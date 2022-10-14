ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We must do more’: Raleigh mayor reacts to shooting that killed five, injured others

By Colleen Hammond, Anna Johnson
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

With trembling hands, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin stepped up to the microphone and announced that a shooting had killed five people in the city.

On Thursday, just after 5 p.m., multiple people were shot and killed near near Osprey Cove and Bay Harbor drives in the Hedingham neighborhood of northeast Raleigh.

Just after 9 p.m., Baldwin provided the first update to the public on the deadly shooting, surrounded by other city officials.

“This is a sad and tragic day,” she said outside the Raleigh Municipal Building, not far from a memorial for fallen police officers.

Although Baldwin didn’t provide any information on the victims’ identities, she said one of the deceased victims was an off-duty Raleigh police officer. A second Raleigh police officer, one with the K-9 unit, was also shot during the incident. The second officer did not sustain life-threatening injuries, Baldwin said.

“It is a tragic day because the Raleigh Police Department has lost one of their own,” Baldwin said.

Visibly upset, Baldwin urged citizens to unite during this difficult time.

“All of us must come together,” she said.

“To all of you watching or listening, I would ask that you reach out to ones you love,” Baldwin said. “Let people know you care.”

She asked that the people of Raleigh do what they can to support the Hedingham community and all those affected by the shooting.

“We must do more,” she said. “We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence.”

Police announced a suspect was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 p.m.

“We have much to do,” Baldwin said. “And tonight we have much to mourn.”

Raleigh mayor gives update on greenway shooting

City Manager Marchell Adams-David and Raleigh Police Lt. Jason Borneo also were at the press conference.

Here’s are highlights of what they shared:

  • Five people were shot and killed, including an off-duty Raleigh Police Department officer.
  • A K-9 Raleigh Police Department officer was shot but their injuries were not life-threatening. There was no other confirmation about the number of other injuries.
  • Multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway, which is near the Hedingham neighborhood.
  • The first call to 911 came in at 5:15 p.m.
  • Police Chief Estella Patterson was away at a professional conference but is headed back to the city. She has received minute-by-minute updates.

Comments / 2

The News & Observer

