Decatur, AL

Decatur Police: Woman found with fentanyl, marijuana after running car off-road

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A woman was found with fentanyl and marijuana after police say she ran her car off the road.

According to the Decatur Police Department (DPD), an officer was dispatched to a scene involving a woman driving her car off the road on October 11.

Huntsville hopes to join other North Alabama cities getting in on medical marijuana

The vehicle was found near the intersection of Gordon Terry Parkway and McEntire Lane SW. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Cynthia Kennedy, 48, of Decatur.

Police say Kennedy was found with 0.9 grams of fentanyl, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Kennedy was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with an intent to distribute fentanyl, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $6,600 bond.

