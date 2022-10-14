ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

Related
fox29.com

Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado

ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
ESTES PARK, CO
rrobserver.com

Pageant of Bands set for Rio Rancho Stadium this time

Flag-twirlers lead the way for the Cleveland Regiment marching bands, seen here at a recent halftime at a Storm football game. (Photo courtesy of Joe Grimando) Those of you who enjoy marching band performances should plan to be at Rio Rancho Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, taking in the sights and sounds of the 42nd New Mexico Pageant of Bands.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
9NEWS

Calabacitas recipe: Southwestern zucchini dish

DENVER — Calabacitas is a dish that is truly a Southwestern favorite. Made with squash, onion, corn, tomatoes and cheese, you'll find this sautéed dish to be healthy, comforting and satisfying. Calabacitas recipe. Ingredients. 2 summer squash (you can cube them or slice them in half moon shape...
DENVER, CO
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe residents express concerns over Christus St. Vincent expansion

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –  After more than an hour of debate of residents expressing concerns over a new cancer center expansion at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center city councilors voted 8-1, passing the amended expansion. Officials with the medical center say the 80,880-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s south-central corridor is a necessity amid growing […]
SANTA FE, NM
corralescomment.com

Sandoval Signpost gets new owner

The Sandoval Signpost, the local paper of record for Placitas and southern Sandoval County, has been sold to the CTRL+P Publishing Group, a publishing company owned by Pat Davis. The publishing group also owns The Corrales Comment and The Paper. The Sandoval Signpost was published by Barb and Ty Belknap...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark cautions against feeding Tingley Beach birds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season. Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
sharkattackonline.com

Suzanne Mccarroll has died.

Suzanne McCarroll, a former longtime CBS4 news reporter, has died in California.McCarroll, who started at CBS4 Denver in 1982 and worked at the station until 2016, was appointed to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in 2008. A gifted storyteller, McCarroll had a penchant for human interest stories....
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cell phone mapping data police and prosecutors use to convict criminal defendants

Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cell phone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

High winds, heavy rain, and cool temps Sunday

Wow, what a difference from yesterday! You may have heard the rumbles of thunder already or felt the canyon wind starting. It’s going to be an interesting weather day to say the least as our state sees all kinds of impacts from this multi-faceted storm. Very strong canyon winds will reach 45-55 mph for the metro area throughout the morning and afternoon hours with a backdoor cold front.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy