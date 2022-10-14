YUMA COUNTY, Colo. — On Wednesday morning, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) posted a message from Sheriff Todd Combs. "Due to being short-staffed, I have decided to suspend full-time operations at the Yuma County Jail," the message read in part. "I am unable to maintain a staff schedule that allows for a safe environment for the inmates or staff at this time."

YUMA COUNTY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO