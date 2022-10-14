ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Texas Rose Festival costume designer discusses preparations for 2022

By Katie Pratt
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – KETK is the home of the Texas Rose Festival Parade, and people are eager to see the creations come to life. Jacob Climer is the costume and set designer for the 2022 Texas Rose Festival.

Organizers put the finishing touches together, and this year designer Jacob Climer was tasked with bringing the theme “Empires of Enchantment” to life.

When is the best time to visit the Tyler Rose Garden?

“This year does feel a little more kind of mod and 60s and like chunkier beading, and kind of the glamor of the mid-60s and Jackie O. Kind of all that kind of stuff,” said Climer. “It’s a little more inspired by that kind of overall.”

This will be his second year designing for the Texas Rose Festival.

“The fantasy of it all is it’s unlike anything else I get to work on,” said Climer. “It’s a fantastic use of, you know, my skills and creativity.”

He jumped into the role during the pandemic, which brought additional obstacles. Some hardships included a material shortage and the Texas Rose Festival was delayed for the second time in the event’s history. This will be his first time bringing the elaborate festival gowns to life under normal circumstances.

“We’re trying some things this year that we don’t know, that have been tried in the festival. I mean (they) may be nerdy and small, and no one will notice them,” said Climer. “But, my team is really kind of pushing. We’re trying to push the limits of what what’s possible.”

Climer said he is already getting started on sketches for 2023.

