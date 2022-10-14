ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Kamala Harris swings through Michigan ahead of 2022 midterms

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Detroit on Saturday to attend several events with Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist. Kamala Harris's trip to the Motor City included highlighting federal bills like the CHIPS Act which is intended to bring more manufacturing back to the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
How to track your absentee ballot in Michigan

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Once you return your absentee ballot in Michigan, you can track it to make sure your clerk receives it. Read more election coverage here. The state has an online database where you can check the status of your ballot, along with other information, such as registration status and polling place. You can also view a sample ballot.
MICHIGAN STATE
Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Woman shot and killed on I-94 in Macomb County; freeway now open

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 are now open at Vernier after a body was found on the freeway in Macomb County Friday morning. According to Michigan State Police, the body of a woman with head trauma was found near I-94 and 9 Mile in St. Clair Shores around 7:45 a.m. The road reopened about six hours later, just after 1:40 p.m.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
DETROIT, MI
Cooler Temps Coming

Breezy and cool this weekend, perfect Fall Michigan weather! Colder air is on the way! Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.
MICHIGAN STATE
Metro Detroit weekend road work to close I-96 Express, lanes on I-696, I-75

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're headed out this weekend, you'll want to plan your detours now. Road work will completely close stretches of the east and westbound I-96 Express lanes in Detroit, part of the Lodge Freeway, and lanes on I-75 and I-696. Other roads will also experience closures from construction.
DETROIT, MI
Metro Detroit weather: Chilly but sunny Friday with beautiful fall colors starts weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A chilly start to the day on Friday but I think we're gonna shape up nicely!. Most of the rain across the state is traveling west to northeast, and will largely avoid us. Due to this, I'm keeping Friday's forecast dry with a delightful amount of sunshine early and a high near 57. It will be chilly but pretty with the sunshine and fall colors!
ENVIRONMENT

