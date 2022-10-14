Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Maria Police Seek Help in Finding Missing Boy
The Santa Maria Police Department put out a call to the public for help in locating an at-risk missing boy on Friday morning. Police believe the missing child, Noah Hrynezuk, 12, is in the Tanglewood and Santa Maria area, but his current whereabouts are unknown. Police have released a photo...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported
Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
CHP-King City investigating deadly crash near San Ardo
The CHP said at least one person is dead following a crash near San Ardo on Saturday afternoon. The post CHP-King City investigating deadly crash near San Ardo appeared first on KION546.
Where do candidates for SLO mayor and City Council stand on the issues?
Here’s how the candidates compare on a variety of key concerns.
calcoastnews.com
Trash, drug use and defecation outside the SLO Train Museum
Business owners and local residents are expressing frustration over a homeless encampment that has sprung up in the parking lot by the San Luis Obispo Train Museum. Individuals have been camping in the parking lot close to the SLO Railroad Museum. At night, there are often numerous homeless individuals in the encampment, some who leave piles of trash when they move on.
Lompoc Record
Photos: Central Coast AirFest hosts thousands in Santa Maria Saturday, another show on tap Sunday
Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
syvnews.com
Crumbl Cookies opens in Santa Maria
Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. The franchise is owned and operated by Kristi Seligman, Katie Bertilacchi, Ted Marsella and Julie Van...
CHP ramping up patrols across SLO County
The California Highway Patrol is stepping up patrols across San Luis Obispo County thanks to new federal funding.
Santa Maria, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
SLO County company wins brewery of the year at Great American Beer Festival
“It’s more than a dream come true,” brewery co-founder Jacque Fields said. “It’s a fairytale.”
Massive power outage leaves huge swath of SLO County in the dark
Along with a second smaller outage, more than 5,000 customers were without electricity.
SLO County Clerk-Recorder aware of omission of candidate statement
San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office says they are aware of an omission of a candidate statement from Ashley Smeester, a candidate for Trustee Area No. 3.
Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham endorses candidate for supervisor
San Luis Obispo County’s new Second Supervisorial District includes portions of North County. – This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announced his endorsement of retired surgeon Dr. Bruce Jones’ campaign for Supervisor. “With sky-high inflation, gas, and grocery prices, San Luis Obispo County is expensive enough. We can’t afford...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Farmhouse sells in Santa Maria for $1.5 million
A house built in 1981 located in the 7100 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 1,552-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $966 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County voter guide includes multiple errors, candidates seek redress
The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Office sent out voter guides and ballots to residents last week, which appear to be rife with mistakes and omissions that several candidates believe could impact the Nov. 8 election. Four people are running for mayor of San Luis Obispo: incumbent Mayor Erica Stewart,...
Where do Grover Beach candidates stand on Oceano Dunes, homelessness? Here’s what they said
Candidates running for Grover Beach mayor and City Council seats discussed key issues facing the South County community at a recent forum.
Where do SLO County’s candidates for Congress stand on the issues?
Here’s how three of the four candidates responded to our questions.
kclu.org
No surprise here: Some Central, South Coast communities on list of least affordable in nation
A new survey affirms something most people know in the Tri-Counties. The region is a very expensive place to live. New research shows the Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura metro area ranks at the very bottom of the list of mid-sized metropolitan areas when it comes to finding an affordable starter home. The...
Lompoc Record
Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday
Santa Barbara Independent
Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul
Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
