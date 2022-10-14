ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Maria Police Seek Help in Finding Missing Boy

The Santa Maria Police Department put out a call to the public for help in locating an at-risk missing boy on Friday morning. Police believe the missing child, Noah Hrynezuk, 12, is in the Tanglewood and Santa Maria area, but his current whereabouts are unknown. Police have released a photo...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Court Filings Indicate Alleged Santa Ynez Homicide Was Worse Than Reported

Noozhawk turns 15 years old this weekend, a remarkable run for a cockamamie idea to provide professionally reported and edited local news exclusively online. Our fledgling start-up covering Santa Barbara and Goleta launched on Oct. 16, 2007, and has grown into a countywide news source that locals like YOU rely on for independent, objective and trustworthy journalism every single day — and often several times a day.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Trash, drug use and defecation outside the SLO Train Museum

Business owners and local residents are expressing frustration over a homeless encampment that has sprung up in the parking lot by the San Luis Obispo Train Museum. Individuals have been camping in the parking lot close to the SLO Railroad Museum. At night, there are often numerous homeless individuals in the encampment, some who leave piles of trash when they move on.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
syvnews.com

Crumbl Cookies opens in Santa Maria

Crumbl Cookies is the newest franchise to open up shop in the Enos Ranch West business center. The national cookie bakery chain opened Friday in the center located on Betteravia Road in Santa Maria. The franchise is owned and operated by Kristi Seligman, Katie Bertilacchi, Ted Marsella and Julie Van...
SANTA MARIA, CA
High School Football PRO

Santa Maria, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The San Luis Obispo High School football team will have a game with Santa Maria High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Farmhouse sells in Santa Maria for $1.5 million

A house built in 1981 located in the 7100 block of Foxen Canyon Road in Santa Maria has a new owner. The 1,552-square-foot property was sold on Sept. 13, 2022. The $1,500,000 purchase price works out to $966 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 3.1-acre lot.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Central Coast AirFest wows thousands Saturday, back for more Sunday

Thousands of people gathered at the Santa Maria Airport Saturday to celebrate aviation during the Central Coast AirFest with vintage warbirds, high-octane air performances and displays under mostly cloudy skies. A second day of performances is scheduled Sunday along with an Octoberfest-themed beer garden, food trucks, and plenty of activities...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Arroyo Quemada Neighbors Complain the Dump Smells Foul

Living down-canyon from the county dump is bound to result in odor issues, but residents along Arroyo Quemada Lane noticed an unbearable uptick in the odors carried by the offshore winds from the Tajiguas facility during the past year. “There’s a new piece of equipment, the anaerobic digester,” said Bruce...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

