UNCSAM48
2d ago
This guy who was arrested because of his actions deserved all that he got. If he would have done like police asked him to do. He would have been handcuffed and then they could have talked in a civil manner. By resisting the police they had no other choice but do what y try hey did. Why are we defending these type of people and hogtying the officers for doing there duty and protecting themselves and others. This suit is totally asinine and should never go any farther because the guy was defying the requests of the officers and fought back.
