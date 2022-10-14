Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Local funeral home transformed into haunted house
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not unusual this time of year for old houses to become haunted houses. On Youngstown’s North Side, there’s one house that took a different route. It’s an old house that became a funeral home that’s now a haunted house.
WYTV.com
200 owners, pugs gather for 1st-ever Valley Pug Fest
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday was the first-ever Mahoning Valley Pug Fest. Pugs from the Valley gathered at the DeBartolo Commons outside the Southern Park Mall. The event had pug races, local dog rescues, food trucks and nonprofit agencies. There were over 200 pugs in attendance. The free event...
WYTV.com
Local parks hold leadership summit in the Valley
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parks and recreation professionals gathered Friday at the first Mahoning Valley Parks and Recreation Leadership Summit. It happened at Packard Music Hall in Warren. Community partners and elected officials were also present. The summit recognized incredible parks around the Valley. It’s goal was to build...
Girard family evacuated after neighbor alerts crews to house fire
One family is safe this morning thanks to their neighbor after a fire broke out in their house early Sunday morning.
WYTV.com
Manufacturing networking opportunity in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Trivium Packaging is celebrating Manufacturing Day on Friday. From 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 1 Performance Place in Youngstown they will have plant tours, food trucks, open interviews, and arts and crafts activities. The goal is to learn about opportunities in the manufacturing industry in...
WYTV.com
Central road closed Sunday for parade
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert for drivers Sunday in Mineral Ridge. State Route 46 from Depot Street to Ohltown McDonald Road will be closed for a little bit. This is due to the Spirit Parade that will be taking place. The road will be closed starting...
WYTV.com
How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the day on Monday and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the falls: Officials to provide public update on Gorge Dam removal Oct. 31
AKRON, Ohio – The century-old Gorge Dam has been eyed for demolition by local and federal officials for many years. Straddling the Cuyahoga River between Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, the 58-foot-high, 425-foot-wide chunk of concrete in the Gorge Metro Park is the last and largest dam standing in a series that once lined the river from the city of Kent to Akron.
WYTV.com
Brightside Project holds 6th Masquerade Ball
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — In Salem on Saturday night, the Brightside Project hosted its sixth annual Masquerade Ball. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit children of Columbiana County. WKBN’s very own Lindsey Watson emceed the event. At the sold-out event, 200 people dressed up in beautiful...
Farm and Dairy
Giant pumpkins bring joy, break records at Ohio weigh-off
CANFIELD, Ohio — Growing a giant pumpkin is not for the faint of heart. It requires good soil, lots of water, the right temperatures, according to longtime growers, — as well as a lot of emotional commitment. “I had to do surgery on this pumpkin,” said Matthew Baughman,...
WYTV.com
Scaregrounds hosts fill-the-truck event
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Scaregrounds hosted a fill the truck event on Sunday. The collected non-perishable items, clothes and household supplies will go to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Cheerleaders and football players from Canfield High School volunteered to support the cause. Mr. Mange is the...
YFD fights fully engulfed fire on South Side
Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city's South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday.
WYTV.com
Chalk art used to celebrate Ohio Nonviolence Week
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is celebrating “Ohio Nonviolence Week” with *chalk art!. This is a campaign by “Artists for Israel” called “Chalk Over Hate: Fighting Antisemitism Through Public Art.” Three artists will be creating murals, one of which will be 3-D!
Youngstown Handel’s closed after smoke brings YFD
A Youngstown Handel's is closed Friday night after smoke brought firefighters to the scene.
WYTV.com
Renewal levy would help maintain Salem parks
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem voters will see a 1.3 mill levy on the ballot for the parks this November. The five-year renewal levy would generate $224,300. For a home valued at $100,000, it would cost about $26 a year. Since it’s a renewal, it would not cost taxpayers...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Akron Area
If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these local businesses. This seafood market has some of the best fish fry in Akron. You can't go wrong with a fried ocean perch dinner, which comes with coleslaw, a roll, tartar sauce, hot sauce, and a hot side of your choice. Hot side options include French fries, fried okra, mac and cheese, rice pilaf, and red beans and rice. They also offer excellent fried whiting, catfish, tilapia, whitefish, and shrimp.
Harmony House eyes February opening for new Akron emergency shelter for young adults experiencing homelessness
AKRON, Ohio – Since licensed social worker Karla McDay founded Harmony House in 2014, she has been working to assist young adults experiencing homelessness in Summit County. She founded the nonprofit with the goal of giving young adults from impoverished backgrounds the education and tools necessary to overcome obstacles and help them lead productive, balanced lives. The organization provides both emergency and transitional housing for people ages 18-26 in Summit County, according to McDay, who now serves as executive director for the organization.
WYTV.com
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
(WKBN) – Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company. Baumgardner Funeral Homes, Becker Funeral Homes and Lane Family Funeral Homes all announced Friday morning that they were merging into Heritage Family Funeral Services of Elizabethton, Tennessee. The staff and owners will continue on with...
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
mahoningmatters.com
WEEKEND MATTERS | Comedian Bill Engvall making ‘Farewell’ stop in Warren
Here are some of the events happening around the Mahoning Valley this weekend. For more events, check out our Events Calendar. Actor and comedian Bill Engvall of the Grammy-nominated “Blue Collar Comedy” concert films will take the stage twice at Robins Theatre in Warren on Saturday. Engvall’s “Farewell...
