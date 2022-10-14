ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
outsidemagazine

Hiking a Colorado Fourteener Becomes a Fight to Survive After a Catastrophic Fall

Leon Sparks, a 44-year-old sales representative in Mississippi, spends one week each summer hiking Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, Sparks attempted to climb three peaks in one day in the San Juan Range: El Diente Peak, Mount Wilson, and Wilson Peak. Unfortunately for Sparks, he fell, shattered his ankle, and had to be rescued on the side of El Diente Peak.
COLORADO STATE
Field & Stream

Hunter Shoots Giant Non-Typical Mule Deer in Wyoming High Country

After multiple days in the backcountry, a hunter in Wyoming has bagged the mule deer buck of a lifetime. The massive muley, still in full velvet, was killed by Bo Gardner, and according to his guide Thomas Baker of Buro Crazy Outfitters, the deer was about 10 years old. “When me and my son first found the buck in July, I forgot about everything else and lived with this deer,” Baker said in an Instagram post. “Staying at a distance and watching him was so special, and I had to pinch myself all the time realizing what I was watching!” He said the deer went completely nocturnal sometime during the month of August. After that, his sightings were usually limited to about one to two minutes per day.
WYOMING STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada

First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
BOISE, ID
The Moose 95.1 FM

Is it Reliable? Experts Predict Brutal Winter in Montana

Winter will be here before you know it, and experts are predicting extremely cold temperatures for many northern states, including Montana. Farmers' Almanac recently released an extreme winter forecast for 22-23, and temperatures in Montana are expected to be some of the coldest in the lower 48. According to the prediction, the north-central United States could experience extreme temperatures well below zero. Temperatures could be -40 or below in January.
MONTANA STATE
Westword

Colorado Not Alone in Cannabis Woes

After recreational sales started in 2014, Colorado's commercial cannabis industry didn't experience a dry spell until 2021, when both wholesale prices and dispensary sales started dropping. That dry spell is bordering on full-on drought as we near the end of 2022, however, with the average price per pound of marijuana flower falling nearly 62 percent since last year.
COLORADO STATE
modernfarmer.com

Cattle Ranchers On High Alert After Longhorned Tick Found in Missouri

In tough news for Missouri cattle farmers, the Longhorned tick, a creature that causes disease and significant weight loss in cows, has been discovered for the first time in northern Missouri. According to the University of Missouri (MU), which recently announced the detection of the tick, the pests have wreaked...
MISSOURI STATE
101.9 KING FM

400 Pound Bear Found Lounging Under Colorado Porch

An enormous bear that looks like he ate another bear was ready for hibernation but the problem wasn't that in itself, it just so happened to be the location that he tried to spend his time sleeping through the winter, under a Durango, Colorado resident's front porch. The bear was...
DURANGO, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
COLORADO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Bobcats in Utah: Types & Where They Live

The Rocky Mountains, the Great Basin along the border with Nevada and Arizona, and the Colorado Plateau close to the eastern border with Colorado, make up Utah’s three primary geographical regions. Five national parks, numerous other state parks, and wildlife refuges are home to some of the state’s most fascinating species. These state and national parks cover nearly all of Utah’s significant geographic areas.
UTAH STATE

