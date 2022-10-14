ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Homecoming parade celebrates 100 years of UGA Homecoming

University of Georgia campus organizations, administrative offices and this year's homecoming court rode through the streets of downtown Athens Friday evening in the annual homecoming parade. This homecoming marks the 100th year of University of Georgia homecoming.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Haunted campus: The unspoken history of UGA’s spookiest buildings

A cool breeze is rustling through the bushes of North Campus, students are relaxing into the rhythm of the semester and the veil between the seen and unseen worlds seems to grow thinner as Halloween nears. The University of Georgia’s campus is undeniably beautiful — manicured lawns and swooping magnolias...
ATHENS, GA
Clayton News Daily

Fresh Air Barbecue named to Southern Living's Top 50 Barbecue Joints in the South

JACKSON — Butts County’s iconic Fresh Air Barbecue has been named among Southern Living’s recently released list of The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints. “Yes, there is such a thing as Georgia-style barbecue, and it can be found in its purest form at Fresh Air in Jackson,” said Southern Living editors in their review which continues below.
JACKSON, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Anxiety Screenings recommended to everyone Under 65

In the face of covid, contentious politics, and rising inflation, a panel of medical experts has for the first time recommended screening of all adults under 65 for anxiety. We’ll talk with a counselor about the symptoms and effects of anxiety, who is most at risk, and how to cope with this potentially debilitating, and widespread, health issue.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

The University of Georgia issues safety notice to drivers and pedestrians

The University of Georgia sent out a public reminder this morning to encourage students, faculty, staff and visitors to maintain safe practices on the roads. The reminder included several considerations for pedestrians, drivers and those using alternative transportation vehicles such as bicycles and electric scooters. It stressed the importance of reserving crosswalks and sidewalks for pedestrians only and recommended using UGA buses and ACC transit options to reduce congestion on campus during class changes and peak travel times.
ATHENS, GA
nowhabersham.com

Pedestrian struck and killed in Athens

Athens-Clarke County police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian. Carly Johnson, 34, of Lawrenceville, died Wednesday after being struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Impala on Cedar Shoals Drive. Police say Johnson was walking in the northbound lane near Crows Nest Court when the northbound car hit her. She died at the scene.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Lula man renovates community baseball field

Local resident Felton Wood recently finished renovations on the community baseball field in Lula. Wood and several other members of the community banded together to repaint the concession stand, add appliances, bathrooms, picnic tables and grill stations. Most of the renovation was funded by Wood personally, with some contributions coming from the city. He hopes this will help engage the community and promote more outdoor events.
LULA, GA
The Citizen Online

Metro pair jailed for fake ID to buy furniture worth $13,000

An attempt to use a fake ID to purchase $13,000 of merchandise at a Fayetteville furniture store was thwarted when the employee noticed something suspicious, then notified the company’s management and the cops. Roc D. Adams, 22, of Sandy Springs, was charged with four felony counts of financial identity...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy