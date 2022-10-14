Read full article on original website
Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado
ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
Rio Grande Community Farm invites you to their annual Maize Maze festival
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Grande Community Farm turns 25 years old this year, and to celebrate they are inviting the community to join them this weekend for two fun-filled days at their annual Maize Maze Fall Festival. An event that the whole family can enjoy, happening Oct.15-16. From...
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
"This year has been interesting," said Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch Owner Max Wade.
International District Harvest Market holds grand opening
The grand opening of the International District Harvest Market was celebrated by the City of Albuquerque, the International District Economic Development Center, and local participants.
Pageant of Bands set for Rio Rancho Stadium this time
Flag-twirlers lead the way for the Cleveland Regiment marching bands, seen here at a recent halftime at a Storm football game. (Photo courtesy of Joe Grimando) Those of you who enjoy marching band performances should plan to be at Rio Rancho Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, taking in the sights and sounds of the 42nd New Mexico Pageant of Bands.
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
One-of-a-kind coincidence during Denver twins’ birth leaves eyebrows pleasantly raised
When serendipity occurs, it can be easy to sidestep or write it off entirely, but a coincidental occurrence that happened during a twins' birth in early October is raising some eyebrows in the best of ways.
Calabacitas recipe: Southwestern zucchini dish
DENVER — Calabacitas is a dish that is truly a Southwestern favorite. Made with squash, onion, corn, tomatoes and cheese, you'll find this sautéed dish to be healthy, comforting and satisfying. Calabacitas recipe. Ingredients. 2 summer squash (you can cube them or slice them in half moon shape...
A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new low-income housing development is coming to Santa Fe next spring. This comes after the city council approved the donation of a city-owned lot, during Wednesday’s meeting. Right now, it is just weeds in the empty lot but in a couple of months, five families will get to call this […]
Santa Fe residents express concerns over Christus St. Vincent expansion
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than an hour of debate of residents expressing concerns over a new cancer center expansion at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center city councilors voted 8-1, passing the amended expansion. Officials with the medical center say the 80,880-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s south-central corridor is a necessity amid growing […]
Sandoval Signpost gets new owner
The Sandoval Signpost, the local paper of record for Placitas and southern Sandoval County, has been sold to the CTRL+P Publishing Group, a publishing company owned by Pat Davis. The publishing group also owns The Corrales Comment and The Paper. The Sandoval Signpost was published by Barb and Ty Belknap...
Santa Fe officials: 1 dead after pedestrian crash
Officials are still investigating the incident.
BioPark cautions against feeding Tingley Beach birds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is asking people to reconsider tossing out bread for the birds at Tingley Beach. They say it has been an active avian flu season. Because of that, they are asking people to refrain from feeding the birds at Tingley. The BioPark says this encourages them to gather and could cause […]
Suzanne Mccarroll has died.
Suzanne McCarroll, a former longtime CBS4 news reporter, has died in California.McCarroll, who started at CBS4 Denver in 1982 and worked at the station until 2016, was appointed to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in 2008. A gifted storyteller, McCarroll had a penchant for human interest stories....
Colorado judge finds "sea of unreliability" in company's cell phone mapping data police and prosecutors use to convict criminal defendants
Police and prosecutors in Colorado and throughout the nation are relying on a company’s cell phone location mapping data to help them convict criminal defendants, but a Larimer County judge’s recent ruling cast doubt on the technology when he barred its use in his courtroom after finding it unreliable and prone to error.
New speed camera placed on Coors after city previously said ‘no’ to cameras on state roads
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque added a new speed camera along Coors Blvd. near Fortuna Rd. after previously saying they would not place one on state roads. The city says after “a combination of traffic information, the high fatality and injury network, crash data” the decision was made to place a camera on […]
High winds, heavy rain, and cool temps Sunday
Wow, what a difference from yesterday! You may have heard the rumbles of thunder already or felt the canyon wind starting. It’s going to be an interesting weather day to say the least as our state sees all kinds of impacts from this multi-faceted storm. Very strong canyon winds will reach 45-55 mph for the metro area throughout the morning and afternoon hours with a backdoor cold front.
Albuquerque property owner and homeless woman bond on commonality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Douglas Peterson is Albuquerque's largest property owner, he’s the president of Peterson Properties LLC. Lately, he's been frustrated with what's been going on at his properties. “Most of our properties that we own around Albuquerque, we have to clear people out every day who are...
Man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified
A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure.
