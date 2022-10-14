Pittsburgh police investigate 2nd armed carjacking in 2 days

Pittsburgh police are searching for a rental vehicle stolen in an armed carjacking Thursday evening in the city’s Northview Heights neighborhood.

It was the second such carjacking reported in the city’s North Side in as many days.

The latest incident was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Colby Street and Mount Pleasant Road, according to police.

Police said a victim told them two male suspects — who the victim said he knows — stole the victim’s car at gunpoint.

Officers are searching for a 2021 black Nissan Versa with Maryland license plates.

Police did not indicate that anyone was injured.

Police said three juveniles stole a vehicle from a man shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on East Ohio Street in the city’s East Allegheny neighborhood. One of the juveniles showed a firearm and demanded the vehicle, police said.

That vehicle later was found in New Kensington, police said.

There were no injuries reported in that incident.