift through and find some gems. Even in the digital age, the love for vinyl records is extremely high. “It’s something that you can hold and you can put...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WATCH: Tree, power lines fall on busy Florida road in cutting mishap

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dash cam video from a Florida deputy’s patrol car showed a potentially dangerous incident involving a falling tree Tuesday. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on Facebook, showing a tree fall through active power lines onto Newberry Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a tree service cut was cutting […]
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB

Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wfcnnews.com

One dead after falling off Inspiration Point in Union County

UNION COUNTY - One person has died after falling from a cliff late Saturday afternoon in rural Union County. Crews first responded to the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower, just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday for the report of a female that had fallen. That person later died, per...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
ocala-news.com

Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

The 2022 Fall Festival Season

Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
blackchronicle.com

Pride Center of North Central Florida building vandalized

Pride Center of North Central Florida board members arrived Saturday morning to seek out their building’s entrance door and window shattered. Among the rubble, rocks and a hateful observe have been discovered. At round 4 p.m. on Friday, the proprietor of the Center’s Plaza seen no injury to the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
WILLISTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Motorcycle accident claims Alachua man

A 31-year-old Alachua man drove his motorcycle off US Highway 441 in Micanopy, struck a sign post and died on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the motorcycle left southbound US 441 inside the city limits of Micanopy near N Division Street at 9:24 a.m. and struck a sign post.
ALACHUA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Instant classic: Hawthorne stuns Union County

Friday night’s game in Lake Butler between Hawthorne and Union County was highly anticipated. Both teams had lengthy playoff runs last year and both entered the game ranked top five in the state in Class 1R. So, this had the making of a classic. And despite Class 1R No....
HAWTHORNE, FL
WCJB

Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville. Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.
GAINESVILLE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY

Think it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to have a good time in Gainesville? Think again! There are such a fantastic range of free things to do in Gainesville. You are reading: Free things to do in gainesville fl | 15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy