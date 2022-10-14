ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Lootpress

Wapiti in the Mountain State

Randy Kelley lives with an elk herd. Hardly a day goes by that he and his staff in the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) aren’t doing something with an elk. Surveying habitat, tracking one with satellite GPS, replacing tracking collars, or any one of a hundred tasks that go with growing the newest elk herd in the eastern United States. Kelley has been the project leader since its start in 2015.
ANIMALS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mason County company helping Hurricane Ian victims

LETART, W.Va. — Alloy companies in West Virginia and Kentucky have contributed $50,000 to provide critical emergency relief to Florida Victims of Hurricane Ian. Felman Production of West Virginia in Mason County and CC Metals & Alloys of Kentucky joined forces to provide meals, water and other emergency supplies to hurricane victims, volunteers and first responders in partnership with Miami-based parent company, Felman Trading Americas.
MASON COUNTY, WV
State
West Virginia State
WVNS

Mister Bee unveils new chip bag for Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer is announcing a new chip bag themed after the New River Gorge Bridge for this year’s Bridge Day. The New River Gorge region, national park and preserve, and southern West Virginia are being featured on a new five-ounce chip bag that will be unveiled Saturday […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNT-TV

What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
RELIGION
WBOY

6 haunted destinations in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Between West Virginia’s love of the paranormal and its rich history, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season. Harpers Ferry. The Eastern Pandhandle town is a National Historical Park because...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Satellite images reveal West Virginia's peaking fall foliage

Fall color is emerging throughout the mountains of West Virginia, and while most enjoy the changing foliage when taking scenic drives or hikes, they can also catch a glimpse from space. Earlier this week, satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed the change in color throughout...
ENVIRONMENT
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
lootpress.com

Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV

(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Flakes could fly in the West Virginia highlands

(WOWK) — The region could see it’s first taste of snow for the cold season as early as next week. Cold air is expected to roll sharply into the area starting Monday night through about Wednesday morning. Models show a very cold northwest flow of air with moisture from the Great Lakes which could mean […]
ENVIRONMENT
WVNS

Why is Bridge Day 2022 getting so much attention?

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Bridge Day is only days away, which means people are getting hyped up for jumping, watching the jumpers, or exploring the area. But why is it getting so much attention this year? This event is a Mountain State tradition. It is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival, where every third Saturday in […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WTRF

West Virginia has 29 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest

WEST VIRGINIA (STACKER)—Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
EDUCATION

