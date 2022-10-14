Read full article on original website
Related
News-Herald.com
West Geauga vs. South boys soccer: Gritty Wolverines pull off 1-0 stunner to snap lengthy winless skid
Maybe it was the reality setting in that time is running short this fall. Or perhaps it was the pink socks to go with their home kits for their annual cancer awareness match day. Regardless, though, West Geauga found some magic Oct. 15 as it welcomed South to close the...
News-Herald.com
Kenston vs. Riverside football: Beavers clinch WRC tie, home playoff game with 42-25 win
Life as “the hunted” isn’t always easy. The Riverside football team is finding that out on a weekly basis. Falling behind early against visiting Kenston, the Beavers had to battle back for a 42-25 win at Riverside Stadium on Oct. 14. The win not only clinches at least a share of the Western Reserve Conference title, but it also guarantees a first-round playoff game to be held on the Beavers’ home field later this month.
News-Herald.com
VASJ vs. Lake Catholic football: Vikings hold Cougars, 35-28
Momentum and the game itself were in danger of slipping out of VASJ’s hands late in its matchup with rival Lake Catholic at Jerome T. Osborne Stadium in Mentor on October 15. For the second time in the contest, the Cougars had sliced a 21-point deficit to 7. Now,...
News-Herald.com
Mentor vs. Strongsville football: Cardinals roll to big win
Mentor has had its share of ups and downs throughout the 2022 season. Through it all, the good and bad, the Cardinals have kept battling, continued working to get better and never lost their poise. That effort and belief paid off in a major way in a senior night Greater...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News-Herald.com
Chardon vs. South football: Hilltoppers rack up points in 56-20 win over Rebels
Run hard, run often. That has been the point of attack for Chardon football for years. But when the Hilltopperes welcomed South on Oct. 14 in a WRC matchup, they went to the skies. Alex Henry connected with Caleb Hewitt from 20 yards out on the second Chardon drive of...
News-Herald.com
Nonprofits congratulated for earning awards in fundraising challenge | Editorial
For many nonprofit organizations, raising funds is a task that seemingly never ends. So when nonprofits can do something to receive financial donations from sources outside of regular and traditional contributors, you can bet some of these entities are eager to take the chance. Recently, two area nonprofit organizations based...
Comments / 0