ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Explaining Ice Ages and Earth’s erratic climate

By Jeff Berardelli
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — You’ve probably heard the expression, “the climate has always changed.” That’s true, although not nearly as fast as it is now.

20,000 years ago – in the blink of a geological eye – ice blanketed the Northern Hemisphere, with glaciers from the North Pole to New York City. During that last ice age, sea levels were 400 feet lower than today .

Since then temperatures gradually warmed , so the Earth gradually thawed. And for the past 10,000 years temperatures have been reliably mild and steady allowing our modern human civilization to thrive.

But for much of Earth’s history, the climate has been turbulent, with cycles of cold glacial periods and warm interglacials.

So, what causes these natural fluctuations? A big part is driven by changes in the amount of sunlight reaching the Earth. And the rest is due to feedbacks, like ice, water vapor and carbon dioxide.

Over the course of tens of thousands of years, both Earth’s tilt -and- its orbital shape around the Sun, called eccentricity, change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bunqn_0iYLFQIb00
Image WFLA

Earth’s tilt varies by about 2-and-a-half degrees over 40,000 years. Earth’s orbit varies from a circle to an ellipse over 100,000 years. Combined, these effects can modulate the amount of sunlight being absorbed by the planet by up to 25% .

As a result of these changes in the heat absorbed by the planet, every 100,000 years the Earth cycles in -and- out of glacial cycles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ruZO_0iYLFQIb00
Image WFLA

You may find this surprising, the difference between an ice age and a warm interglacial period like today is not very much. Earth’s average temperature 20,000 years ago was 46 degrees . Today it’s 57. A difference of just 11 degrees.

But the warming over the past century is anything but natural. While the Sun’s radiation reaching Earth has slightly decreased, Earth’s temperatures have been rising at a pace 10 times faster than when the last ice age ended .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IrjTy_0iYLFQIb00
Image: Ed Hawkins and PAGES2K

Today’s warming is not driven by the Sun, which only has large-lasting impacts over the timescale of 1000s of years. Instead, our current warming is driven by carbon pollution from the burning of fossil fuels.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Weekend, Colder Week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our weekend weather is just about average for mid-October with highs near 87°. Humidity is also average and we could see an isolated shower or two Saturday. We’re tracking a cold front that will drop south across the Suncoast Tuesday, with another chance of showers. This is a strong cold front that’s dropping unusually far south for October. Much cooler and drier air settles in for Wednesday and the rest of the week. Highs will only get into the 70s and dew points will drop to the 50s for a very Autumn feel to our weather. By next weekend we could ease back to the low 80s, which is still unseasonably cool for this time of year.
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

It's finally happening: Florida's cold front season is here

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — By now, you might have heard that we have a cold front bringing some much nicer weather for the weekend — but wait, there's more!. A second and much stronger cold front is looking likely Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We will take...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tampa, FL
WFLA

Downpours before front passes this evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for passing downpours into the mid afternoon. These storms generally start near the coast and spread east. Today’s rain chance is 80%, and the showers will taper off during the afternoon. It dries out from north to south as the front passes. With the clouds and rain around, highs will […]
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists

Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Ice Age#Glacial Ice#Climate#New York City#Sun
sarasotafl.gov

Interactive storm debris map available for City of Sarasota residents

An interactive storm debris collection map is now available for City of Sarasota residents. Click this link and enter your address to find your collection zone and status. To ensure storm debris is collected, residents are asked to follow these rules:. Separate debris into distinct piles:. vegetative. fencing/construction materials (Fencing...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
srqmagazine.com

Halloween Comes to Historic Spanish Point

Scary movies. Jack-o’-lanterns. Trick-or-treating. Historic Spanish Point? While at first glance, the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ campus might not seem to fit in with the typical traditions associated with Halloween, all of that is bound to change starting this Friday night, when Lights at Spooky Point, a Halloween-themed light show opens to the public at the Historic Spanish Point.
OSPREY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Plant City Balloon Festival takes flight

PC’s nighttime sky will be lit up with the glow of hot air balloons’ burner flames. The musical group The Fifth Dimension’s 1967 hit “Up-Up and Away” had everyone adding a ride in a hot air balloon to their bucket list. If lifting off the...
PLANT CITY, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Working mangroves when tide is high a good strategy

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says live-bait anglers will have no trouble finding scaled sardines on the flats around the Gandy Bridge area. Tampa Bay still has a lot of fresh water flowing into it, and tea-colored water stained from tannins is common in many areas. The reduced salinity is not ideal for active, feeding fish, and it may be a bit longer before conditions return to normal. Capt. Chuck noted that after the passing of Hurricane Irma in 2017, it took a month before the bay rebounded. Right now, working mangrove lines when the tide is high and moving is a good strategy for reds and snook. The bite can be hit-or-miss, but there are a couple of pretty much sure things in schooling Spanish mackerel in deeper water mid-bay. They will be following bait schools, so look for feeding birds attacking bait. Mangrove snapper fishing is very reliable under the bay bridges, around docks and channel edges where there are rocks or other structure. The Gandy Bridge pilings have been producing best.
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers will be forced to move out of homes due to sinking manhole

Villagers will be forced to move out of their homes for up to two weeks due to repairs of a sinking manhole. Residents of 15 homes on Neuport Path in the Village of Dunedin will be forced to move out Tuesday. They will be lodged at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing at the expense of Sumter County. Some are opting to move in with friends.
DUNEDIN, FL
WFLA

WFLA

105K+
Followers
22K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy