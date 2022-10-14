ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Bears to Re-Evaluate Every Player on Roster Before Patriots Game

Bears to re-evaluate every player before next game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have some serious self-scouting to do. Six games into the season, they sit at 2-4. At times they’ve looked good, both on offense and defense. Other times they’ve looked awful, again on offense and defense. With 10 days between games, Matt Eberflus and the rest of the coaching staff will take advantage of the mini bye week to do extra evaluations to see what’s been working, what hasn’t been working and what changes the team needs to make to give themselves a better chance of winning on a weekly basis moving forward.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Plans to Return in Week 7 Vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys could soon get their star back. No, not their logo, but star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out since leaving Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early with a right thumb fracture. But it looks like the 29-year-old signal caller could be making his way...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room by Interim Coach

Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by interim coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wasted no time exercising his new authority. Wilks, who took over after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last week, tossed Robbie Anderson out of Sunday's game...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Justin Fields
NBC Chicago

Jay Cutler Supplies Victory Cigars for Tennessee After Alabama Upset

Cutler supplies victory cigars for Tennessee after Alabama upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jay Culter didn't attend the University of Tennessee, but he still stepped up after the No. 6 Volunteers upset perennial powerhouse Alabama on Saturday night. The former Bears quarterback, who attended SEC-rival Vanderbilt, supplied victory...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Chicago

Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers

Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Bears#Nbc Sports Chicago#American Football#Nbc Sports
NBC Chicago

Report: Carson Wentz Could Miss Time With Fractured Finger

Report: Carson Wentz could miss time with fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears, but it appears to have come at a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Chicago

WATCH: Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty Scores 2 Shorthanded Goals in 2:08

WATCH: Sam Lafferty scores 2 shorthanded goals in 2:08 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks had a tough time scoring in the preseason after being shut out in three of six games, and they also failed to score an even-strength goal in their first two games of the regular season. Offense is clearly going to be hard to come by this year.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agents

Agents: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jordan Poole and the Warriors are closing a massive new deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited Poole's agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, in reporting Saturday morning that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the team.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Chicago

