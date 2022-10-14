Randy Kelley lives with an elk herd. Hardly a day goes by that he and his staff in the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) aren’t doing something with an elk. Surveying habitat, tracking one with satellite GPS, replacing tracking collars, or any one of a hundred tasks that go with growing the newest elk herd in the eastern United States. Kelley has been the project leader since its start in 2015.

ANIMALS ・ 17 HOURS AGO