MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:20 pm on Saturday to a fire beneath the State route 519 bridge near Save-A-Lot. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen coming from beneath the bridge. This is where a homeless camp had been residing until the fire started. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with the assistance of 10 firefighters. Units cleared the scene at 6:40 pm. No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 16 HOURS AGO