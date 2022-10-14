Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
Related
martincitytelegraph.com
The South KC Guide to Halloween Events – Starting Now
Halloween started early this year. The following is a list of some of the fun you can have between October 16 and October 31. 4701 E Gregory Blvd, Kansas City, MO. The Kansas City Police Department joins this drive thru event. St Paul’s United Methodist Church – October 21 at...
Hayward’s Pit BBQ founder remembered by friends and family
It is only fitting that Hayward Spears Sr. family and friends said their goodbyes to the BBQ baron over none other than BBQ.
Kansas City’s Cornucopia Festival takes over P&L District
What you need to know about Kansas City's Cornucopia Festival taking place in the Power & Light District Oct. 14-16.
KMBC.com
Some Chiefs fans asking for help after thieves stole tailgating van Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some Kansas City Chiefs fans are asking for help after their tailgate van was stolen Sunday morning. Thieves took it from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in North Kansas City along Armour Road. Now, the Kansas City community is stepping up to help.
kcur.org
Folly Theater, Kansas City’s ‘Grand Lady of 12th Street,’ reopening after $4.2 million renovation
When visitors walk under the glowing sign of the Folly Theater for its grand reopening Saturday, they’ll see all of what $4.2 million can do to a place. Nearly everything from the floor to the seats to the sconces on the walls have been refurbished or replaced inside the 122-year-old neoclassical building, a process that started four years ago.
Overland Park opens city’s first all-inclusive playground
Overland Park holds a grand opening for overhauled Strang Park, the city's first all-inclusive playground.
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project hosts first fall makers fair
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Small business owners and local artists lined up for KC Pet Project’s Fall Makers Fair. “We always wanted to do this event and we were like ‘we’re going to make it happen this fall,’ and we actually put it together really quickly,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project.
KCTV 5
UPDATE: KCPD found Deborah A. Johnson after silver alert
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a silver alert for a missing or endangered person was put in place for 70-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, resident Deborah A. Johnson, the Kansas City Missouri Police Department said Johnson was found in an update at 12:06 p.m. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department...
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
KCPD investigating 2 suspicious deaths near Northeast 48th Street, Randolph Road
A suspicious death investigation is underway near Northeast 48th Street and Randolph Road, per Kansas City, Missouri, police.
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Oct. 14-16
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.
KCTV 5
One dead following shooting in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are investigating a deadly shooting near North Oak Trafficway and NE Vivion Road. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. There’s no information about the victim at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News...
Chiefs fan has van stolen right in front of him
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A disappointing day for Chiefs Kingdom and even more disappointing for one fan whose car was stolen on game day. “Came back outside and the van was driving away, and it started heading down the interstate,” said Riley Halley. The custom Chiefs van was stolen right in front of their eyes […]
inkansascity.com
Lizzo Reminds Kansas Citians to Love Themselves Amid Stunning T-Mobile Center Performance
A full-blown street carnival invaded the Power and Light District on Friday night—one replete with all the trappings: a Ferris wheel, tilt-a-whirl and other rides; plus carts peddling plenty of high- and empty-calorie treats and sweets. It was as if someone dumped a big scoop of SantaCaliGon Days on Grand Boulevard outside the T-Mobile Center.
QuikTrip could soon operate urgent care centers in Kansas City
QuikTrip, known across the Midwest for its convenience store locations, may soon add urgent care centers to its list of offerings.
KCTV 5
Miller Theatres apologizes following prop firearm false alarm
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Miller Theatres apologized in a Facebook post after a false alarm regarding a prop firearm resulted in a police response Saturday night. “We wanted to inform the public that there was a false alarm at the theater tonight with a prop firearm in a play we were hosting,” Miller Theatres said in the Facebook post. “Everyone is okay (sic) and there is nothing to worry about. And unfortunately this was not an approved prop by us as we would have never allowed for something such as this to occur.”
Fire damages KCK building for third time in a day
Kansas City, Kansas firefighters responded to a third fire at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in about 24 hours.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near N Oak Trafficway, NE Vivion Road
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near North Oak Trafficway and Northeast Vivion Road.
Overland Park neighbors push back against rumblings of new Deer Creek apartment plan
Residents in Overland Park's Deer Creek neighborhood have heard rumblings the developer is entertaining an apartment complex once again.
Off-duty Independence firefighter killed in crash
An Independence off-duty firefighter was killed Friday in a crash.
Comments / 0