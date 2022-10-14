Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
Showing appreciation to Kentucky’s first responders
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – First responders risk their lives daily for our safety. Something we saw with the tornados in western Kentucky, and flooding in eastern Kentucky. On Sunday at Johnson First Church of God in Morehead, those same first responders were honored for their service to...
fox56news.com
Kentucky is 3rd in number of officers shot in the line of duty
According to the report from the National Fraternal Order of Police, Kentucky has seen 16 officers shot this year — the third highest number in the country. It's a statistic that makes some think the job isn't worth the risk. Fayette County has had five officer-involved shootings this year.
fox56news.com
Lexington man reported missing, police issue Golden Alert
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, was last seen at some point in the morning on Saturday when he left Albany to come back to Lexington. According to Lexington police, his license plate was spotted around...
fox56news.com
Rodriguez runs wild as Kentucky tops No. 16 Mississippi State
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky ran their way to another ranked win on Saturday night to end a two-game losing skid, beating No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 in front of a packed Kroger Field. Chris Rodriguez ran the ball 30 times for 197 yards and two touchdowns. This...
fox56news.com
Stockton Serial Killings: A suspect is arrested in connection with several unsolved shootings
Officials held a news conference to announce the arrest of a suspect in a series of unsolved shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland that left six people dead between April 2021 and September 2022. Stockton Serial Killings: A suspect is arrested in …. Officials held a news conference to...
fox56news.com
Musicians restoring hope instruments for eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There is a future country music star in the making in eastern Kentucky, but first they need an instrument and hundreds are now on the way. Instruments that have been largely silent are giving a voice to eastern Kentucky flood victims. “We are taking...
fox56news.com
Best time to see fall colors in the Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
fox56news.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Showers Sunday, mainly south, east of Richmond
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Showers will return Sunday, but mainly south of Richmond. Beneficial rain will return to parts of the Commonwealth Sunday but will be focused well south of Lexington and well south of Fayette County. Highs on Sunday should be around 70 degrees. In the wake...
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigating record-breaking homicide on Bryan Avenue
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Police are investigating a homicide that happened Friday on Bryan Avenue in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said around 11:43 p.m., officers arrived at the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to help the Lexington Fire Department with an unresponsive person. Rising violent crime in...
fox56news.com
Kentucky State beats Allen on Homecoming for third straight win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State rattled off 27 straight point after falling behind 6-0 to beat Allen on Homecoming in front of a packed Alumni Stadium. The Thorobreds have won three straight, after starting the season on a four-game losing skid. Christopher Coneway scored two of the...
fox56news.com
David Aldrich’s forecast: Bright sun Friday with gusty winds, some weekend rain chances
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Expect bright sunshine Friday with gusty winds, especially for the late morning and afternoon. Highs Friday should reach the upper 60s. Due to the very low relative humidities expected Friday, coupled with gusty winds, the National Weather Service in Louisville has issued some Fire Weather Warnings, also called Red Flag Warnings, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Be careful not to burn during these hours, as the weather is favorable for easy spread.
fox56news.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Seasonable this weekend with some rain chances possible
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It was a beautiful and bright end to the workweek with plenty of sunshine and pleasant highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. Unfortunately, we track out big chances for the weekend with a big cool-down next week. Tonight, clouds increase as...
fox56news.com
Study finds high levels of toxic chemical in clothing from such brands as Nike, PINK
OAKLAND, Calif. (WTAJ) – The Center for Environmental Health sent legal notices to 11 brands manufacturing sports bras and athletic shirts after a study found they have high levels of bisphenol A (BPA) based on standards set in California. The California-based watchdog group found that in the clothing, there...
Comments / 0