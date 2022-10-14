ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Painesville, OH

WKYC

Elyria man found dead, woman wounded in 'related incident'

ELYRIA, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above is from an unrelated story on an Elyria murder/suicide from the same day. An Elyria man is dead and a 19-year-old woman wounded in what police are calling a 'related incident'. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
Cleveland.com

Lorain County grand jury indicts woman accused of killing Elyria man

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Lorain County grand jury issued an indictment against a woman accused of killing an Elyria man. Bonita Tracy Ann Wright, 30, of Elyria, is charged with murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in the Aug. 31 death of 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin, according to Elyria police and the Lorain County Common Pleas Court.
cleveland19.com

Elyria police: Four found dead, all related to each other

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four related people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, police said they responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane after receiving a 911 call. Police said the caller reported that he...
WHIZ

Life sentence for Ohio man convicted of 4 murders in 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man received a life sentence with no chance of parole Friday following his conviction in the murders of his ex-girlfriend, her 2-year-old daughter, the couple’s 6-year-old son and a neighbor three years ago. Authorities said defendant Armond Johnson Sr. had lived with his...
WHIO Dayton

4 family members found dead in northern Ohio home, police say

ELYRIA, Ohio — Four family members were found dead inside a northern Ohio home on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Elyria Police Department, 911 dispatchers received a call at about 11:45 p.m. EDT, WOIO-TV reported. Police said the caller told the dispatcher that he had killed his...
WKYC

Missing 73-year-old man from Akron found safe

AKRON, Ohio — Update:. The missing man was found safe on Saturday night. The Akron Police Department has issued an endangered missing person alert after a 73-year-old man went missing. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO!...
WKYC

Elyria man arrested after fatally stabbing roommate's dog

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man was arrested and charged after allegedly stabbing his roommate's dog. According to the Elyria Police Department, officers responded to 247 16th Street on Monday, Oct. 10 for an animal complaint. Upon arrival, the complainant told officers that a roommate who was later identified as 24-year-old Andre Williams, had attacked their dog after Williams learned that the dog may have bit his son.
Walleye fisherman facing criminal charges

Cleveland, Ohio — A pair of fisherman who gained national notoriety when they were allegedly caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament last month were indicted on criminal charges. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, for cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and the unlawful ownership of wild animals during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament last month. ...
