SoCal can expect warmer temperatures after morning clouds on Monday
Southern California will see things warm up a bit over the next several days.
NBC Los Angeles
Sunday Weather Update: See You Later, Drizzle
With overcast skies, thunderstorms and temperatures in the mid 70s this weekend, the temperatures in Southern California are expected to rise again in the days to come. The sun will be staying out in the Valley and Los Angeles, with clouds lingering over Orange County. "Overall, we're staying dry, and...
NBC Los Angeles
Here's When to Expect Rain on a Cool Weekend in SoCal
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developed to start a cloudy and wet weekend in Southern California. Many woke up to drizzle and brief periods of light rain Saturday, when showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Chances of rain will increase in the afternoon from Ventura County and into areas to the south.
foxla.com
Showers, storms hit SoCal this weekend
LOS ANGELES - Cloudy and wet weather was felt across much of Southern California Saturday, with forecasters warning of possible thunderstorms and heavy rain Saturday evening. "If planning outdoor activities across Los Angeles and Ventura counties between (Friday night) and Saturday night plan accordingly for contingencies," the National Weather Service warned, noting the possibility of clouds, lightning and thunder.
Potential for rain showers and thunderstorms put burn scar areas on notice
Evacuation warnings are in place for some mountain communities in the Southland due to expected heavy rainfall and flooding.Residents in Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Angelus Oaks, and northeast Yucaipa have been put on notice due to the rainfall that is expected to fall on Saturday. These communities considered burn scar areas where there is a high risk for mud and debris flows.CBSLA Meteorologist Alex Biston reports that a low pressure system will pass through the Southland on Saturday.Therefore residents of the mountain communities should be on alert if the evacuation warnings are changed into mandatory evacuations.Additionally, a flash flood warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for Riverside County until 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
nypressnews.com
Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue through tonight
Showers and thunderstorms were expected across Southern California on Saturday, possibly threatening fire-ravaged hillsides. Forecasters said an upper level low-pressure system off the coast of Baja California would move east through the day and into Arizona by Sunday, wrapping instability and more moisture around a low-pressure system that was already bringing a heavy marine layer.
Move those BBQs indoors; Showers, storms likely across Southland Saturday
Cloudy and wet weather is expected to impact much of the Southland tomorrow, with forecasters warning of possible showers and storms that could ruin some weekend plans.
Showers, Storms Scatter Across Southland
Cloudy and wet weather was felt across much of the Southland today followed by thunderstorms and heavy rain.
Chance of rain, thunderstorms this weekend in Long Beach, SoCal
This weekend's storm would be the second so far since the start of the rain year on Oct. 1. The post Chance of rain, thunderstorms this weekend in Long Beach, SoCal appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
Santa Clarita Radio
Thunderstorms Expected In Santa Clarita Weekend Forecast
Thunderstorms and rain are expected in Santa Clarita skies this coming weekend. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), showers and thunderstorms are expected across southwest California through late Saturday. “Saturday is looking most active, with widespread rain over and near Los Angeles Counties. Adjust weekend plans accordingly and stay...
Officials issue water use warnings at several beaches due to high bacteria levels
Health officials have issued a series of water use warnings after unusually high levels of bacteria detected at several Southland beaches. Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey, Redondo Beach at Sapphire Street and the Santa Monica Pier were included in the warning issued by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday.Beachgoers were advised to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in the ocean water. LADPH did however lift the warnings previously issued at White Point at Royal Palms Beach, Malaga Cove in Palos Verdes Estates, Castlerock Storm Drain at Topanga County Beach and the 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach.
Unstable weather pattern brings rain, storm threat to Southland
Unstable weather conditions will linger over the region Wednesday, and possibly into the weekend, continuing the possibility of rain and thunderstorms across the Southland.
idesignarch.com
Heavy Rain Soaks Santa Clarita
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: A thunderstorm brought heavy rain to the southland including College of the Canyons where a lengthy downpour coated buildings and cars. The National Weather Service says the activity should continue through the afternoon. Austin Dave, Video Journalist / KNN. © 2022 Key News Network.
Water Use Warnings in Effect at Three LA County Beaches
Health warnings were in place Saturday for ocean water use at four beaches in Los Angeles County due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Car bursts into flames on 101 Freeway in Ventura County
Firefighters doused a vehicle fire on the 101 Freeway in Newbury Park early Saturday morning. Authorities told RMG News that a black Toyota Prius burst into flames around midnight in the northbound lanes of the 101 on the Conejo Grade. It took Ventura County fire crews roughly 40 minutes to extinguish the fire. No injuries […]
kclu.org
"Santa Barbara County's Back-To-Back Disasters"
Santa Barbara County was hit by a pair of back-to-back emergencies during a two week period in October of 2021. On October 11th, a massive wildfire started in the mountains northwest of Santa Barbara. 70-mile-an-hour winds quickly pushed the blaze downhill for a dozen miles, burning all the way to the Pacific Ocean, and closing the main coastal highway from Los Angeles to San Francisco. The highway was closed for three days, with hundreds evacuated and 12 homes destroyed.
Possible Lightning Strikes Prompt Warning from National Weather Service
Lightning strikes are possible on the coastal areas of Orange County Wednesday morning, and the National Weather Service issued a warning that is in effect until 11 a.m.
kclu.org
Rain? It could happen on the Central and South Coasts on and off through mid-week
The weather for the Central and South Coasts is going to be very interesting for at least through Wednesday, with the potential for rain. A low pressure system off the coast is setting the stage for some thunderstorms, and even scattered rainfall. The best chance for thunderstorms is in Ventura...
