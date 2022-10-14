Read full article on original website
WCJB
High Springs city commission approves Bridlewood housing development in a 4 -1 vote
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs city commissioners gathered to approve the Bridlewood housing development. Planning board officials made a motion to delay the decision back in August, after missing board members that day. Back in July, JBPro engineer, Chris Potts, presented a proposal about a development that requires...
WCJB
‘Fair Chance’ hiring ordinance soon to be voted on by Gainesville Commissioners
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People who were formally in prison may soon have a better shot at being gainfully employed. On Thursday, The Gainesville City Commission unanimously approved, with Commissioner Desmon Duncan Walker not in attendance, moving forward with a first reading of the Fair Chance Hiring Ordinance. The Ordinance would...
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
WCJB
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Commissioners approved a development off SW 95th Street with 200 townhomes and more than 200,000 square feet of commercial space and more homes could be coming up the road off SW 60th Avenue. “I’m petrified of the crime rate and the flooding cause they...
WCJB
Previously approved state-funding for North Central Florida redirected following Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State funding for numerous local projects approved last month is no longer coming to North Central Florida. The State Legislative Budget Commission approved $175 million for various projects around the state, but Governor DeSantis has decided to re-route that money to support recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian.
WCJB
Local brewery hosts Gainesville Record Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cypress and Grove Brewery played host to the Gainesville Record Fair Sunday. Record lovers piled in to sift through and find some gems. Even in the digital age, the love for vinyl records is extremely high. “It’s something that you can hold and you can put...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis appoints two people to office in Levy County
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis made two appointments of leaders in Levy County on Friday. The governor appointed Jason Whistler as the Levy County Property Appraiser. He was already the field appraiser for the Levy County Property Appraiser. He has worked for the office for the past 22 years. The job has been open since Oz Barker died more than a year ago.
WATCH: Tree, power lines fall on busy Florida road in cutting mishap
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dash cam video from a Florida deputy’s patrol car showed a potentially dangerous incident involving a falling tree Tuesday. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on Facebook, showing a tree fall through active power lines onto Newberry Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a tree service cut was cutting […]
WCJB
Fatal motorcycle crash in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Alachua County is dead after a crash in Micanopy this morning. Florida highway patrol troopers say a 31-year-old man was riding a motorcycle south on US highway 441 at around 9:45 am. The motorcyclist drove off the road and hit a sign post.
wfcnnews.com
One dead after falling off Inspiration Point in Union County
UNION COUNTY - One person has died after falling from a cliff late Saturday afternoon in rural Union County. Crews first responded to the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower, just after 5:00 p.m. Saturday for the report of a female that had fallen. That person later died, per...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
The 2022 Fall Festival Season
Ah, Florida! The Sunshine State! Land of perpetual youth—and relentless heat—where we don’t actually have an autumn to anticipate. Instead, Floridians flee the hottest doldrums of summer to the springs, the beaches and our leafy neighboring Appalachian mountains. We Floridians, however, do mark the changing of the...
Baptist Medical Center Clay expected to bring 700 new jobs to Clay County
Baptist Medical Center Clay is in search of employees, ahead of its grand opening. The $235-million, 300,000-square-foot hospital will be located in Fleming Island. Delayed because of the pandemic, the hospital is set to open in November or December.
blackchronicle.com
Pride Center of North Central Florida building vandalized
Pride Center of North Central Florida board members arrived Saturday morning to seek out their building’s entrance door and window shattered. Among the rubble, rocks and a hateful observe have been discovered. At round 4 p.m. on Friday, the proprietor of the Center’s Plaza seen no injury to the...
WCJB
Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
Clay County deputies investigate ‘hateful racial propaganda’ thrown on lawns in Lake Asbury area
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that it is investigating leaflets with “hateful racial propaganda” thrown on residents’ lawns in the Lake Asbury area on Saturday night.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Motorcycle accident claims Alachua man
A 31-year-old Alachua man drove his motorcycle off US Highway 441 in Micanopy, struck a sign post and died on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the motorcycle left southbound US 441 inside the city limits of Micanopy near N Division Street at 9:24 a.m. and struck a sign post.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Instant classic: Hawthorne stuns Union County
Friday night’s game in Lake Butler between Hawthorne and Union County was highly anticipated. Both teams had lengthy playoff runs last year and both entered the game ranked top five in the state in Class 1R. So, this had the making of a classic. And despite Class 1R No....
WCJB
Former director honored in Gainesville community center mural
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A community center is getting a new mural thanks to a program funded by the city of Gainesville. Gainesville’s 352 Walls initiative called for a mural at the entrance of the Clarence R. Kelly Community Center. The mural pays tribute to Kelly, the former recreation center director who died in 2011.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY
Think it’s going to cost you an arm and a leg to have a good time in Gainesville? Think again! There are such a fantastic range of free things to do in Gainesville. You are reading: Free things to do in gainesville fl | 15 Fun and FREE Things to Do in Gainesville TODAY.
