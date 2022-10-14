Read full article on original website
200 owners, pugs gather for 1st-ever Valley Pug Fest
Saturday was the first-ever Mahoning Valley Pug Fest.
How making pottery will help the "Empty Bowl," fundraiser for neighbors in need
In Mercer County where a local pottery studio is helping support a program to feed people who would otherwise go hungry. The fundraising event is more timely than ever as food costs keep going up. Studio 83 a pottery and arts studio in downtown Sharon hosted a throw down where...
Austintown Schools’ fundraiser includes school lunch favorite
A picture of the meal posted online generated a huge positive response from people remembering it as their favorite meal, so the food service organized a fundraiser around it.
Meet the new president of the Cleveland NAACP
As a little girl, Kayla Griffin knew she had the qualities that would prepare her for the role she has today.
Ohio School District Launches Investigation After Alleged School Bus Segregation
Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools in Summit County, Ohio launched a full investigation after a a parent alleged her and other black children was separated from white students on the school bus because of their races, reported Cleveland19 News. The mother claims that the school bus driver forced black students to...
Family, friends support, pray for DHS coach
Lauran Hicks is in a rehab facility and continues to recover from a motorcycle crash over the summer. (PHOTOS SUBMITTED BY FAMILY FROM SIGNING TO PLAY VOLLEYBALL FOR COLLEGE AND VACATION) DALTON Doctors and nurses surrounding Lauran Hicks and her family say the 24-year-old Dalton High graduate’s tenacity, strength, independence,...
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Crash cuts power to nearly 150 in Greenville
A traffic accident knocked out power to nearly 150 homes and businesses in Greenville early Sunday. First responders were sent to Main Street and College Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. where they found a car on its side in the middle of the street. A utility pole was struck, cutting...
Adorable goat in onesie needs a home
After battling a parasitic infection and getting the all clear, a local goat is ready for a family to call her own.
NE Ohio woman turns heads with unusual pets
Jackie Hahner is used to double-takes when she's out and about. It's hard to avoid when you have a pet raccoon at your side.
Appeal to reopen St. Lucy Church in Campbell denied
Saint Lucy Church and Saint Joseph the Provider Church closed nearly a year ago, but a group of parishioners protested the decision of the closure. The official word on the appeal was received by Rev. David J. Bonnar, Bishop of Youngstown. Dicastery for the Clergy at the Vatican in Rome...
Local funeral home transformed into haunted house
For this October, Erik Engartner turned the funeral home into a haunted house called "Nine Lives at the Wickyards."
Vatican: Local church to officially close after parishioners’ appeal
The Youngstown Diocese has officially confirmed the closing of a Campbell church.
Canfield fire department may end ambulance services in Boardman
In a letter sent last week to Boardman trustees, the fire district's board of trustees stated that because of increasing volume, the Cardinal Joint Fire District will no longer provide ambulance service to Boardman.
WEEKEND MATTERS | Comedian Bill Engvall making ‘Farewell’ stop in Warren
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Actor and comedian Bill Engvall of the Grammy-nominated “Blue Collar Comedy” concert films will take the stage twice at Robins Theatre in Warren on Saturday. Engvall’s “Farewell...
Local retired firefighter deployed to help Florida firefighters after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fl. (WKBN) – As the cleanup continues across Florida in the wake of former Hurricane Ian, those performing search and recovery efforts are getting help themselves. Retired Youngstown Firefighter Tracey Wright is part of Ohio’s Peer Support Team. She sent images from a recent deployment to the...
Youngstown Handel’s closed after smoke brings YFD
A Youngstown Handel's is closed Friday night after smoke brought firefighters to the scene.
WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: Ohio Deaths Top 40,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The number of people who died with coronavirus in Ohio topped a milestone on Thursday. In their weekly report, the state health department put the death toll from COVID at over 40,000. The Stark County total is 1772. Weekly new reported case...
Manufacturing networking opportunity in Youngstown
From 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at 1 Performance Place in Youngstown they will have plant tours, food trucks, open interviews, and arts and crafts activities.
Warren prosecutor announces run for judge
Longtime Warren City Prosecutor Traci Timko has announced she'll be running for Municipal Court judge in 2023.
