PHOTOS: Homecoming parade celebrates 100 years of UGA Homecoming
University of Georgia campus organizations, administrative offices and this year's homecoming court rode through the streets of downtown Athens Friday evening in the annual homecoming parade. This homecoming marks the 100th year of University of Georgia homecoming.
Local briefs: Saturday Fall Festival in Watkinsville, new tasers for police in Danielsville
Saturday is festival day in Watkinsville: Oconee County’s annual Fall Festival is set for 9 til 4 at Rocket Field in Watkinsville. Police officers in Danielsville will be getting new tasers: funding has been approved by the City Council in Danielsville. A teacher at Kennedy Elementary School in Winder...
Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings
A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds
COVINGTON, Ga. — An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible...
Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South
JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
Athens News Matters: Anxiety Screenings recommended to everyone Under 65
In the face of covid, contentious politics, and rising inflation, a panel of medical experts has for the first time recommended screening of all adults under 65 for anxiety. We’ll talk with a counselor about the symptoms and effects of anxiety, who is most at risk, and how to cope with this potentially debilitating, and widespread, health issue.
Georgia’s largest school district seeing success in recruiting, keeping bus drivers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — There’s a bigger challenge this year when it comes to finding bus drivers across metro Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. showed you how Clayton County Schools came up with an aggressive plan to tackle the shortage. Georgia’s largest school district is...
The University of Georgia issues safety notice to drivers and pedestrians
The University of Georgia sent out a public reminder this morning to encourage students, faculty, staff and visitors to maintain safe practices on the roads. The reminder included several considerations for pedestrians, drivers and those using alternative transportation vehicles such as bicycles and electric scooters. It stressed the importance of reserving crosswalks and sidewalks for pedestrians only and recommended using UGA buses and ACC transit options to reduce congestion on campus during class changes and peak travel times.
Driver stays on-scene following deadly collision with pedestrian, Athens police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens-Clarke County are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 34-year-old pedestrian on Thursday night. Police responded to the scene of the collision at about 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court and found Carly Johnson dead. Police said the driver stayed...
Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office to host 2nd Thanksgiving Giveaway
On Thursday, Nov. 10 the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host its annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. The giveaway will take place at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds and begin at 12:00 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Last year the...
Live Lakeside in This $7.25M Contemporary Clarkesville Estate
Situated in Cherokee Cove on Lake Burton, this newly constructed, 5-bedroom, 4.5 bath estate is a great example of a home begging to become a telecommuters’ primary residence.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Athens
Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Carly Johnson, 34, of Lawrenceville, died Wednesday after being struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala on Cedar Shoals Drive. Police say Johnson was walking in the northbound lane near Crows Nest Court when the northbound car hit her. She died at the scene.
Danny Kanell moves Tennessee to No. 1 in updated top 12 rankings; Alabama and Georgia suffer major drops
Danny Kanell has released his updated top 12 rankings of college football teams following Week 7, and there’s a new No. 1!. Following Tennessee’s wild win over Alabama, the Vols have ascended to the top spot in Kanell’s rankings. Meanwhile, Georgia fell to No. 6 despite trouncing...
Lula man renovates community baseball field
Local resident Felton Wood recently finished renovations on the community baseball field in Lula. Wood and several other members of the community banded together to repaint the concession stand, add appliances, bathrooms, picnic tables and grill stations. Most of the renovation was funded by Wood personally, with some contributions coming from the city. He hopes this will help engage the community and promote more outdoor events.
Homestead exemption referendum was almost left off Athens-Clarke Co ballots
It was almost left off the ballot: a referendum that would raise the homestead exemption in Athens from 10 to 25 thousand dollars was not placed on the first batch of ballots that were printed for the early voting that starts next week. Athens state Representative Houston Gaines, who helped...
Teenager found shot dead in middle of Decatur street, police say
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are searching for a person who shot and killed a teenager Friday night in DeKalb County. Police found the body in the middle of Meadow Lane in Decatur after responding to a report of a person shot in the area. A person at the scene said...
Georgia is back to being Georgia with dominant run game
On Friday Andy & Randy were joined by Georgia Bulldogs Insider Radi Nabulsi who talked about the Dawgs dominant performance on the ground the last few weeks, especially in the blowout win over the Auburn Tigers
People still living in condemned Roswell apartments having hard time finding new homes
ROSWELL, Ga. — Some residents of a condemned apartment complex in Roswell are struggling to move out. The building is plagued with structural problems, but more than a dozen tenants still live there. It’s known as the Pelfrey Pines Apartments on Grove Way. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims learned...
Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000
An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
Details released about car wreck in Lamar county that led to the death of a Butts County couple who were on their way to football game
The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary crash details on Sunday afternoon. According to their statement, one car was traveling west on Georgia Hwy 36. Another car was going west Hwy 36 as well, in front of the first car. A third car was going east on Hwy 36. The...
