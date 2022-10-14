Read full article on original website

3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
(WKBN) – Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company. Baumgardner Funeral Homes, Becker Funeral Homes and Lane Family Funeral Homes all announced Friday morning that they were merging into Heritage Family Funeral Services of Elizabethton, Tennessee. The staff and owners will continue on with...

Renewal levy would help maintain Salem parks
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem voters will see a 1.3 mill levy on the ballot for the parks this November. The five-year renewal levy would generate $224,300. For a home valued at $100,000, it would cost about $26 a year. Since it’s a renewal, it would not cost taxpayers...

Brightside Project holds 6th Masquerade Ball
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — In Salem on Saturday night, the Brightside Project hosted its sixth annual Masquerade Ball. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit children of Columbiana County. WKBN’s very own Lindsey Watson emceed the event. At the sold-out event, 200 people dressed up in beautiful...

200 owners, pugs gather for 1st-ever Valley Pug Fest
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday was the first-ever Mahoning Valley Pug Fest. Pugs from the Valley gathered at the DeBartolo Commons outside the Southern Park Mall. The event had pug races, local dog rescues, food trucks and nonprofit agencies. There were over 200 pugs in attendance. The free event...

YFD fights fully engulfed fire on South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown Fire Department responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 10 p.m. Saturday. The fire happened on East Myrtle Avenue near Lois Court, right behind Rayen Early College Intermediate School. The home was fully engulfed, and our reporter on scene...

Scaregrounds hosts fill-the-truck event
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Scaregrounds hosted a fill the truck event on Sunday. The collected non-perishable items, clothes and household supplies will go to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Cheerleaders and football players from Canfield High School volunteered to support the cause. Mr. Mange is the...

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.
A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the day on Monday and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.

AAA gives tips, tricks to get your car ready for winter
(WKBN) – With the potential of snow in the forecast in the coming days, it means winter is fast approaching. AAA says now is the time to get your car ready for the season. October is AAA car care month. Experts say now is the time to check in with your car’s maintenance before it’s too late. Take a look at wiper blades, tires and top off fluids like coolant and washer fluid. But, AAA says one of the most important thing to have checked is your car’s battery.

Man claims bottle of gas thrown into Mineral Ridge home, causing fire
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office are looking into what Weathersfield’s fire chief described as a suspicious fire at an apartment building early Friday morning. It was a startling way to wake up for a tenant of a four-plex in Mineral...

Chalk art used to celebrate Ohio Nonviolence Week
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown is celebrating “Ohio Nonviolence Week” with *chalk art!. This is a campaign by “Artists for Israel” called “Chalk Over Hate: Fighting Antisemitism Through Public Art.” Three artists will be creating murals, one of which will be 3-D!

Local retired firefighter deployed to help Florida firefighters after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fl. (WKBN) – As the cleanup continues across Florida in the wake of former Hurricane Ian, those performing search and recovery efforts are getting help themselves. Retired Youngstown Firefighter Tracey Wright is part of Ohio’s Peer Support Team. She sent images from a recent deployment to the...

1 injured after shots fired on South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side after police responded to a call of multiple shots fired early Monday morning. The shots occurred around midnight near a Shell Gas Station on Market Street and Avondale Avenue. Our reporter at the scene said there were at least nine cruisers present.

Central road closed Sunday for parade
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert for drivers Sunday in Mineral Ridge. State Route 46 from Depot Street to Ohltown McDonald Road will be closed for a little bit. This is due to the Spirit Parade that will be taking place. The road will be closed starting...

Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road
GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A semi accident involving 74,000 pounds of chicken closed State Route 14 on Sunday afternoon. According to Sebring Police, a semi was reportedly on its side and caused State Route 14 between Beloit Snodes Road and Smith Goshen Road to close. According to the...

Masquerade Ball to benefit underprivileged children
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brightside Project in Columbiana County works tirelessly to serve children in the community. They’re making lives a lot brighter by making sure kids’ basic needs are met with food and personal care items. Saturday night, the nonprofit is holding its sixth annual...

Heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side was for trespassing incident
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a large police presence on Tampa Avenue on Youngstown’s South Side Friday afternoon. At least six cop cars were parked outside a home and at least two people were in police cruisers. Three other people were outside talking to police. Police say...

Butler Museum hosting fall lecture series
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Butler Institute of American Art is hosting a fall lecture series. On certain Sundays at 2 p.m., Dr. Louis Zona will speak to a crowd on different topics. This Sunday’s lecture focused on the meaning of art lingo with different displays and examples of...

Warren Family Mission sees 105% increase in number of people during coat drive
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people are now equipped with some much needed cold weather gear. The Warren Family Mission held its annual coat drive Friday where people were able to pick up coats, hats, gloves and blankets to stay warm this winter. Before the giveaway started there...

Police investigating shooting in East Liverpool
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a shooting in East Liverpool overnight on Saturday. Police say no one was hurt, but would not confirm the location or circumstances of the shooting. First News is working to find more details. Check back here for updates.

Sharon police investigating shooting of Farrell man
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- A man is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot several times in Sharon, according to CBS Pittsburgh. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times. The identity of the victim has...
