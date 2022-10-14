Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento County Election Officials are Registering Homeless Drug Addicts to Vote
“For the first time since the pandemic began, staff from Sacramento County’s elections agency set up tables Thursday at Loaves and Fishes, a nonprofit that provides services for homeless people,” the Associated Press reported. Think about that. Sacramento County is registering homeless drug addicts and homeless mentally ill...
KCRA.com
Group of adults enters classroom to attack student, Sacramento City Unified says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A group of people not affiliated with John F. Kennedy High School entered a classroom to attack a student, the Sacramento City Unified School District said Thursday afternoon. About six people, which the school district said most — if not all — were adults, came onto...
KCRA.com
Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
‘He was out hunting’: Police arrest suspect in California serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Police said they have arrested a man suspected of killing at least six men and wounding a woman in Northern California. Authorities believe that Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was out searching for another victim when he was captured by police around 2 a.m. Saturday in Stockton, California, according to KCRA.
KCRA.com
KCRA 3's Leticia Ordaz honored with mayoral proclamation for accomplishments as a bilingual author
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 anchor Leticia Ordaz was presented with a mayoral proclamation by West Sacramento's mayor on Friday. Ordaz was honored for her accomplishments in publishing several bilingual children's books in both English and Spanish. She received the honor inside Arthur Turner Library as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, and it was a surprise.
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Oct. 14-16
From the GoldenSky country music festival to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk and the Sacramento Kings' Fan Fest, here’s a look at events in Northern California this weekend. See the video below for the Sacramento region’s weekend forecast. GoldenSky Festival. Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, and Brothers...
KTVU FOX 2
California high school student's parents arrested for attacking principal: sheriff
OLIVEHURST, Calif. - A Northern California high school student's parents were arrested after attacking the school's principal while carrying a gun, officials said. The fight erupted a few weeks ago at Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst after their child was injured in a school brawl, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office.
Vallejo PD respond to shooting incident near charter school Tuesday
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A local Vallejo charter school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting incident occurred nearby, according to Vallejo Police Department. The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. and caused the charter school, Caliber Change Makers Academy, to go on lockdown. The school lockdown was lifted after officers […]
KCRA.com
Stockton police say reward will be paid after tips help with arrest in serial killings
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton police say there will be a payout of reward money after community tips helpedlead to the arrest of the man accused in a string of deadly shootings. Police arrested the suspected serial killer, 43-year-old Stockton resident Wesley Brownlee, on Saturday at 2 a.m. near Village...
KCRA.com
Stockton community leaders focus on gun violence after serial killings suspect is arrested
STOCKTON, Calif. — As Stockton residents breathe a sigh of relief followingthe arrest of a suspect connected to a string of deadly shootings, leaders in the city said there is still a lot of work to do to address gun violence. Stockton Police arrested 43-year-old Stockton resident Wesley Brownlee...
Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student
BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
News 8 KFMB
'People continue to be extremely frustrated'| California's homeless crisis continues
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People across the state are frustrated by the homeless crisis on the streets. Local and state politicians know it, and feel the pressure. Solutions are in the works, like Care Court which was just signed into law, but it could be years before people start to really see progress.
Incarcerated men, officer honored for heroic Vacaville rescue
Three incarcerated men and a correctional officer on Thursday were honored as heroes for saving the life of a Vacaville woman who was the victim of a vicious stabbing.
Possible link between person who murdered two in Rogers Park years ago and California serial killer: police report
Police are suggesting a link between the person who murdered two people on the street in Rogers Park a few years ago and a serial killer in northern California.
Merced kidnapping: Louisiana artist makes tribute to family members killed
Elizabeth O'Reilly was deeply moved by the family's tragic deaths and put her heart into the piece.
NBC Los Angeles
Arrest Made in Stockton, Calif. Serial Killer Case: Officials
A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began watching the suspect after...
Stockton Police make “major announcement” in serial killings investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department shared on Saturday that they will be holding a press conference at their police station in regard to their investigation of a series of killings in the city. The live stream of the news conference will be included in this article. The press conference will be at […]
3 inmates die in 11 days at 3 California prisons, officials say
Two inmates killed a third inmate at a Northern California prison, authorities said, the third such slaying in two weeks at three separate prisons.
