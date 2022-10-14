Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Family of 4 found dead in Elyria home after apparent murder-suicide
ELYRIA, Ohio -- Four people were found dead in their Elyria home Saturday night shortly after a man called 911 saying he had killed his family and was about to kill himself, Elyria police said in a press release. Elyria police arrived at the home in the 200 block of...
Elyria man found dead, woman wounded in 'related incident'
ELYRIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from an unrelated story on an Elyria murder/suicide from the same day. An Elyria man is dead and a 19-year-old woman wounded in what police are calling a 'related incident'. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
Elyria 911 caller reports he killed family: police
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
Man sentenced to life in Slavic Village killings
A man was sentenced to life in prison for killing a woman, two children and another man in Cleveland’s Slavic Village in 2019.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lorain County grand jury indicts woman accused of killing Elyria man
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Lorain County grand jury issued an indictment against a woman accused of killing an Elyria man. Bonita Tracy Ann Wright, 30, of Elyria, is charged with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in the Aug. 31 death of 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin, according to Elyria police and the Lorain County Common Pleas Court.
Lake County jury convicts man of 2021 fatal shooting in Painesville
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A Painesville man was convicted Thursday by a Lake County jury for the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in 2021. Julian Lawrence, 26, was found guilty of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping and marijuana trafficking, according to the Painesville Police Department.
cleveland19.com
Elyria police: Four found dead, all related to each other
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four related people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane after receiving a 911 call. Police said the caller reported that he...
Man arrested, accused of firing into car carrying 4-year-old girl in domestic dispute
A 24-year-old man is in custody, accused of shooting into a vehicle that was carrying a 4-year-old girl, following a domestic dispute.
RELATED PEOPLE
WHIZ
Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago. Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his...
4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Four family members were found dead inside a northern Ohio home on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Elyria Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 11:45 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he had killed his...
cleveland19.com
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A teen girl accused of stabbing and killing a 22-year-old Alliance man at a Louisville park will be tried as an adult, according to a ruling from Stark County Family Court Judge David Nist. The judge ruled that Marissa Smith met the criteria to be...
Missing 73-year-old man from Akron found safe
AKRON, Ohio — Update:. The missing man was found safe on Saturday night. The Akron Police Department has issued an endangered missing person alert after a 73-year-old man went missing. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO!...
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 consecutive life sentences for Slavic Village quadruple homicide
A man found guilty of killing two children, their mother and another man in Slavic Village in 2019 has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole.
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
How '911 Crisis Center' Dispatchers Handled A Threatening Intruder At Woman's Home
At Chagrin Valley Dispatch, Police Week is a time for celebration — and, as always, concern for officers in the field. At Chagrin Valley Dispatch, an Ohio emergency dispatch center, Police Week is an annual celebration of the work officers do and their tight relationship with dispatchers. “We work...
Elyria man arrested after fatally stabbing roommate's dog
ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing his roommate's dog. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to 247 16th Street on Monday, Oct. 10 for an animal complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant told officers that a roommate who was later identified as 24-year-old Andre Williams, had attacked their dog after Williams learned that the dog may have bit his son.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walleye fisherman facing criminal charges
Cleveland, Ohio — A pair of fisherman who gained national notoriety when they were allegedly caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament last month were indicted on criminal charges. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, for cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and the unlawful ownership of wild animals during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament last month. ...
Woman arrested at gunpoint in stolen pickup truck: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Receiving stolen property. The North Olmsted Police Department at 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 6 learned from automated license plate reading cameras that a vehicle that had been reported as stolen was entering their city on Barton Road from Westlake. Officers caught up to the red...
Garfield Heights police investigate apparent murder-suicide of 2 men, 88 and 89
City police officers found two elderly men dead in an apparent murder-suicide Sunday, Oct. 9, at a home in the 13000 block of Christine Avenue. Officers responded just before 2 p.m., after the homeowner's daughter reported she found the body of her father's friend at the residence. She told police he appeared to have been stabbed.
Shots fired in parking lot at Pine Ridge Apartments in Willoughby Hills during 'isolated incident'
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is in custody after shots were fired into a vehicle during a domestic dispute in Willoughby Hills at the Pine Ridge Apartments. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 0