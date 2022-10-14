ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

WYTV.com

3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company

(WKBN) – Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company. Baumgardner Funeral Homes, Becker Funeral Homes and Lane Family Funeral Homes all announced Friday morning that they were merging into Heritage Family Funeral Services of Elizabethton, Tennessee. The staff and owners will continue on with...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WYTV.com

Renewal levy would help maintain Salem parks

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem voters will see a 1.3 mill levy on the ballot for the parks this November. The five-year renewal levy would generate $224,300. For a home valued at $100,000, it would cost about $26 a year. Since it’s a renewal, it would not cost taxpayers...
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Brightside Project holds 6th Masquerade Ball

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — In Salem on Saturday night, the Brightside Project hosted its sixth annual Masquerade Ball. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit children of Columbiana County. WKBN’s very own Lindsey Watson emceed the event. At the sold-out event, 200 people dressed up in beautiful...
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

200 owners, pugs gather for 1st-ever Valley Pug Fest

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday was the first-ever Mahoning Valley Pug Fest. Pugs from the Valley gathered at the DeBartolo Commons outside the Southern Park Mall. The event had pug races, local dog rescues, food trucks and nonprofit agencies. There were over 200 pugs in attendance. The free event...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

YFD fights fully engulfed fire on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday. The fire happened on East Myrtle Avenue near Lois Court, right behind Rayen Early College Intermediate School. The home was fully engulfed, and our reporter on scene...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Scaregrounds hosts fill-the-truck event

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Scaregrounds hosted a fill the truck event on Sunday. The collected non-perishable items, clothes and household supplies will go to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Cheerleaders and football players from Canfield High School volunteered to support the cause. Mr. Mange is the...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the day on Monday and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

AAA gives tips, tricks to get your car ready for winter

(WKBN) – With the potential of snow in the forecast in the coming days, it means winter is fast approaching. AAA says now is the time to get your car ready for the season. October is AAA car care month. Experts say now is the time to check in with your car’s maintenance before it’s too late. Take a look at wiper blades, tires and top off fluids like coolant and washer fluid. But, AAA says one of the most important thing to have checked is your car’s battery.
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Chalk art used to celebrate Ohio Nonviolence Week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is celebrating “Ohio Nonviolence Week” with *chalk art!. This is a campaign by “Artists for Israel” called “Chalk Over Hate: Fighting Antisemitism Through Public Art.” Three artists will be creating murals, one of which will be 3-D!
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

1 injured after shots fired on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side after police responded to a call of multiple shots fired early Monday morning. The shots occurred around midnight near a Shell Gas Station on Market Street and Avondale Avenue. Our reporter at the scene said there were at least nine cruisers present.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Central road closed Sunday for parade

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert for drivers Sunday in Mineral Ridge. State Route 46 from Depot Street to Ohltown McDonald Road will be closed for a little bit. This is due to the Spirit Parade that will be taking place. The road will be closed starting...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
WYTV.com

Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A semi accident involving 74,000 pounds of chicken closed State Route 14 on Sunday afternoon. According to Sebring Police, a semi was reportedly on its side and caused State Route 14 between Beloit Snodes Road and Smith Goshen Road to close. According to the...
SEBRING, OH
WYTV.com

Masquerade Ball to benefit underprivileged children

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brightside Project in Columbiana County works tirelessly to serve children in the community. They’re making lives a lot brighter by making sure kids’ basic needs are met with food and personal care items. Saturday night, the nonprofit is holding its sixth annual...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Butler Museum hosting fall lecture series

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Butler Institute of American Art is hosting a fall lecture series. On certain Sundays at 2 p.m., Dr. Louis Zona will speak to a crowd on different topics. This Sunday’s lecture focused on the meaning of art lingo with different displays and examples of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Police investigating shooting in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a shooting in East Liverpool overnight on Saturday. Police say no one was hurt, but would not confirm the location or circumstances of the shooting. First News is working to find more details. Check back here for updates.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WYTV.com

Sharon police investigating shooting of Farrell man

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- A man is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot several times in Sharon, according to CBS Pittsburgh. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times. The identity of the victim has...
SHARON, PA

