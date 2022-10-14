ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

Mother speaking out after her child was attacked at a Sacramento high school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she says her daughter wasattacked at John F. Kennedy High School in Sacramento this week. Six people, most of them adults — if not all — were adults that walked onto campus Thursday afternoon, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. At least two of them entered a classroom and attacked a student.
KCRA 3's Leticia Ordaz honored with mayoral proclamation for accomplishments as a bilingual author

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 anchor Leticia Ordaz was presented with a mayoral proclamation by West Sacramento's mayor on Friday. Ordaz was honored for her accomplishments in publishing several bilingual children's books in both English and Spanish. She received the honor inside Arthur Turner Library as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, and it was a surprise.
Vallejo PD respond to shooting incident near charter school Tuesday

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A local Vallejo charter school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting incident occurred nearby, according to Vallejo Police Department. The shooting incident occurred on Tuesday at around 1:30 p.m. and caused the charter school, Caliber Change Makers Academy, to go on lockdown. The school lockdown was lifted after officers […]
Kennedy High School student attacked by group of adults and kids inside a classroom

SACRAMENTO —  Sacramento City Unified School District leaders say a female student was attacked after a group of six non-students came into John F. Kennedy High School without permission and pepper-sprayed her. How the six alleged suspects were able to get on campus Thursday is not yet clear. At least two of the group members entered the girl's classroom around 2:30 p.m. and attacked her using pepper spray. The victim required medical attention on the scene. A staff member was also pepper-sprayed while trying to help the student and break up the fight. A student who spoke with CBS13 described a scary scene,...
Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
Arrest Made in Stockton, Calif. Serial Killer Case: Officials

A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began watching the suspect after...
