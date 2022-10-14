Read full article on original website
Wapiti in the Mountain State
Randy Kelley lives with an elk herd. Hardly a day goes by that he and his staff in the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) aren’t doing something with an elk. Surveying habitat, tracking one with satellite GPS, replacing tracking collars, or any one of a hundred tasks that go with growing the newest elk herd in the eastern United States. Kelley has been the project leader since its start in 2015.
Monster Trout coming to West Virginia waterways
West Virginia's new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, Gov. Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout.
WSAZ
Hometown Hero | Teenager named first-ever West Virginia National Youth Ambassador
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - At just 16 years old, one West Virginian has been chosen as one of eight National Youth Ambassadors in the country. This is just one of many accomplishments of Hillary Gore and doesn’t even begin to describe the journey she’s taken. We first met...
KIDS・
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mason County company helping Hurricane Ian victims
LETART, W.Va. — Alloy companies in West Virginia and Kentucky have contributed $50,000 to provide critical emergency relief to Florida Victims of Hurricane Ian. Felman Production of West Virginia in Mason County and CC Metals & Alloys of Kentucky joined forces to provide meals, water and other emergency supplies to hurricane victims, volunteers and first responders in partnership with Miami-based parent company, Felman Trading Americas.
Mister Bee unveils new chip bag for Bridge Day
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer is announcing a new chip bag themed after the New River Gorge Bridge for this year’s Bridge Day. The New River Gorge region, national park and preserve, and southern West Virginia are being featured on a new five-ounce chip bag that will be unveiled Saturday […]
West Virginia experiencing best fall foliage in 10 years
If you want to enjoy West Virginia's fall foliage, this is the weekend to do it.
WVNT-TV
What Amendment Three means for churches in the Mountain State
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — There are multiple amendments on the West Virginia ballot this cycle. Amendment Three would affect the way churches in the state operate. At its base, it would allow the incorporation of churches. While Amendments One, Two, and Four come with a bit of controversy, lawmakers...
WBOY
6 haunted destinations in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Between West Virginia’s love of the paranormal and its rich history, it’s not surprising that there are plenty of local haunting legends that make for some fun destinations during spooky season. Harpers Ferry. The Eastern Pandhandle town is a National Historical Park because...
wchstv.com
Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 13 COVID-19-related deaths Friday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,470, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 78-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for October 14
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
‘Sexy orange’: The biggest pumpkin at the NC State Fair is from … West Virginia?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest pumpkin at the North Carolina State Fair was grown in … West Virginia? Fair officials said Thursday that each of the top pumpkins weighed in at more than 1,000 pounds and the biggest tipped the scales at 1,461 pounds. That one was grown by Chris Rodebaugh of Lewisburg, West […]
Daily Athenaeum
Satellite images reveal West Virginia’s peaking fall foliage
Fall color is emerging throughout the mountains of West Virginia, and while most enjoy the changing foliage when taking scenic drives or hikes, they can also catch a glimpse from space. Earlier this week, satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) revealed the change in color throughout...
lootpress.com
Crews ready for the first possible snowflakes of the season in WV
(LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) maintenance crews in Preston and other counties in the West Virginia highlands are ready for the first snowfall of the season. Preston, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, and Doddridge counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an average...
West Virginia senior citizens react to inflation and increased benefits
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Among the people being hit hardest by continuing high inflation, are senior citizens. Every day, Kanawha Valley Senior Services provides more that 650 meals to those in need at nine locations across the county. They also deliver hot meals. Many seniors say they are struggling like everyone else with the high […]
West Virginia Trick-or-Treat times 2022
These are the trick-or-treating dates and times in north central West Virginia that have already been announced.
wchstv.com
Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Flakes could fly in the West Virginia highlands
(WOWK) — The region could see it’s first taste of snow for the cold season as early as next week. Cold air is expected to roll sharply into the area starting Monday night through about Wednesday morning. Models show a very cold northwest flow of air with moisture from the Great Lakes which could mean […]
West Virginia’s serial killers and how they were caught
Four different serial killers have been born in West Virginia, murderers who are responsible for killings from the 1920s to as recently as 2018. Their actions and the stories of their victims are described below.
Why is Bridge Day 2022 getting so much attention?
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Bridge Day is only days away, which means people are getting hyped up for jumping, watching the jumpers, or exploring the area. But why is it getting so much attention this year? This event is a Mountain State tradition. It is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival, where every third Saturday in […]
WTRF
West Virginia has 29 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
WEST VIRGINIA (STACKER)—Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
