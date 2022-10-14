ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WYTV.com

Local funeral home transformed into haunted house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not unusual this time of year for old houses to become haunted houses. On Youngstown’s North Side, there’s one house that took a different route. It’s an old house that became a funeral home that’s now a haunted house.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

200 owners, pugs gather for 1st-ever Valley Pug Fest

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday was the first-ever Mahoning Valley Pug Fest. Pugs from the Valley gathered at the DeBartolo Commons outside the Southern Park Mall. The event had pug races, local dog rescues, food trucks and nonprofit agencies. There were over 200 pugs in attendance. The free event...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Local parks hold leadership summit in the Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parks and recreation professionals gathered Friday at the first Mahoning Valley Parks and Recreation Leadership Summit. It happened at Packard Music Hall in Warren. Community partners and elected officials were also present. The summit recognized incredible parks around the Valley. It’s goal was to build...
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Government
Youngstown, OH
Lifestyle
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
City
Rogers, OH
WYTV.com

Manufacturing networking opportunity in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Trivium Packaging is celebrating Manufacturing Day on Friday. From 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 1 Performance Place in Youngstown they will have plant tours, food trucks, open interviews, and arts and crafts activities. The goal is to learn about opportunities in the manufacturing industry in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Central road closed Sunday for parade

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert for drivers Sunday in Mineral Ridge. State Route 46 from Depot Street to Ohltown McDonald Road will be closed for a little bit. This is due to the Spirit Parade that will be taking place. The road will be closed starting...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
WYTV.com

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the day on Monday and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31

AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Ford Nature Center#Operations
WYTV.com

Brightside Project holds 6th Masquerade Ball

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — In Salem on Saturday night, the Brightside Project hosted its sixth annual Masquerade Ball. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit children of Columbiana County. WKBN’s very own Lindsey Watson emceed the event. At the sold-out event, 200 people dressed up in beautiful...
SALEM, OH
Farm and Dairy

Giant pumpkins bring joy, break records at Ohio weigh-off

CANFIELD, Ohio — Growing a giant pumpkin is not for the faint of heart. It requires good soil, lots of water, the right temperatures, according to longtime growers, — as well as a lot of emotional commitment. “I had to do surgery on this pumpkin,” said Matthew Baughman,...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Scaregrounds hosts fill-the-truck event

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Scaregrounds hosted a fill the truck event on Sunday. The collected non-perishable items, clothes and household supplies will go to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Cheerleaders and football players from Canfield High School volunteered to support the cause. Mr. Mange is the...
CANFIELD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WYTV.com

Chalk art used to celebrate Ohio Nonviolence Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is celebrating “Ohio Nonviolence Week” with *chalk art!. This is a campaign by “Artists for Israel” called “Chalk Over Hate: Fighting Antisemitism Through Public Art.” Three artists will be creating murals, one of which will be 3-D!
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Renewal levy would help maintain Salem parks

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem voters will see a 1.3 mill levy on the ballot for the parks this November. The five-year renewal levy would generate $224,300. For a home valued at $100,000, it would cost about $26 a year. Since it’s a renewal, it would not cost taxpayers...
SALEM, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron Area

If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. This seafood market has some of the best fish fry in Akron. You can't go wrong with a fried ocean perch dinner, which comes with coleslaw, a roll, tartar sauce, hot sauce, and a hot side of your choice. Hot side options include French fries, fried okra, mac and cheese, rice pilaf, and red beans and rice. They also offer excellent fried whiting, catfish, tilapia, whitefish, and shrimp.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness

AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
AKRON, OH
WYTV.com

3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company

(WKBN) – Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company. Baumgardner Funeral Homes, Becker Funeral Homes and Lane Family Funeral Homes all announced Friday morning that they were merging into Heritage Family Funeral Services of Elizabethton, Tennessee. The staff and owners will continue on with...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
mahoningmatters.com

WEEKEND MATTERS | Comedian Bill Engvall making ‘Farewell’ stop in Warren

Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Actor and comedian Bill Engvall of the Grammy-nominated “Blue Collar Comedy” concert films will take the stage twice at Robins Theatre in Warren on Saturday. Engvall’s “Farewell...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy