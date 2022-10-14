Read full article on original website
Jacob Garrison
2d ago
I'm about to have to kick out one of my tenants so you all need to help her. She's a hoarder, I've given her over a year now to find a new place and thats w/ her only paying half her rent b/c she says she has a medical bill lol.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvih.com
State Surplus Online Auction Begins
In an ongoing effort to make state government operations more cost-effective and efficient, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Division of Equipment. The...
WUKY
'Taking Cheapside' documents the road to the removal of Lexington's downtown Confederate statues
It’s been nearly five years since Confederate statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge were removed from the front lawn of Lexington’s Old Courthouse. The move followed legal battles that were ultimately settled by then Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear. Within hours of the decision, the statues were down.
WKYT 27
Fifth annual Patriot Day Show in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Patriot Day Show is an annual event hosted by the Motorheads Car Club. This is their fifth year of the event, which honors those who lost their lives in 9/11. It also honors veterans, active military, and first responders. They have a parking lot full...
WKYT 27
Lexington homeless shelters getting ready for the cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington is preparing to help people living on the streets get through the upcoming cold weather. Charlie Lanter, leader of Lexington’s housing advocacy and community development office, said they are ready for winter, and most shelter capacity has returned to pre-pandemic levels. He says the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kentuckytoday.com
State surplus sale begins Sunday online
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – You could say the state is having a yard sale, as the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will auction surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Sunday through, Tuesday, October 25. An annual event, this...
clayconews.com
FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY
LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
fox56news.com
10 years in the making: Lexington’s Town Branch Commons now open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A project 10 years in the making was officially opened to the public in Lexington on Thursday. Mayor Linda Gorton, Gov. Andy Beshear, former Mayor Jim Gray, and Congressman Andy Barr joined Lexington citizens downtown for the ribbon cutting of Town Branch Commons, a 2.2-mile trail linking outdoor activities to the urban areas of the city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
‘Poor People’s Campaign’ hosts get out to vote rally
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Poor People’s Campaign says they’re continuing the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and many others, calling for a “revolution of values in America.”. “That’s in a way disheartening that we’re fighting the same battles that we fought well over 50...
WKYT 27
Golden Alert canceled for missing Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Lexington Police Department has canceled a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man. Danny Brown, 64, had been missing since the morning of Saturday, October 15, 2022, when he left Albany, KY, to return to Lexington. He was located just after 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
WKYT 27
Link to Hope | Lexington group highlighting racial disparity in cancer care
Link2Hope | Lexington breast cancer survivor finds strength in group, Colors of Promise. Lexington breast cancer survivor finds strength in group, Colors of Promise. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Kentucky survivor shares personal journey. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 4:29 AM EDT. Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Kentucky survivor shares personal journey.
WTVQ
Popular car show helps raise money for veteran’s center
LEXINGTON, ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington car club is using proceeds from an annual car show to give back to veterans. The Motorheads Car Club held its’ 5th annual Patriots Day Car Show Sunday at Fredrick Douglas High School. Organizers say the show was in honor of 9/11. It begins...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
uky.edu
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
WKYT 27
Remembrance walk for National Pregnancy and Infant Awareness Day in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - October 15th is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day. Amanda Burnett has been through the experience herself, and she has the scars of grief to prove it. She said the feeling is hard to put into words. “My husband and I, we have lost three...
WKYT 27
Lexington protestors show support for Iran
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A protest was held Saturday in Lexington to show support for women in Iran. Dozens of protestors gathered around the courthouse plaza in downtown Lexington Saturday. They’re working to raise awareness about mass demonstrations that have rocked Iran for several weeks. People across the country have taken to the streets after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. Amini was detained by police for allegedly violating Iran’s dress code.
Division of Surplus Properties’ yard sale: heavy equipment, vehicles in online auction starting today
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment. The auction begins today and closes on Tuesday, Oct. 25. An annual event,...
WKYT 27
Crews respond to Morehead bridge fire, arson suspected
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:20 pm on Saturday to a fire beneath the State route 519 bridge near Save-A-Lot. Upon arrival, heavy black smoke was seen coming from beneath the bridge. This is where a homeless camp had been residing until the fire started. The fire was contained within 20 minutes with the assistance of 10 firefighters. Units cleared the scene at 6:40 pm. No injuries were reported. The homeless camp was destroyed.
Times Gazette
The kindness and the anger
My wife, Brenda, and I were driving on Leestown Road in Lexington, Kentucky when we saw a large green sign with an arrow pointing to the Blackburn Correctional Complex, a 90-day, prerelease, male-only correctional unit. Brenda casually mentioned she had once worked inside those prison walls. She said in her...
fox56news.com
Scammers pretending to be odd-job contractors targeting Franklin County residents
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in Franklin County have had packages and property stolen after hiring people for odd jobs. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said they have received multiple complaints from the Peaks Mill area of property being stolen from front porches. People have been pretending...
WKYT 27
Several Ky. counties, including Fayette, under a burn ban this weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Several Kentucky counties, including Fayette, are under a burn ban this weekend. That ban also includes any open burn permits. The last time Lexington had a burn ban was three years ago. The burn ban comes in response to a red flag warning from the National Weather Service.
Comments / 8