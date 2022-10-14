ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

WYTV.com

Renewal levy would help maintain Salem parks

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem voters will see a 1.3 mill levy on the ballot for the parks this November. The five-year renewal levy would generate $224,300. For a home valued at $100,000, it would cost about $26 a year. Since it’s a renewal, it would not cost taxpayers...
SALEM, OH
WYTV.com

Scaregrounds hosts fill-the-truck event

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Scaregrounds hosted a fill the truck event on Sunday. The collected non-perishable items, clothes and household supplies will go to Florida for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Cheerleaders and football players from Canfield High School volunteered to support the cause. Mr. Mange is the...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company

(WKBN) – Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company. Baumgardner Funeral Homes, Becker Funeral Homes and Lane Family Funeral Homes all announced Friday morning that they were merging into Heritage Family Funeral Services of Elizabethton, Tennessee. The staff and owners will continue on with...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WYTV.com

Semi crash with 74,000 lbs. of chicken closes road

GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A semi accident involving 74,000 pounds of chicken closed State Route 14 on Sunday afternoon. According to Sebring Police, a semi was reportedly on its side and caused State Route 14 between Beloit Snodes Road and Smith Goshen Road to close. According to the...
SEBRING, OH
WYTV.com

1 injured after shots fired on South Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a heavy police presence on Youngstown’s South Side after police responded to a call of multiple shots fired early Monday morning. The shots occurred around midnight near a Shell Gas Station on Market Street and Avondale Avenue. Our reporter at the scene said there were at least nine cruisers present.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Manufacturing networking opportunity in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Trivium Packaging is celebrating Manufacturing Day on Friday. From 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 1 Performance Place in Youngstown they will have plant tours, food trucks, open interviews, and arts and crafts activities. The goal is to learn about opportunities in the manufacturing industry in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Local parks hold leadership summit in the Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Parks and recreation professionals gathered Friday at the first Mahoning Valley Parks and Recreation Leadership Summit. It happened at Packard Music Hall in Warren. Community partners and elected officials were also present. The summit recognized incredible parks around the Valley. It’s goal was to build...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

200 owners, pugs gather for 1st-ever Valley Pug Fest

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Saturday was the first-ever Mahoning Valley Pug Fest. Pugs from the Valley gathered at the DeBartolo Commons outside the Southern Park Mall. The event had pug races, local dog rescues, food trucks and nonprofit agencies. There were over 200 pugs in attendance. The free event...
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Police investigating shooting in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a shooting in East Liverpool overnight on Saturday. Police say no one was hurt, but would not confirm the location or circumstances of the shooting. First News is working to find more details. Check back here for updates.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WYTV.com

Central road closed Sunday for parade

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A traffic alert for drivers Sunday in Mineral Ridge. State Route 46 from Depot Street to Ohltown McDonald Road will be closed for a little bit. This is due to the Spirit Parade that will be taking place. The road will be closed starting...
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
WYTV.com

Local funeral home transformed into haunted house

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s not unusual this time of year for old houses to become haunted houses. On Youngstown’s North Side, there’s one house that took a different route. It’s an old house that became a funeral home that’s now a haunted house.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

YSU celebrates homecoming with parade

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University held its homecoming parade Saturday. The marching band, Greek life members, and many others paraded up Fifth Avenue past the stadium. The floats entered a competition. The first place winner receiving $3,000. This years’ winners were members of Theta Chi and Black...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Sharon police investigating shooting of Farrell man

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- A man is in the hospital Friday morning after being shot several times in Sharon, according to CBS Pittsburgh. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 Block of South Oakland Avenue. Police said the man was shot multiple times. The identity of the victim has...
SHARON, PA
WYTV.com

How much snow will we get in northeast Ohio and western Pa.

A strong winter storm system will begin to push into northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania during the day on Monday and it will bring the first chance for snowflakes to the Valley. The question that everyone is asking: How much snow will accumulate? Well, let’s dive into the specifics of the storm system.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Rulli, Hagan discuss race for Ohio senate

(WKBN) – At the age of 73, Bob Hagan has spent 28 years in the Ohio Statehouse both as a representative and a senator. He left in 2006, but now is looking to return. “There’s a battle brewing at the state level, the federal level as well about corporate Ohio, corporate America taking advantage of working people,” said Hagan.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Masquerade Ball to benefit underprivileged children

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brightside Project in Columbiana County works tirelessly to serve children in the community. They’re making lives a lot brighter by making sure kids’ basic needs are met with food and personal care items. Saturday night, the nonprofit is holding its sixth annual...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

AAA gives tips, tricks to get your car ready for winter

(WKBN) – With the potential of snow in the forecast in the coming days, it means winter is fast approaching. AAA says now is the time to get your car ready for the season. October is AAA car care month. Experts say now is the time to check in with your car’s maintenance before it’s too late. Take a look at wiper blades, tires and top off fluids like coolant and washer fluid. But, AAA says one of the most important thing to have checked is your car’s battery.
NILES, OH

