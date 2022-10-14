ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

daltonkidronnews.com

Family, friends support, pray for DHS coach

Lauran Hicks is in a rehab facility and continues to recover from a motorcycle crash over the summer. (PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY FAMILY FROM SIGNING TO PLAY VOLLEYBALL FOR COLLEGE AND VACATION) DALTON Doctors and nurses surrounding Lauran Hicks and her family say the 24-year-old Dalton High graduate’s tenacity, strength, independence,...
DALTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Crash cuts power to nearly 150 in Greenville

A traffic accident knocked out power to nearly 150 homes and businesses in Greenville early Sunday. First responders were sent to Main Street and College Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. where they found a car on its side in the middle of the street. A utility pole was struck, cutting...
GREENVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Appeal to reopen St. Lucy Church in Campbell denied

Saint Lucy Church and Saint Joseph the Provider Church closed nearly a year ago, but a group of parishioners protested the decision of the closure. The official word on the appeal was received by Rev. David J. Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown. Dicastery for the Clergy at the Vatican in Rome...
CAMPBELL, OH
mahoningmatters.com

WEEKEND MATTERS | Comedian Bill Engvall making ‘Farewell’ stop in Warren

Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Actor and comedian Bill Engvall of the Grammy-nominated “Blue Collar Comedy” concert films will take the stage twice at Robins Theatre in Warren on Saturday. Engvall’s “Farewell...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
OHIO STATE

