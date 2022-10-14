Read full article on original website
Tudor Dixon criticizes Gretchen Whitmer's on police support, says abortion to be decided by people or a judge
After first debate, Dixon takes shots at Whitmer's stance on abortion and funding police. The race for the governor's office is tightening with less than a month before Election Day. On Friday, the day after the first debate, Republican challenger Tudor Dixon says Whitmer's actions on supporting police are political in nature and she's criticizing her own statements about defunding the police.
