(WKBN) – With the potential of snow in the forecast in the coming days, it means winter is fast approaching. AAA says now is the time to get your car ready for the season. October is AAA car care month. Experts say now is the time to check in with your car’s maintenance before it’s too late. Take a look at wiper blades, tires and top off fluids like coolant and washer fluid. But, AAA says one of the most important thing to have checked is your car’s battery.

NILES, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO