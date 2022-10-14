Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers
Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
Justin Fields Is Giving Bears Everything, Shameful Team Won't Do Same
Schrock: Bears have put Fields in shameful situation for young QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Justin Fields was pummeled over and over again during the Bears' ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night, two feelings washed over me. I was impressed by Fields' toughness....
Bears to Re-Evaluate Every Player on Roster Before Patriots Game
Bears to re-evaluate every player before next game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have some serious self-scouting to do. Six games into the season, they sit at 2-4. At times they’ve looked good, both on offense and defense. Other times they’ve looked awful, again on offense and defense. With 10 days between games, Matt Eberflus and the rest of the coaching staff will take advantage of the mini bye week to do extra evaluations to see what’s been working, what hasn’t been working and what changes the team needs to make to give themselves a better chance of winning on a weekly basis moving forward.
ESPN Analyst Says Bears Are Failing Justin Fields' Development
ESPN analyst says Bears are failing Fields' development originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday night, Justin Fields was banged up. He was sacked five times. He spent considerable amounts of time on the ground. And he mentioned after the game his body was "hurting." According to one ESPN...
Patrick Kane Gives Luke Richardson Game Puck for First Win as Blackhawks Coach
Kane gives Richardson game puck for first win as Hawks coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks rallied from 2-0 down to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Saturday at SAP Center for their first win of the 2022-23 season, a nice way to wrap up a three-game road trip after dropping their first two contests.
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Plans to Return in Week 7 Vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys could soon get their star back. No, not their logo, but star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out since leaving Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early with a right thumb fracture. But it looks like the 29-year-old signal caller could be making his way...
Panthers' Robbie Anderson Sent to Locker Room by Interim Coach
Panthers' Robbie Anderson sent to locker room by interim coach originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks wasted no time exercising his new authority. Wilks, who took over after former head coach Matt Rhule was fired last week, tossed Robbie Anderson out of Sunday's game...
Saints' Alvin Kamara Faces $10M Lawsuit on Top of Felony Charge
A lawsuit filed this week against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara seeks $10 million in damages and a jury trial in connection to an assault in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend. Kamara already faces a felony battery charge in the alleged assault of Darnell Greene Jr., who...
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson Exits With Thumb Injury, Teddy Bridgewater Takes Over
Another week, another quarterback injury for the Miami Dolphins. Third-string rookie Skylar Thompson got his first career start on Sunday after both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater suffered concussions in the last two games. But the 25-year-old Thompson suffered a thumb injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against...
Jay Cutler Supplies Victory Cigars for Tennessee After Alabama Upset
Cutler supplies victory cigars for Tennessee after Alabama upset originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jay Culter didn't attend the University of Tennessee, but he still stepped up after the No. 6 Volunteers upset perennial powerhouse Alabama on Saturday night. The former Bears quarterback, who attended SEC-rival Vanderbilt, supplied victory...
Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers
Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
Report: Carson Wentz Could Miss Time With Fractured Finger
Report: Carson Wentz could miss time with fractured finger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Washington Commanders snapped a four-game losing streak with a Thursday Night Football win over the Chicago Bears, but it appears to have come at a cost. Starting quarterback Carson Wentz reportedly suffered a fractured...
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson Records 3 Points, Shines in Season Debut
Jason Dickinson records 3 points, shines in Hawks debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Dickinson was acquired by the Blackhawks from the Vancouver Canucks five days before Opening Night, but he missed the first two games of the regular season due to visa issues. On Saturday, Dickinson joined...
Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List
“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
Warriors' Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green Punch Incident
JP breaks silence on Draymond incident after 'long' few weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. More than 10 days after Jordan Poole was punched by Draymond Green during Warriors practice on Oct. 5, the 23-year-old guard broke his silence on the incident. "He apologized and [was] professional," Poole told...
NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Where Bears Stand After Loss Vs. Commanders
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after Commanders loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL misery index is crowded with star quarterbacks after a weird Week 6. Aaron Rodgers got dump trucked by the New York Jets, Tom Brady was silenced by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage
Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend has entered the chat. Camille Kostek recently weighed in on the divorce rumors between her boyfriend's former teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. When spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 13, the "Dancing With Myself" host was asked by a paparazzi if she thought...
WATCH: Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty Scores 2 Shorthanded Goals in 2:08
WATCH: Sam Lafferty scores 2 shorthanded goals in 2:08 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks had a tough time scoring in the preseason after being shut out in three of six games, and they also failed to score an even-strength goal in their first two games of the regular season. Offense is clearly going to be hard to come by this year.
Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agents
Agents: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jordan Poole and the Warriors are closing a massive new deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited Poole's agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, in reporting Saturday morning that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the team.
Comments / 0